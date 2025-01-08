Kamala Harris to Enjoy Taxpayer-Funded ‘Biden Accomplishments’ Vacation Before Leaving Off...
MSNBC’s Joy Reid and Mehdi Hasan Go After Elon Musk for Exposing Muslim...
Well, Water You Think of That? Trump Wants to Rename Gulf of Mexico...
No More Apologies! Scott Jennings Explains Trump’s Vision of an Expansive Superpower Ameri...
Americans Over Illegal Aliens: Fetterman Pleads with Senate Democrats to Pass Laken Riley...
CNN’s Dana Bash Misleads Viewers Trump’s Planning Military Invasions of Greenland, Canada...
BBC Newsnight Covers the 'Absolute Horror' of Elon Musk's 'Incendiary Language'
Harry Sisson: MAGA Said Trump Was 'Anti-War' but Now He's Going to 'Invade'...
VIP
Grandkid Gatekeeping: New Grandparents Beg for Snuggles, But New Parents Are Too Hip...
International Fact-Checking Union Convenes Emergency Meeting
Daniel Penny Files to Dismiss Jordan Neely’s Father’s Lawsuit
Laken Riley Act Passes House Despite 159 Democrats Who Favor Illegal Aliens Over...
Brian Stelter Says Meta’s ‘MAGA Makeover’ Will Lead to More Lies and Confusion
AP Explains How Global Warming Could Be Causing More Cold Blasts

Harrowing Video Shows Men and Dog Trapped Inside Home Surrounded by California Wildfires

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  1:44 AM on January 08, 2025
AP Photo/Eugene Garcia

Wildfires pushed by winds up to 80 miles per hour are destroying the Pacific Palisades neighborhood in Los Angeles, California. Two men who were momentarily trapped in a home with their dog during the firestorm recorded their scary experience. It’s a hellish nightmare.

Advertisement

Check this out. (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING)

The men and the dog are reportedly safe and were able to escape the home.

If you go back and watch the video it appears water or a flame retardant material is raining down from the roof. Some commenters explain.

Recommended

MSNBC’s Joy Reid and Mehdi Hasan Go After Elon Musk for Exposing Muslim Rape-Gangs in the UK
Warren Squire
Advertisement

The destruction is widespread and blazes are also in other areas.

Some eyewitnesses say looters are braving the flames to steal from area homes during the chaos. No cause for the fires has been determined. Local authorities are still busy battling the flames while helping evacuate areas in the fire’s path.

Tags: CALIFORNIA DANGEROUS DOG FIREFIGHTERS HOUSE WILDFIRES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

MSNBC’s Joy Reid and Mehdi Hasan Go After Elon Musk for Exposing Muslim Rape-Gangs in the UK
Warren Squire
No More Apologies! Scott Jennings Explains Trump’s Vision of an Expansive Superpower America
Warren Squire
BBC Newsnight Covers the 'Absolute Horror' of Elon Musk's 'Incendiary Language'
Brett T.
Kamala Harris to Enjoy Taxpayer-Funded ‘Biden Accomplishments’ Vacation Before Leaving Office
Warren Squire
CNN’s Dana Bash Misleads Viewers Trump’s Planning Military Invasions of Greenland, Canada and Panama
Warren Squire
Americans Over Illegal Aliens: Fetterman Pleads with Senate Democrats to Pass Laken Riley Act
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
MSNBC’s Joy Reid and Mehdi Hasan Go After Elon Musk for Exposing Muslim Rape-Gangs in the UK Warren Squire
Advertisement