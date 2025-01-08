Harrowing Video Shows Men and Dog Trapped Inside Home Surrounded by California Wildfires

Wildfires pushed by winds up to 80 miles per hour are destroying the Pacific Palisades neighborhood in Los Angeles, California. Two men who were momentarily trapped in a home with their dog during the firestorm recorded their scary experience. It’s a hellish nightmare.

Check this out. (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING)

Nightmare Fuel

Two men and a dog trapped in a home surrounded by the Palisades fire. pic.twitter.com/YDCkFmLNbH — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) January 8, 2025

The men and the dog are reportedly safe and were able to escape the home.

I am told the dog and both his humans were able to safely evacuate the property. — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) January 8, 2025

Thank God! I don’t understand just standing there filming that. — TediPos (@TediPos) January 8, 2025

I want to know how they possibly got out of there. — WharfRat (@earthch1ld) January 8, 2025

If you go back and watch the video it appears water or a flame retardant material is raining down from the roof. Some commenters explain.

Water suppression system…kept the fire at bay until it passed on. — TheDamnSkippy (@TheDamnSkippy) January 8, 2025

Zero survival instinct. Grab a water hose and spray around the house, wherever you can instead of recording video of your own death. — JTL (@phuturize) January 8, 2025

Can you not see the water pouring down from the roof from the fire prevention system? Not gonna help you breathe or keep you from being cooked — Allie Griffith (@griffith_allie) January 8, 2025

Is that what it is. They’re ok then. Good planning. — JTL (@phuturize) January 8, 2025

The destruction is widespread and blazes are also in other areas.

This is Altadena above Pasadena right now. Winds are absolutely amazing pic.twitter.com/HMW0O2ukAU — Gary Leonard (@Pasadenaguy10) January 8, 2025

How does a fire just randomly start like that? Is it from embers? Altadena is far — ANON GUY (@sunsnowbro) January 8, 2025

It’s unknown how this one started. It could be from electrical wires. The winds are hitting up to 80 mph and the embers are being carried for long distances, though this fire is too far from the Palisade fire which on the coast. The other issues is that criminal activity is also… — Gary Leonard (@Pasadenaguy10) January 8, 2025

Some eyewitnesses say looters are braving the flames to steal from area homes during the chaos. No cause for the fires has been determined. Local authorities are still busy battling the flames while helping evacuate areas in the fire’s path.