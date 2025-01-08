'Truly Pathetic': Bernie Sanders Trips Over Reality Trying to Blame L.A. Fires on Climate Change

More Like 'Debbie Dingus': Rep. Debbie Dingell Tries to Justify Her 'No' Vote...
Doug P.  |  1:38 PM on January 08, 2025
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

The tragedy unfolding in Los Angeles and surrounding areas has of course caused some on the Left to take the advice of Rahm Emanuel many years ago and "never let a crisis go to waste." 

That is of course where Sen. Bernie Sanders comes in as it pertains to the L.A. fires. If only the "progressive" Left were allowed to print and spend unlimited amounts of money none of this would be happening. Or at least that's what Bernie would like everybody to believe: 

During an interview with USA Today, President Biden referred to the Inflation Reduction Act as "the climate bill," but apparently that wasn't enough to stop fires and hurricanes. "Climate change" is just the excuse to cover for Democrat incompetence or as justification for endless amounts of spending and wealth transfer. 

Pathetic indeed.

There are many things that can be blamed at least partly for what's happening in California, and "climate change" isn't one of them.

Trump actually warned California leadership about this very thing not all that long ago but of course they didn't listen.

Sanders will never be able to bring himself to admit that maybe Trump was right, so "climate change" it is!

Or this?

Just stop, Bernie.

L.A. County libs' "priorities" might have had something to do with the lack of preparation as well:

But it's easier and more lucrative for the Left to keep blaming this kind of thing on "climate change."

