'Truly Pathetic': Bernie Sanders Trips Over Reality Trying to Blame L.A. Fires on Climate Change

The tragedy unfolding in Los Angeles and surrounding areas has of course caused some on the Left to take the advice of Rahm Emanuel many years ago and "never let a crisis go to waste."

That is of course where Sen. Bernie Sanders comes in as it pertains to the L.A. fires. If only the "progressive" Left were allowed to print and spend unlimited amounts of money none of this would be happening. Or at least that's what Bernie would like everybody to believe:

80,000 people told to evacuate.



Blazes 0% contained.



Eight months since the area has seen rain.



The scale of damage and loss is unimaginable.



Climate change is real, not “a hoax.”



Donald Trump must treat this like the existential crisis it is. pic.twitter.com/TDyZZEPmoI — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) January 8, 2025

During an interview with USA Today, President Biden referred to the Inflation Reduction Act as "the climate bill," but apparently that wasn't enough to stop fires and hurricanes. "Climate change" is just the excuse to cover for Democrat incompetence or as justification for endless amounts of spending and wealth transfer.

Climate change is a convenient cover story for the catastrophic consequences of far-left, ideologically driven policies.



Truly pathetic. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 8, 2025

Pathetic indeed.

Joe Biden canceled planned controlled burns in October because he didn't want his administration to be blamed if a fire got out of hand. California hasn't built a new reservoir since 1979.



Bernie Sanders: "This must be climate change."



Downright evil. https://t.co/r0s9HzUO7u — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) January 8, 2025

There are many things that can be blamed at least partly for what's happening in California, and "climate change" isn't one of them.

Who is president? I understand it’s hard to actually get considering there is such poor leadership, but it’s not Trump 🤦🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/7k1ofCQ0eQ — Jodi (@APLMom) January 8, 2025

Trump actually warned California leadership about this very thing not all that long ago but of course they didn't listen.

Here is President Trump three months ago on the famous Joe Rogan episode talking about how California refuses to build water reservoirs and manage their forests to prevent wildfires. pic.twitter.com/o5gUSkXexh — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 8, 2025

Sanders will never be able to bring himself to admit that maybe Trump was right, so "climate change" it is!

They. Are. By. A. Freaking. OCEAN.



This is not climate change, this is failed leadership by morons who would rather play politics than actually take care of the land. https://t.co/PdN6CdQqc1 — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) January 8, 2025

Or this?

Just stop, Bernie.

I’m already starting to see people blame climate change for the LA fire. It’s not the climate, it’s the fuel. https://t.co/Hjkyhhag67 — Dave Bondy (@DaveBondyTV) January 8, 2025

L.A. County libs' "priorities" might have had something to do with the lack of preparation as well:

LA County recently posted this video on how they make their firefighters train in cultural inclusivity, equity, diversity pic.twitter.com/nvB3RRjTQK — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 8, 2025

But it's easier and more lucrative for the Left to keep blaming this kind of thing on "climate change."