West Coast Toast: Aerial Photo Shows Pacific Palisades Neighborhood Burned to the Ground

An aerial photo is bringing into focus just how devastating the California wildfires truly are. The pic shows a large section of the Pacific Palisades neighborhood in Los Angeles County with almost no homes standing. It looks like the area has been nuked.

Take a look. (READ)

Unfortunately, it’s very real.



Pacific Palisades is no more. pic.twitter.com/8w6rgJftHr — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 9, 2025

Appears to be at Bashford and Hartsell. 30 square blocks wiped out — SouthHamptonUpper1 (@SouthHampUpper1) January 9, 2025

Reportedly 75% of the town has been wiped out. With fires mostly uncontained and no water to battle the flames, that percentage is sure to go up.

Wow.



There is literally nothing left. — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) January 8, 2025

And it’s not over. I fear there will be nothing left in Pacific Palisades by the time this is over. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 9, 2025

I don't know about all those people. But I would take it as a sign and get the hell out of that state. — USA_What_the_Hell! (@USA_WTH) January 9, 2025

We can’t imagine many of these people will stay behind to rebuild, especially with incompetent Democrat leadership that refuses to do anything to stop it from all happening again.

If only there was some way this could have been avoided.... — AlphaFo𝕏 (@Alphafox78) January 9, 2025

Maybe electing leaders who aren’t willing to let Californians DlE just so they can fulfill their own political ambitions.



That’d be a good start. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 9, 2025

The neighborhood looks like a war zone, it’s hard to believe this picture was taken in America.

Pacific Palisades is unrecognizable. This is devastation on a scale that’s hard to comprehend. Sending love to everyone affected—stay safe. — Eric B (@Oflululemon) January 9, 2025

This didn’t need to happen, it just goes to show what terrible things can happen with bad leadership and policies. — Cory Corson (@Cory_Corson) January 8, 2025

The legacy media is desperately trying to shift responsibility away from the Democrat Party which is clearly to blame for all the destruction. Many hope this is a wake-up call for voters to abandon the party. But, we’re not getting our hopes up.