Scott Jennings Goes Up Against New Wildfire Talking Points Meant to Deflect Blame Away From Democrats

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  1:37 AM on January 09, 2025
Twitchy

National ‘journalists’ have apparently gotten a new talking points memo to deflect blame for the California wildfires away from the Democrats who are clearly responsible for them. Republican Scott Jennings found this out while trying to address the shortage of firefighters in Los Angeles. CNN panel guest Democrat Representative Jasmine Crockett of Texas responded to Jennings with a rambling, incoherent rant which included claiming her ancestors built the White House.

Have a listen. (WATCH)

Abby Phillip decided to try out one of the new Democrat Party talking points. She settled on blaming the wildfires on climate change, not the terrible leadership and policies of Governor Gavin Newsom and local Democrat officials.

So ‘journalists’ are going to blame the wildfires on climate change and the historic size of the fires. Gavin Newsom will also obviously be the victim of Republicans seizing or pouncing.

See, all these posters know exactly what they are trying to pull on us.

Of course, none of these new talking points addresses the shortage of firefighters, budget cuts to the fire department, the lack of water to put out the fires, or leadership more concerned with DEI goals than actually being prepared to battle raging blazes.

