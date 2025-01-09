Scott Jennings Goes Up Against New Wildfire Talking Points Meant to Deflect Blame Away From Democrats

National ‘journalists’ have apparently gotten a new talking points memo to deflect blame for the California wildfires away from the Democrats who are clearly responsible for them. Republican Scott Jennings found this out while trying to address the shortage of firefighters in Los Angeles. CNN panel guest Democrat Representative Jasmine Crockett of Texas responded to Jennings with a rambling, incoherent rant which included claiming her ancestors built the White House.

Advertisement

Have a listen. (WATCH)

🚨Scott Jennings triggers Jasmine Crockett into unhinged rant by bringing up DEI in CA:



Jennings: “In California, the interest was whether there were too many white men who were firefighters. And we need to have a program in California to make sure we don't have enough white men… pic.twitter.com/DQTbqq9klC — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 9, 2025

Abby Phillip decided to try out one of the new Democrat Party talking points. She settled on blaming the wildfires on climate change, not the terrible leadership and policies of Governor Gavin Newsom and local Democrat officials.

Then Abby, without any proof, blames this on climate change. There is no proof that any of this is climate change, the Santa Ana winds are nothing new. This is priority and policy problem, this discussion is, unsurprisingly, a deflection from the real issues. — P.T. Ward (@HTWardish) January 9, 2025

The talking points trotted out on the panel were:



Climate change

Historic scale of fire

Budget cuts were inconsequential

DEI policies have no adverse impact

Local and state govt doing all that can be done — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 9, 2025

Apathy being disguised as empathy. Democrats are weak and the gaslighting is played out, going to be a long four years for them. — P.T. Ward (@HTWardish) January 9, 2025

So ‘journalists’ are going to blame the wildfires on climate change and the historic size of the fires. Gavin Newsom will also obviously be the victim of Republicans seizing or pouncing.

Scott Jennings was spot on.



California’s obsession with DEI in firefighting is costing lives.



Newsome needs to resign, now — TechSignals (@TechSignalsonX) January 9, 2025

According to this panel, state and local governance is blameless. Historic fire. Climate change. They’re doing all that could be done. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 9, 2025

See, all these posters know exactly what they are trying to pull on us.

They can say the fire would have started but no water to fight the fires was 100 percent their fault and preventable . This would have minimized the damage — Jrock (@Jrock123256) January 9, 2025

New talking point: “It’s historic. There’s no way this could have been prevented.” Expect Newsom and the MSM to run with it. — Steve Nelson (@Toteintow) January 9, 2025

That’s exactly what they’re going with. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 9, 2025

Of course, none of these new talking points addresses the shortage of firefighters, budget cuts to the fire department, the lack of water to put out the fires, or leadership more concerned with DEI goals than actually being prepared to battle raging blazes.