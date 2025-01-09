Scott Jennings Goes Up Against New Wildfire Talking Points Meant to Deflect Blame...
LA News Anchor’s ‘No Water’ Fact-Check Blows Up in Face Thanks to Reporter at Scene of Fire

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  1:04 AM on January 09, 2025
AP Photo/Etienne Laurent

A local Fox News affiliate anchor in Los Angeles tried to do an on-the-spot fact-check that quickly blew up in his face. Former Mayoral candidate, Rick Caruso, stated that firefighters did not have any water. The anchor countered saying that no firefighters had told their news station this information. Seconds later the program cuts to a reporter on location who leads off her piece by stating firefighters say there is no water.

Too funny! (WATCH)

National reporters are trying to push narratives that shift blame for the fires and lackluster response away from elected Democrat officials. But, this is first incident where we’ve seen a local news employee try to do it.

Reports are already widespread that firefighters are not able to get water from hydrants, so it’s strange the anchor would not already know this.

Some are wondering if the reporter at the scene heard what was going on and decided to make her co-worker look like a fool on-air.

Pretty sure she heard what was going on in the studio. We have to admit this couldn’t have been timed better. 

