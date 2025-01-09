LA News Anchor’s ‘No Water’ Fact-Check Blows Up in Face Thanks to Reporter at Scene of Fire

A local Fox News affiliate anchor in Los Angeles tried to do an on-the-spot fact-check that quickly blew up in his face. Former Mayoral candidate, Rick Caruso, stated that firefighters did not have any water. The anchor countered saying that no firefighters had told their news station this information. Seconds later the program cuts to a reporter on location who leads off her piece by stating firefighters say there is no water.

This news anchor tried to come to the defense of elected Democrats by claiming that Rick Caruso was wrong about firefighters not having water to put out fires but then the reporter on the ground jumps in to confirm that there’s NO WATER.



This is criminal. pic.twitter.com/dzDMrXIy00 — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) January 9, 2025

National reporters are trying to push narratives that shift blame for the fires and lackluster response away from elected Democrat officials. But, this is first incident where we’ve seen a local news employee try to do it.

Based reporter on the scene. Facts always break down propaganda. The male reporter should be fired for what he said. He is promulgating his narrative due to a political agenda.



I may be wrong, but i think that is what Robby was saying - criminal behavior across the board. — Joshua Konkle (@7SwanSwimming) January 9, 2025

@robbystarbuck Fake news strikes again. Can't believe they'd try to spin this disaster to protect Democrat failures. Thankfully, the reporter on the ground set the record straight - NO WATER to fight the fires. Unacceptable! — The Scoop (@TheScoopUS) January 9, 2025

Reports are already widespread that firefighters are not able to get water from hydrants, so it’s strange the anchor would not already know this.

You have to admit,the comedic timing on that correction was impeccable. — Mike1010011 (@mike1010011) January 9, 2025

No better encapsulation of the media than this right here. — Fletcher Christian (@dtetreault20) January 9, 2025

Some are wondering if the reporter at the scene heard what was going on and decided to make her co-worker look like a fool on-air.

Omg, I wonder if the on scene reporter had been listening, or was this just a coincidental fact check "own"? 🤣 — HawkNFLFan12 (@Hawk_SB_48_49) January 8, 2025

She sounded exasperated. Totally on purpose. — MirCat (@TRMirCat) January 8, 2025

She’s wearing an IFB and heard everything. She was directing responding to his comment. — Shiz (@CremeDeLaShiz) January 8, 2025

for sure she had audio in her earpiece — GetRobs (@GetRobs) January 8, 2025

Pretty sure she heard what was going on in the studio. We have to admit this couldn’t have been timed better.