No Words: LA Mayor Karen Bass Stands in Total Silence as Reporter Lobs Question After Question at Her

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass was not in California when wildfires broke out. She was in Ghana. That’s in Africa. The Democrat had to cut her trip short and fly home today. Waiting for her as she got off the plane in LAX was a lone reporter from Sky News. She then stood in awkward silence for over a minute as he bombarded her with several questions.

🚨 JUST IN: LA Mayor REFUSES to answer any questions after she returns from her trip to Ghana



People of California: these people have ZERO respect for you.



Demand Mayor Karen RESIGN. pic.twitter.com/KbdS6EfaeG — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 8, 2025

Stone-faced LA Mayor Karen Bass refuses to answer questions about absence as wildfires rage across her city https://t.co/M2MFOoj4Ka pic.twitter.com/cWXkEAYlbK — New York Post (@nypost) January 8, 2025

One poster says it’s ridiculous she didn’t respond to a single question. What is she there for except to answer questions?

Seriously, it should never be acceptable for an elected official to refuse to answer questions. Regardless of party, the people have a right to answers. — An Orwellian Gator (@CJWood71) January 8, 2025

This is what the voters voted for…. This is the find out part…. — LeonIsGarbage (@LeonSandoTXMN) January 8, 2025

LA voted for her and the results are unfortunately coming to roost. — Carlo Heinzen (@HeinzenCarlo) January 8, 2025

California is a blue state. At the city and state level, this is what residents voted for. Elections have consequences and now Los Angeles county and the rest of California is feeling the full brunt of their choices.

It's heartbreaking to see what California has become. It used to represent opportunity, innovation, and a great quality of life. Now, poor leadership and mismanagement have taken a toll on the state and its people. — Discover My Paradise (@__ParadiseEarth) January 8, 2025

That is the look of "I know my career is over and I'm getting fired " — L.W. Wright (@LWWright34) January 8, 2025

They will give her a lucrative severance package. — Patrick for America (@TrollyP71) January 8, 2025

Many posters want her to resign, but she’s set financially no matter what happens to her. It’s unlikely she’ll ever face real consequences for her horrible leadership.

Mayor Karen Bass is being spoken to by a reporter from the international press, who don’t care that’s she’s Obama’s pick — KayDreamer (@kaydreamer11) January 8, 2025

Reminder that this incompetent was on Biden's shortlist to be his VP, which should come as no surprise. — T. Wilkinson ⛳️ (@Vinantonelli) January 8, 2025

Yes, Karen Bass was on President Joe Biden’s shortlist for Vice President when he ran in 2020. Can you imagine if he had picked an incompetent female candidate from California with no discernible leadership skills to be his running mate? Imagine what a disaster that person would have been. Oh, wait.