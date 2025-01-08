British MPs Vote Against Inquiry Into Grooming Gangs
No Words: LA Mayor Karen Bass Stands in Total Silence as Reporter Lobs Question After Question at Her

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  11:00 PM on January 08, 2025
AP Photo/John McCoy, File

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass was not in California when wildfires broke out. She was in Ghana. That’s in Africa. The Democrat had to cut her trip short and fly home today. Waiting for her as she got off the plane in LAX was a lone reporter from Sky News. She then stood in awkward silence for over a minute as he bombarded her with several questions.

Watch it here (WATCH)

One poster says it’s ridiculous she didn’t respond to a single question. What is she there for except to answer questions?

California is a blue state. At the city and state level, this is what residents voted for. Elections have consequences and now Los Angeles county and the rest of California is feeling the full brunt of their choices.

Many posters want her to resign, but she’s set financially no matter what happens to her. It’s unlikely she’ll ever face real consequences for her horrible leadership.

Yes, Karen Bass was on President Joe Biden’s shortlist for Vice President when he ran in 2020. Can you imagine if he had picked an incompetent female candidate from California with no discernible leadership skills to be his running mate? Imagine what a disaster that person would have been. Oh, wait.

