UK Fathers Tell of Being Arrested for Trying to Save Their Daughters From Grooming Gangs

As Twitchy reported just a bit ago, Britain's Parliament voted down by a vote of 364-111 a national inquiry into grooming gangs in England. Prime Minister Kier Starmer reportedly abstained.

BREAKING: British MPs vote against national inquiry into grooming gangs in 364-111 vote pic.twitter.com/Tp4FV03Fle — BNO News (@BNONews) January 8, 2025

The deputy political editor of The Mirror was shocked that Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch blamed the Labour Party.

Jesus. Kemi Badenoch outright accuses Keir Starmer of blocking a national inquiry to prevent “Labour politicians” being implicated.



Jaws on the floor across the house. #pmqs — Mikey Smith (@mikeysmith) January 8, 2025

We've written quite a bit lately about the police in Britain making arrests — for silently praying across the street from an abortion clinic, for posting something to Facebook that caused another person "anxiety," and so on. We've done quite a few posts about the U.K. police arresting people over Facebook posts, or rather, malicious communications.

According to the news, police have also been arresting fathers who have tried to rescue their daughters from grooming gangs. It's no wonder the British government doesn't want to talk about it and is so upset with Elon Musk for bringing attention to it.

Here are two testimonies:

John in Lancashire says his daughter was gang raped by Pakistani groomers in Oldham when only 13-years-old.



"I phoned the police, a police constable told me to let it go, otherwise I'll get arrested for being racist."



"This goes higher and deeper than any of us can imagine." pic.twitter.com/CNR1A2bLgZ — Talk (@TalkTV) January 8, 2025

'I was put in a police car and taken away.'



The father of a Rotherham grooming gang victim tells GB News how he was arrested twice when trying to rescue his daughter from an abuse den. pic.twitter.com/x3hIU4HvX0 — GB News (@GBNEWS) January 8, 2025

It does appear to be a problem that the grooming gangs are primarily composed of Pakistani Muslims. You don't want to incite race riots like Musk is trying to do, according to "Good Morning Britain" host Narinder Kaur.

You don’t realize how far the UK has fallen until you watch this. This is a father. His little girl was being raped by a gang. When he tried to stop it, he was taken away by police. The rape gang leaders were protected in the name of combating xenophobia. — Gail Alfar (@GailAlfarATX) January 8, 2025

I can’t believe this is actually true… It’s amazing how far the UK has fallen — Just here for the truth (@Herefortruth87) January 8, 2025

What you say @Keir_Starmer



National inquiry or label this dad as far right for trying to protect his daughter — NSB FL Guy (@NSBFLGuy) January 8, 2025

When a system arrests fathers for protecting their daughters, it’s not just broken, it’s corrupt.



Justice has been flipped on its head, and those who should protect the innocent have betrayed them.



How did we let it get this far? — Chris Fernandez (@FernOnX) January 8, 2025

Try to keep up folks, now they're "abuse dens." Sounds almost like a club house. — Cocoa is a dog (@Cocoaisadog) January 8, 2025

This will be what I reference from now on when arguing about gun rights. — Scott's Tots Recipient (@AKATheIV) January 8, 2025

You can't hate these governments and others enough. — Tracy (@Traceonbase10) January 8, 2025

It's a disgrace that the dad was arrested for trying to protect his daughter while the real criminals were left unchecked. This highlights a massive failure in how these cases were handled back then. — End Wokeism (@endWokeismNow) January 8, 2025

A public inquiry is essential to deal with claims like this. They’re not making it up. — Michael Orr (@YehiOrr) January 8, 2025

This must take not only the government but the entrenched establishment down. This may be the end of the monarchy. I say this with sadness since I’ve always considered myself a bit of a monarchist — Martin Bebow (@kamwbe) January 8, 2025

But no one wants to offend the Pakistani migrants and all the cultural enrichment they've brought to the country.

***