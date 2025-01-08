UK Fathers Tell of Being Arrested for Trying to Save Their Daughters From Grooming Gangs

West Coast Toast: Aerial Photo Shows Pacific Palisades Neighborhood Burned to the Ground
Brett T.  |  11:30 PM on January 08, 2025
AngieArtist

As Twitchy reported just a bit ago, Britain's Parliament voted down by a vote of 364-111 a national inquiry into grooming gangs in England. Prime Minister Kier Starmer reportedly abstained.

The deputy political editor of The Mirror was shocked that Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch blamed the Labour Party.

We've written quite a bit lately about the police in Britain making arrests — for silently praying across the street from an abortion clinic, for posting something to Facebook that caused another person "anxiety," and so on. We've done quite a few posts about the U.K. police arresting people over Facebook posts, or rather, malicious communications.

According to the news, police have also been arresting fathers who have tried to rescue their daughters from grooming gangs. It's no wonder the British government doesn't want to talk about it and is so upset with Elon Musk for bringing attention to it. 

Here are two testimonies:

It does appear to be a problem that the grooming gangs are primarily composed of Pakistani Muslims. You don't want to incite race riots like Musk is trying to do, according to "Good Morning Britain" host Narinder Kaur.

Speaking of the monarchy, did you hear Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, has a new lifestyle show on Netflix? It would be powerful if Kate Middleton were to say something public about this.

But no one wants to offend the Pakistani migrants and all the cultural enrichment they've brought to the country.

***

