Michelle Obama and Julia Louis Dreyfus Talk About All the Barriers They Face as Women

Michelle Obama, who's never seen with her husband Barack Obama, has managed to become more and more unlikable, playing the victim while jetting between her mansions. She really lost us when she said that the ability to create life is the least significant function of a woman's reproductive system. "The least of what it does is produce life," said the mother of two. So, what is the function of the REPRODUCTIVE system if not reproduction? Men just don't understand female biology, she added.

Advertisement

Obama still has her little podcast with her brother, and End Wokeness peeked in recently to hear Obama and Julia Louis Dreyfus discuss — again — how hard it is to be a woman in America.

Michelle Obama ($75m worth) and Julia Louis Dreyfus ($250m worth) complain about how difficult life is for American women pic.twitter.com/4WV5BMKgbM — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 10, 2025

Poor things. So many landmines and barriers.

Complaining is Michelle’s full time gig — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 10, 2025

Truth.

“It’s terrible. My second butler can barely make ends meet” — Breeden Malpractice & Injury Law (@breedenlaw) July 10, 2025

Hard to take lectures on "hardship" from millionaires who’ll never face what everyday women do. — Barefoot Pregnant (@usuallypregnant) July 10, 2025

This is what being out of touch with reality sounds like — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) July 10, 2025

It's been so tough on women making six figures for running the DEI office and ensuring that women get preferential treatment in the name of diversity and inclusion.

Bless their little hearts. — Runningbear (@RunningBearTx) July 10, 2025

These are self imposed difficulties that likely come from their chronic sense of victimhood. — Ida (@HeidiSnow381) July 10, 2025

Michelle Obama frequently likes to talk about how great she is for overcoming exaggerated obstacles. — Anthony Galli (@RallyWithGalli) July 10, 2025

Insufferable — Elizabeth Barcohana (@E_Barcohana) July 10, 2025

Men are literally being systematically stripped from power for the sake of women in the name of DEI...



...yet women somehow still feel the need to claim they are oppressed.



You won, ladies.

You should be celebrating right now, not complaining. pic.twitter.com/SGMzwCVbBY — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) July 10, 2025

Julia’s father was worth 3.4 billion. — Prussian Bot (@YOLO_Bot69) July 10, 2025

Nah, we heard she grew up in the Bronx across the street from AOC.

Nothing screams struggle like sipping lattes in a mansion talking about it — Mellow (@mellowmeta) July 10, 2025

What happened to all the "girl boss" shtick we keep seeing? Are these two empowered or oppressed? They seem to think the latter.

***