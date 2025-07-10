Michelle Obama and Julia Louis Dreyfus Talk About All the Barriers They Face as Women

VIP
Brett T. | 11:30 PM on July 10, 2025
Democratic National Convention via AP

Michelle Obama, who's never seen with her husband Barack Obama, has managed to become more and more unlikable, playing the victim while jetting between her mansions. She really lost us when she said that the ability to create life is the least significant function of a woman's reproductive system. "The least of what it does is produce life," said the mother of two. So, what is the function of the REPRODUCTIVE system if not reproduction? Men just don't understand female biology, she added.

Obama still has her little podcast with her brother, and End Wokeness peeked in recently to hear Obama and Julia Louis Dreyfus discuss — again — how hard it is to be a woman in America.

Poor things. So many landmines and barriers.

Truth.

It's been so tough on women making six figures for running the DEI office and ensuring that women get preferential treatment in the name of diversity and inclusion.

Nah, we heard she grew up in the Bronx across the street from AOC.

What happened to all the "girl boss" shtick we keep seeing? Are these two empowered or oppressed? They seem to think the latter.

