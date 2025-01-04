Broadcaster: Elon Musk 'Trying to Start Race Riots in Britain Again'

Negligence Paved the Way for Tragedy: Law Firm Says It Will File Suit...
Brett T.  |  8:30 PM on January 04, 2025
Joe Giddens/PA via AP

As Twitchy recently reported, some think that X owner Elon Musk is trying to destroy Europe by criticizing the British and German governments. The U.K. threatened to arrest Musk last year for inciting riots after three little girls under the age of 10 were stabbed to death at a Taylor Swift-themed dance camp. Over the past few days, Musk has been calling out the British government for covering up a grooming gang scandal that's plagued England for over a decade. As our own Amy Curtis reported Friday, the Labour Party has blocked a grooming gang inquiry into Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s conduct as head of the Crown Prosecution Service.

"Far-right ringleader" Tommy Robinson is currently in solitary confinement, and Musk has called for his release:

"Good Morning Britain" host Narinder Kaur says that Musk is trying to stir up race riots "again."

Race riots? Is it because the grooming gangs were mostly Pakistani Muslims? Noticing that makes you racist.

Kaur reportedly supported the "mostly peaceful" Black Lives Matter protests.

Musk is allegedly trying to start race riots by openly criticizing the British government's handling of the grooming scandal. Maybe he should follow the lead of the U.K. government and media and just pretend nothing happened.

***

