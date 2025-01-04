Broadcaster: Elon Musk 'Trying to Start Race Riots in Britain Again'

As Twitchy recently reported, some think that X owner Elon Musk is trying to destroy Europe by criticizing the British and German governments. The U.K. threatened to arrest Musk last year for inciting riots after three little girls under the age of 10 were stabbed to death at a Taylor Swift-themed dance camp. Over the past few days, Musk has been calling out the British government for covering up a grooming gang scandal that's plagued England for over a decade. As our own Amy Curtis reported Friday, the Labour Party has blocked a grooming gang inquiry into Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s conduct as head of the Crown Prosecution Service.

🔴 The child victims of rape were denied justice and protection from the state to preserve the image of a successful multicultural society.



This is how the grooming gangs scandal was covered up ⬇️https://t.co/ah1cv27Jm9 pic.twitter.com/qdSO1iE48X — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) January 4, 2025

"Far-right ringleader" Tommy Robinson is currently in solitary confinement, and Musk has called for his release:

This is the same media that hid the fact that a quarter million little girls were – still are – being systematically raped by migrant gangs in Britain.



They are beneath contempt. Despicable human beings. https://t.co/B6ZQjqRj0m — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 2, 2025

"Good Morning Britain" host Narinder Kaur says that Musk is trying to stir up race riots "again."

This twat is trying to start race riots in Britain again. https://t.co/J2Zq8uVwxe — Narinder Kaur (@narindertweets) January 2, 2025

Race riots? Is it because the grooming gangs were mostly Pakistani Muslims? Noticing that makes you racist.

Yea I dunno, maybe it’s just me but I’d blame all the migrants doing all the raping. — 𝔸𝕟𝕥𝕙𝕠𝕟𝕪 (@AwwSilverback) January 3, 2025

I think that mostly peaceful anti-rapist demonstrations would be in order, no? — Jay (@OneFineJay) January 3, 2025

Quiet. Apologist. — Curtis Johnson (@cjohnson999) January 3, 2025

Or maybe he’s just bringing to attention the fact that little girls across Britain have been raped, exploited, beaten, and murdered by Pakistani-Muslim gangs for decades while those in power turned a blind eye “for the sake of diversity”. — Samantha Smith (@SamanthaTaghoy) January 3, 2025

Why are you covering for rapists? Oh... — Wilko (@DigitalNomadSA) January 3, 2025

Don't pretend to care. It's clear that you don't. — GenXJoJo (@Elevate_JRiden) January 3, 2025

The best way to prevent "race riots" is to stop giving foreigners special privileges to rape and murder people. — Sensurround (@ShamashAran) January 3, 2025

Wouldn’t the real problem be the raping? — Phillip McGuire (@PhillipCMcGuire) January 2, 2025

Yet these grooming gangs exist.

Why are so many on the “left” trying their best to be in denial about this? — Mara Jade (@razzlededazzle) January 2, 2025

You see, the problem here is the children being raped. My DMs are open if you need any more guidance on this issue. — Kyle (@KylePostingOnX) January 3, 2025

Kaur reportedly supported the "mostly peaceful" Black Lives Matter protests.

Remember when you were calling for race riots in every state in America? — PierreJouet (@PierreJouet) January 4, 2025

Musk is allegedly trying to start race riots by openly criticizing the British government's handling of the grooming scandal. Maybe he should follow the lead of the U.K. government and media and just pretend nothing happened.

