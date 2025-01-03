Guilty As Sin: Labour Blocks Inquiry Into Grooming Gang Scandal to Protect PM Keir Starmer

Get a Grip: Egyptian Writer Demands We Stop Calling for Release of Israeli...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on January 03, 2025
ImgFlip

Just a few short months ago, members of the U.K.'s Labour Party were in America, campaigning for Kamala Harris. That sure felt like election interference to us, but Prime Minister Keir Starmer said it's 'totally normal' for the Brits to meddle in our elections.

What's not normal is all the horrific news coming out surrounding 'grooming gangs' in the U.K. -- and how the government aided, abetted, and covered up for these gangs. The gangs were comprised of Pakistani men (and other nationalities), and their victims were often white British girls. Some as young as 12 or 13 years old. And it's not fair to call them 'grooming gangs' -- they raped, abused, and threatened their victims.

While authorities looked the other way as often as they could. Because they didn't want to be seen as 'racist.'

Now the Labour Party is blocking an investigation into the massive scandal, to protect the bad actors. Including Keir Starmer himself.

More from The Telegraph:

Labour has blocked an inquiry into Sir Keir Starmer’s conduct as the head of the Crown Prosecution Service while investigating the Oldham child grooming scandal.

Jess Phillips, the safeguarding minister, refused to launch a public inquiry into historical sexual abuse by gangs in Oldham, saying it was for the council to decide whether one was necessary.

The scandal was one of several across the country in which dozens of girls were abused by British Pakistani gangs.

Police forces and prosecutors often did not take action for fear of being called racist or Islamophobic, a failing Sir Keir addressed in 2012 when he was running the CPS as the director of public prosecutions.

Absolutely maddening.

We wouldn't put it past Labour to jail journalists who dig into this. That's what they do over in jolly ol' England these days.

'We've investigated ourselves and found we did nothing wrong.'

A two-tier justice system, indeed.

Britain is so utterly broken.

There needs to be accountablility.

You have it straight.

It's appalling.

Guilty as sin.

Exactly this.

'Grooming' minimizes the horrific crimes.

It should be a much bigger story.

