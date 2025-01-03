Guilty As Sin: Labour Blocks Inquiry Into Grooming Gang Scandal to Protect PM Keir Starmer

Just a few short months ago, members of the U.K.'s Labour Party were in America, campaigning for Kamala Harris. That sure felt like election interference to us, but Prime Minister Keir Starmer said it's 'totally normal' for the Brits to meddle in our elections.

What's not normal is all the horrific news coming out surrounding 'grooming gangs' in the U.K. -- and how the government aided, abetted, and covered up for these gangs. The gangs were comprised of Pakistani men (and other nationalities), and their victims were often white British girls. Some as young as 12 or 13 years old. And it's not fair to call them 'grooming gangs' -- they raped, abused, and threatened their victims.

While authorities looked the other way as often as they could. Because they didn't want to be seen as 'racist.'

Now the Labour Party is blocking an investigation into the massive scandal, to protect the bad actors. Including Keir Starmer himself.

🔴 Labour blocks grooming gang inquiry into Starmer’s conduct as CPS head https://t.co/BNbRfOfvYV — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) January 3, 2025

More from The Telegraph:

Labour has blocked an inquiry into Sir Keir Starmer’s conduct as the head of the Crown Prosecution Service while investigating the Oldham child grooming scandal. Jess Phillips, the safeguarding minister, refused to launch a public inquiry into historical sexual abuse by gangs in Oldham, saying it was for the council to decide whether one was necessary. The scandal was one of several across the country in which dozens of girls were abused by British Pakistani gangs. Police forces and prosecutors often did not take action for fear of being called racist or Islamophobic, a failing Sir Keir addressed in 2012 when he was running the CPS as the director of public prosecutions.

Absolutely maddening.

We wouldn't put it past Labour to jail journalists who dig into this. That's what they do over in jolly ol' England these days.

"Jess Phillips, the safeguarding minister, refused to launch a public inquiry into historical sexual abuse by gangs in Oldham, saying it was for the council to decide whether one was necessary."



Yeah, I'm sure they'll get right on that, without fear or favour. 🙄 pic.twitter.com/ulyOKb1SpZ — Jack Montgomery (@JackBMontgomery) January 3, 2025

'We've investigated ourselves and found we did nothing wrong.'

A two-tier justice system, indeed.

If the world ever needed absolute proof that the UK government cares more about not offending Muslim immigrants than they do about the welfare of British children then this is it.



Britain is broken and your politicians and your police are the problem.



If only the bloody media… — Cranky old bastard -_- (@Murphybear64) January 3, 2025

Britain is so utterly broken.

Enough is enough. The public are chomping at the heels of this and they won’t let go.



Labour can’t be allowed to block a grooming/rape gang injury. — Polly Rendall (@PollyRendall) January 3, 2025

There needs to be accountablility.

Do I have this straight?



For more than two decades, hundreds of thousands of young British girls have been gang raped by members of principally one ethnic group.



Efforts to stop these egregious acts have been curtailed by British government leaders and politicians, the media,… https://t.co/D9pvp6gseb — Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) January 3, 2025

You have it straight.

It's appalling.

Because he is guilty of complicity https://t.co/Y55nGaZIlQ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 3, 2025

Guilty as sin.

We need to stop using the word "grooming" - this kind of language minimizes the gravity of these crimes.



Words matter, and this is a group of pedophiles brutally rap*ng young girls. We should not use a euphemism to downplay the horror of this evil coverup. https://t.co/IY7lsOPFtF — Alfian Sibarani (@alfiansibarani) January 3, 2025

Exactly this.

'Grooming' minimizes the horrific crimes.

This is a direct confession that Keir Starmer did something extremely wrong back when he was Director of Public Prosecutions.



It feels like "Prime Minister covered up paedophile sex rings to protect Pakistani rapist grooming gangs" should be a bigger story than it currently is. https://t.co/sGZw2CYQSq — Prometheus (@PrometheusNRx) January 3, 2025

It should be a much bigger story.