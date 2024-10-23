SUUUURE! Keir Starmer, Who Jails People for Memes, Says It's Normal for U.K. to Meddle in U.S. Elections

Politico Reporter Who Shills for Democrat Soft-on-Crime Policies Aghast When SHE Becomes V...
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on October 23, 2024
The other day, we told you how the U.K. Labour Party is planning to interfere -- sorry, campaign -- for Kamala Harris in swing states. After nearly a decade of the Left screaming (and lying) about RUSSIA and foreign election interference, it's fascinating to watch them excuse the U.K. meddling in our elections.

It's 'normal' says the guy who throws people in jail for hurting feels on Facebook.

More from Insider Paper:

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Wednesday played down allegations made by Donald Trump’s team of 'blatant foreign interference' by his Labour Party in the US election, saying it was normal for its volunteers to campaign.

Starmer also insisted that he maintained 'a good relationship' with Trump, having met him for talks last month.

The former president’s legal team filed a complaint to the US Federal Election Commission alleging the 'British Labour Party made, and the (Kamala) Harris campaign accepted, illegal foreign national contributions'.

The filing cited media reports that Labour officials, including the prime minister’s new chief of staff Morgan McSweeney, travelled to the United States to advise the Harris campaign.

There's a very simple test here. A member of whatever conservative party operates in the U.K. should come and campaign for Donald Trump.

Watch Starmer, and the Left, sing a very different tune.

Heck, they are livid Elon Musk -- a South African-born, naturalized American citizen -- is 'interfering' in the election.

And the U.K. is working with Kamala Harris to kill X because of Elon's 'crime' of ungoodthink.

He'd probably throw them in prison.

They can't stand the thought of not having total power.

Let us know how it works out for them.

Our guess is not so well.

Literally fought a war so we wouldn't have to listen to a thing they say.

Yes it is.

Donald Trump is correct when he calls it foreign election interference. The Left accused him of being Putin's puppet (and still do), but were awfully silent when Vlad endorsed Kamala. They are perfectly fine with this, because they're hoping it'll benefit Kamala. It -- like all the other attempts by her campaign -- will hopefully backfire on November 5.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP ELECTION U.K. ELECTION INTERFERENCE 2024 ELECTION

