SUUUURE! Keir Starmer, Who Jails People for Memes, Says It's Normal for U.K. to Meddle in U.S. Elections

The other day, we told you how the U.K. Labour Party is planning to interfere -- sorry, campaign -- for Kamala Harris in swing states. After nearly a decade of the Left screaming (and lying) about RUSSIA and foreign election interference, it's fascinating to watch them excuse the U.K. meddling in our elections.

Advertisement

NEW - UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Wednesday played down allegations made by Donald Trump’s team of “blatant foreign interference” by his Labour Party in the US election, saying it was normal for its volunteers to campaign.https://t.co/ALl1w7MmMa — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) October 23, 2024

It's 'normal' says the guy who throws people in jail for hurting feels on Facebook.

More from Insider Paper:

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Wednesday played down allegations made by Donald Trump’s team of 'blatant foreign interference' by his Labour Party in the US election, saying it was normal for its volunteers to campaign. Starmer also insisted that he maintained 'a good relationship' with Trump, having met him for talks last month. The former president’s legal team filed a complaint to the US Federal Election Commission alleging the 'British Labour Party made, and the (Kamala) Harris campaign accepted, illegal foreign national contributions'. The filing cited media reports that Labour officials, including the prime minister’s new chief of staff Morgan McSweeney, travelled to the United States to advise the Harris campaign.

There's a very simple test here. A member of whatever conservative party operates in the U.K. should come and campaign for Donald Trump.

Watch Starmer, and the Left, sing a very different tune.

Heck, they are livid Elon Musk -- a South African-born, naturalized American citizen -- is 'interfering' in the election.

And the U.K. is working with Kamala Harris to kill X because of Elon's 'crime' of ungoodthink.

What would Keir Starmer say if Trump wins and a large group of Republicans go over the pond and campaign- would he be upset?? — Frank James (@FrankJa33010918) October 23, 2024

He'd probably throw them in prison.

And like the commie Brits, the commie Australian Labor Party has been interfering in the US elections for decades - probably meddling in the UK elections too … it’s a commie thing pic.twitter.com/G66NiK1Zwj — m (@roger_mm1) October 23, 2024

They can't stand the thought of not having total power.

I would love a Brit to come knock on my door pic.twitter.com/h3lgpjUbTK — Astraea (@Astraeajustice1) October 23, 2024

Let us know how it works out for them.

Our guess is not so well.

Advertisement

No, it’s not normal number one. We’re in the United States. You were in the UK get out of our politics. — dawn (@DawnDawnms44) October 23, 2024

Literally fought a war so we wouldn't have to listen to a thing they say.

This is literally foreign interference https://t.co/OGyQluLwi6 — Liz💫⭐️ (@americanqueen84) October 23, 2024

Yes it is.

Donald Trump is correct when he calls it foreign election interference. The Left accused him of being Putin's puppet (and still do), but were awfully silent when Vlad endorsed Kamala. They are perfectly fine with this, because they're hoping it'll benefit Kamala. It -- like all the other attempts by her campaign -- will hopefully backfire on November 5.