Book: KJP Worked 'Informally' With Publicist Who Was Included on Official Emails

Brett T. | 4:35 PM on June 04, 2025
ImgFlip

Axios' Alex Thompson is still pimping his own book with Jake Tapper about Joe Biden, but when he saw that former White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre had a new book coming out called "Independent," he pulled out some receipts of his own. In short:

Because Democrats are never held accountable for anything, and that's partly the Republicans' fault.

It all leads back to this piece from POLITICO, with the subhead, "Several who worked alongside the former press secretary responded to her book announcement with derision and contempt." Join the club.

POLITICO reports:

A New York-based publicist, Gilda Squire, worked informally with Jean-Pierre while she was in the White House and was, on multiple occasions, copied on official emails before staffers raised the issue, another former official said. Squire previously served as publicity director for HarperCollins Publishers and also did PR for Penguin Putnam Publishing, according to her LinkedIn. And Jean-Pierre was the subject of several lengthy profiles in lifestyle publications, including Vogue and Women’s Health and traveled to New York to appear on The View.

According to two of the former officials, Jean-Pierre had been hoping for a post-White House job as a co-host on the show, following the template of her predecessor, Jen Psaki, who departed the job after just more than a year for an anchor job at MSNBC.

KJP wanted to be a co-host on "The View"? BWAHAHAHAHAHA.

But what's this about a publicist working "informally" with Jean-Pierre while also being copied on official emails?

That's where Thompson comes in:

Fast-forward to today:

She's her own brand of corrupt.

The two could write another book.

Speaking of Thompson and Tapper's book, yeah, we already knew that.

Yep.

***

Tags: KARINE JEAN-PIERRE THE VIEW

