Book: KJP Worked 'Informally' With Publicist Who Was Included on Official Emails

Axios' Alex Thompson is still pimping his own book with Jake Tapper about Joe Biden, but when he saw that former White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre had a new book coming out called "Independent," he pulled out some receipts of his own. In short:

Karine Jean Pierre was working with a private, unvetted publicist behind the scenes and attaching her to official White House documents.



And the reason we're not having hearings on all of this is? — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 4, 2025

Because Democrats are never held accountable for anything, and that's partly the Republicans' fault.

It all leads back to this piece from POLITICO, with the subhead, "Several who worked alongside the former press secretary responded to her book announcement with derision and contempt." Join the club.

POLITICO reports:

A New York-based publicist, Gilda Squire, worked informally with Jean-Pierre while she was in the White House and was, on multiple occasions, copied on official emails before staffers raised the issue, another former official said. Squire previously served as publicity director for HarperCollins Publishers and also did PR for Penguin Putnam Publishing, according to her LinkedIn. And Jean-Pierre was the subject of several lengthy profiles in lifestyle publications, including Vogue and Women’s Health and traveled to New York to appear on The View. According to two of the former officials, Jean-Pierre had been hoping for a post-White House job as a co-host on the show, following the template of her predecessor, Jen Psaki, who departed the job after just more than a year for an anchor job at MSNBC.

KJP wanted to be a co-host on "The View"? BWAHAHAHAHAHA.

But what's this about a publicist working "informally" with Jean-Pierre while also being copied on official emails?

That's where Thompson comes in:

Funny.

The White House repeatedly told me that this was not true back when I asked about Gilda Squire’s involvement in February of 2024.



Via @EliStokols https://t.co/8FBwIZhBxC pic.twitter.com/VN4e6q9b1E — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) June 4, 2025

If you don’t tell the truth, off the record no longer applies.



Here is Gilda Squire’s denial at the time.

“This is unequivocally untrue.” https://t.co/GWBWPcD4cI pic.twitter.com/jfci8Cmz3l — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) June 4, 2025

Fast-forward to today:

I told Gilda today that I planned on using these emails given the new reporting. Here is her response.



“How dare you write to me in this tone….Please do not ever contact me again.” pic.twitter.com/filP3qvtbe — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) June 4, 2025

But here is one such internal WH email with Gilda being looped in with deputy press secretary Emilie Simons on Karine Jean Pierre’s fall 2023 Vogue profile.

(I have more but to give you an idea). pic.twitter.com/mKMKNvTcMF — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) June 4, 2025

Oh so Karine Jean-Pierre was corrupt, unprincipled, and possibly breaking the law? Funny. I didn't know she was a member of the Biden family! https://t.co/8BUt8LMMBN — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) June 4, 2025

She's her own brand of corrupt.

Curious to learn how many people in the media and journalists Gilda Squire has also worked with. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 4, 2025

Worry not. Our hero @jaketapper is on the case. — Instapinion (@instapinion) June 4, 2025

The two could write another book.

The entire administration was a staged show. https://t.co/YWKCFcFCG2 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 4, 2025

Speaking of Thompson and Tapper's book, yeah, we already knew that.

Gilda is on the press release from Hachette as a contact, so obviously the book was in the works for at least a couple of years.https://t.co/hfDHQLZDXJ — Southpaw Patrol (@SouthpawPatrol) June 4, 2025

Oh man, the next thing that no one will be held accountable for! — Don't eff it up (@lateToSupper) June 4, 2025

Yep.

I love how she says we need to 'dismantle the torrent of disinformation and misinformation' when she was the one peddling it. — Wake (@WakeBroad) June 4, 2025

***