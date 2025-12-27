Gotcha Question About Trump's Christmas Address Backfires
Tim Walz's Flashback Reminding Everyone What 'Accountability' Looks Like Is a HUGE Self-Awareness Fail

Doug P. | 11:45 AM on December 27, 2025
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

The scope of the welfare fraud that's taken place in Minnesota continues to grow

Here's the latest

The third-ranking leader in the House of Representatives, who also happens to hail from Minnesota, demanded answers from Gov. Tim Walz after a YouTuber tried to confront employees of an alleged daycare center that had misspelled signage and no signs of activity outside but reportedly received $4 million in state funds. 

The video went viral this week amid the burgeoning scandal enveloping the Walz administration that notably included at least $1 billion lost to alleged social services fraud largely tied to the Somali community in the Twin Cities. A portion reportedly ended up in the hands of the Somali terror group Al-Shabab.

People need to be held accountable. 

Speaking of that, Here's the post from Gov. Tim Walz that brought up "accountability," and of course he glossed over quite a bit of the story: 

First off, Walz forgot to include some details in his history lesson. 

However, because Tampon Tim seems to be in a mood to talk about accountability, let's do just that!

Yeah, Walz really didn't think the "accountability" thing through very well. 

*****

