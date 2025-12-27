Tim Walz's Flashback Reminding Everyone What 'Accountability' Looks Like Is a HUGE Self-Awareness Fail

The scope of the welfare fraud that's taken place in Minnesota continues to grow.

Here's the latest:

The third-ranking leader in the House of Representatives, who also happens to hail from Minnesota, demanded answers from Gov. Tim Walz after a YouTuber tried to confront employees of an alleged daycare center that had misspelled signage and no signs of activity outside but reportedly received $4 million in state funds. The video went viral this week amid the burgeoning scandal enveloping the Walz administration that notably included at least $1 billion lost to alleged social services fraud largely tied to the Somali community in the Twin Cities. A portion reportedly ended up in the hands of the Somali terror group Al-Shabab.

People need to be held accountable.

Speaking of that, Here's the post from Gov. Tim Walz that brought up "accountability," and of course he glossed over quite a bit of the story:

163 years ago in Mankato, 38 Dakota men were hung in the largest mass execution in our nation’s history.



I’m grateful to the riders who continue to remind us the importance of fighting for accountability and healing for the Dakota people.https://t.co/LhH6QePGfZ — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) December 27, 2025

First off, Walz forgot to include some details in his history lesson.

There is more to this story than your pandering implys governor jazz hands. https://t.co/BvYI4yaE31 — it's me Mario (@marioisright) December 27, 2025

Yeah, they were executed because they murdered almost an entire settlement of people. Did you leave that part out? — Megan Burke (@Megan_is_Burke) December 27, 2025

600 mostly old men, women, and children were slaughtered while the men were off fighting the Civil War for the Union.

Walz forgot to mention that part. — Shaqir Kabashi (@TwinCities2030) December 27, 2025

However, because Tampon Tim seems to be in a mood to talk about accountability, let's do just that!

They were convicted for murder and rape, Tim.



So when are we going to finally see accountability for the fraud you’ve allowed our state to be consumed by? — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) December 27, 2025

SPIN SPIN SPIN … the fraud is what we see and what we demand to be dealt with. We also want our friggin money back like NOW! https://t.co/sQ2AOXw1gq — Denise Negron (@denisefontyn) December 27, 2025

Great. Now do the billion dollar Somali fraud ring in your state. — SWAT (@SWATZ911) December 27, 2025

You should really be worried about the countless Somali frauds that have recently been uncovered now at fake healthcare buildings.



It’s all coming out and surely they donated to you.



You likely knew they were defrauding Medicaid.



Your career is so over. Enjoy jail you crook. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) December 27, 2025

Sir with All Due Respect... you might want to stop giving Ideas about punishments for lack of accountability. Just saying... — Angry Tax Payer (@AngryPayer) December 27, 2025

Yeah, Walz really didn't think the "accountability" thing through very well.

