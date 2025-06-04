If You Thought Democratic Rhetoric on Immigration Was Racist, Wait Until You See This (VIDEO)

Vermont’s only Congressperson, Becca Balint, a Democrat, was holding a town hall last week when she said this:

Rep. Becca Balint (D-VT) says that if we don't allow migrants to flood our country, then "we're not gonna have anybody around to wipe our asses."pic.twitter.com/5iErz2IVbj — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 4, 2025

Advertisement

We keep hearing about some kind of party switch where all the racist Democrats magically became Republicans. But then we keep seeing Democrats say things like this. After all, Democrats construct immigrants in their minds as being primarily non-whites (which is part of why they threw such a hissy fit over around 60 Afrikaners arriving as refugees). So, whatever they say about immigrants, they are saying about a group they construct as ‘not white people.’

Indeed, we have written before about the so-called party switch:

that is the real party switch. It wasn’t that Democrats were racists and then started to believe in racial equality, while the Republicans suddenly became racists. No, the Republicans always believed in equal opportunity by race, while the Democrats went from being the party of snarling racists to being paternalistic racists like Biden. They went from open hate to the ‘soft bigotry of low expectations.’ That’s the real change.

And that is true, but because this is racism, it also constantly manifests itself in this way, too" Democrats believing that these non-white immigrants are only suitable for the most menial of tasks. It's part of that soft bigotry.

Do we have to tell you that she was dragged? Oh boy, she was dragged:

If Rep. Becca Balint truly said that, it’s a wildly offensive and reductive way to talk about both immigrants and American workers. Immigration is vital, but framing people as mere laborers for menial tasks dehumanizes them. We should discuss immigration policy with respect,… — Fatima Khan (@Fatima_Khatun01) June 4, 2025

The cut off text says:

We should discuss immigration policy with respect, dignity, and facts — not with degrading stereotypes. Let’s value all work and workers, regardless of where they come from. This isn’t the way to build support for compassionate, effective immigration reform.

One person replied to Fatima by saying:

If she truly said that?? you didn't just look at the video of her saying that?? lol😂😂 — Otherguy (@Stephen55698228) June 4, 2025

There actually is an ass-wiping robot now [Simone, you really need to call it the iWipe]https://t.co/0ox1shSy20 pic.twitter.com/EAPE6XjY85 — Paradoxocologist at large (@W01101010) June 4, 2025

Or just get a bidet. You can buy kits that add bidet functionality to a regular toilet.

Man, if I'm a Democrat, I'm pretty upset at .@RepJeffries. Apparently, he can't get his house in order and everyone on the same page with talking points. These shock and awe comments, like cursing and blunt phrasing were so last month. They don't work. Here is a visual to help: pic.twitter.com/QkInz0GRKT — Michael Butler 🇺🇸 (@MDButler81) June 4, 2025

We prefer our own meme, and you should feel free to take it and use it as you see fit.

She has since walked that back — My moms caregiver (@mymomcare) June 4, 2025

We wouldn’t be surprised if she did, but this was not a spontaneous comment. She planned to say it. She even warned that she was about to get crude. So if she is sorry, it's not that she is sorry that she thinks of immigrants that way: She’s only sorry that she’s getting pushback.

Advertisement

So she is saying the quiet part out loud??!! We only want immigrants to wipe our a$$es ? 🤡 — ChuckD (@ChuckD_MSB) June 4, 2025

There’s ‘jobs Americans won’t do’ and then there is that.

They really don't get how racist this is do they? Somehow they take the moral high ground to show themselves as being a 'good person' while also advocating for an indentured servitude class that has no bargaining power, no worker rights, and works for lower wages — ArtificeNation (@ArtificeNation) June 4, 2025

And are required to do the most disgusting jobs.

Wow who would’ve thought the party that started the kkk and started government assistance programs were racist https://t.co/8IqpIhdXod — LM (@MontalvoLupito) June 4, 2025

No Q and A session at the end to ask her some hard(for her) questions? — Cracker McCracker Face (@McCrackerface) June 4, 2025

We don’t know if there was a Q and A session. If we were there, we would have some questions.

My Congresswoman Balint, showing

her elite form of liberal racism. https://t.co/WocQJjx9ba — Jay Shepard (@JaytheShepard1) June 4, 2025

Democrats don't even respect the people they're exploiting. https://t.co/isdJ3yxeL8 — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) June 3, 2025

Exploitation rarely comes with respect.

Apparently we need to let hordes of illegals into our country because Becca needs an indentured servant to wipe her ass. Becca is an astute political thinker and communicator, really the best of Vermont. https://t.co/jBchgv1SF2 — Jay Parker (@Soob) June 2, 2025

Advertisement

We think we detect sarcasm…

Finally:

The poem on the Statue of Liberty is now being revised as we speak: "....Give me your tired, your poor, Your huddled masses yearning to wipe asses...." — Husker4Life (@NE_good_life) June 4, 2025

It’s actually in the fine print. *laughs*

RELATED: New Details About Mohamed Soliman As He Is Indicted in Boulder Firebombing Case (With LAWSPLAINING)

WATCH: Jasmine Crockett Says Biden’s Cognitive Decline Was a False Narrative

Prayers up for DJ Daniel As He Faces Grim News

LAWSPLAINING: Margot Cleveland Suggests That the FBI Has Systematically Violated Defendants’ Rights

‘First Do No Harm:’ Fisking John Oliver on the Transgender/Sports Issue

The Question Isn’t Whether Trump Can Revoke Biden’s Pardons. It’s Whether They Were Issued at all