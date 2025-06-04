NO ONE Is Surprised! Columbia Protester Has Direct Ties to Hamas-Linked Militant Group
'Yikes'! Sean Duffy Hammers MASSIVE Boondoggle That Is Calf. High Speed Rail (and...
WATCH: Connecticut GOP Lawmaker Gets SCOLDED Reading From Book Available in ELEMENTARY SCH...
Chuck Schumer: 'WE ARE ALL GOING TO DIE' If the Big Beautiful Bill...
Ex Biden Spox Karine Jean-Pierre's Book Highlights Importance of Dismantling Disinformatio...
KJP Leaves the Democrat Party! Joy Reid Throws MSNBC Under The Bus!
Racist Wisconsin Dems Earmark MILLIONS for Social Worker and Mental Health Training (Unles...
Flaming Idiot: New Video Shows Suspected Colorado Terrorist Accidentally Set Himself Ablaz...
Sen. Cory Booker Quotes Thomas Jefferson and Has Apparently Forgotten Which Party He's...
VIP
ABC News Uses Boulder Terrorist Attack to Tell Us There's an Increase in...
USA Today Nearing Ratio Record for Report on Dashed Dreams of Boulder Terrorist's...
Karoline Leavitt Weighs In After WaPo Deletes the Latest Example of 'Fake News'
Let the Record Reflect that Ted Cruz Dropped Cory Booker Like a Bad...
Flashback Video Shows Eric Swalwell in One of the Dumbest CNN Segments of...

If You Thought Democratic Rhetoric on Immigration Was Racist, Wait Until You See This (VIDEO)

Aaron Walker
Aaron Walker | 3:30 PM on June 04, 2025
meme

Vermont’s only Congressperson, Becca Balint, a Democrat, was holding a town hall last week when she said this:

Advertisement

We keep hearing about some kind of party switch where all the racist Democrats magically became Republicans. But then we keep seeing Democrats say things like this. After all, Democrats construct immigrants in their minds as being primarily non-whites (which is part of why they threw such a hissy fit over around 60 Afrikaners arriving as refugees). So, whatever they say about immigrants, they are saying about a group they construct as ‘not white people.’

Indeed, we have written before about the so-called party switch:

that is the real party switch. It wasn’t that Democrats were racists and then started to believe in racial equality, while the Republicans suddenly became racists. No, the Republicans always believed in equal opportunity by race, while the Democrats went from being the party of snarling racists to being paternalistic racists like Biden. They went from open hate to the ‘soft bigotry of low expectations.’ That’s the real change.

And that is true, but because this is racism, it also constantly manifests itself in this way, too" Democrats believing that these non-white immigrants are only suitable for the most menial of tasks. It's part of that soft bigotry.

Do we have to tell you that she was dragged? Oh boy, she was dragged:

Recommended

'Yikes'! Sean Duffy Hammers MASSIVE Boondoggle That Is Calf. High Speed Rail (and It Just Got WORSE)
Doug P.
Advertisement

The cut off text says: 

We should discuss immigration policy with respect, dignity, and facts — not with degrading stereotypes. Let’s value all work and workers, regardless of where they come from. This isn’t the way to build support for compassionate, effective immigration reform.

One person replied to Fatima by saying:

Or just get a bidet. You can buy kits that add bidet functionality to a regular toilet.

We prefer our own meme, and you should feel free to take it and use it as you see fit.

We wouldn’t be surprised if she did, but this was not a spontaneous comment. She planned to say it. She even warned that she was about to get crude. So if she is sorry, it's not that she is sorry that she thinks of immigrants that way: She’s only sorry that she’s getting pushback.

Advertisement

There’s ‘jobs Americans won’t do’ and then there is that.

And are required to do the most disgusting jobs.

We don’t know if there was a Q and A session. If we were there, we would have some questions.

Exploitation rarely comes with respect.

Advertisement

We think we detect sarcasm…

Finally:

It’s actually in the fine print. *laughs*

RELATED: New Details About Mohamed Soliman As He Is Indicted in Boulder Firebombing Case (With LAWSPLAINING)

WATCH: Jasmine Crockett Says Biden’s Cognitive Decline Was a False Narrative

Prayers up for DJ Daniel As He Faces Grim News

LAWSPLAINING: Margot Cleveland Suggests That the FBI Has Systematically Violated Defendants’ Rights

‘First Do No Harm:’ Fisking John Oliver on the Transgender/Sports Issue

The Question Isn’t Whether Trump Can Revoke Biden’s Pardons. It’s Whether They Were Issued at all

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats’ plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags: DEMOCRAT PARTY ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION VIDEO

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Yikes'! Sean Duffy Hammers MASSIVE Boondoggle That Is Calf. High Speed Rail (and It Just Got WORSE)
Doug P.
WATCH: Connecticut GOP Lawmaker Gets SCOLDED Reading From Book Available in ELEMENTARY SCHOOL Libraries
Amy Curtis
NO ONE Is Surprised! Columbia Protester Has Direct Ties to Hamas-Linked Militant Group
Amy Curtis
Chuck Schumer: 'WE ARE ALL GOING TO DIE' If the Big Beautiful Bill Passes
Doug P.
Racist Wisconsin Dems Earmark MILLIONS for Social Worker and Mental Health Training (Unless You're White)
Amy Curtis
Let the Record Reflect that Ted Cruz Dropped Cory Booker Like a Bad Habit with One Brutal Line (Watch)
Eric V.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Yikes'! Sean Duffy Hammers MASSIVE Boondoggle That Is Calf. High Speed Rail (and It Just Got WORSE) Doug P.
Advertisement