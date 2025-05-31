WATCH: Jasmine Crockett Says Biden's Cognitive Decline Was a False Narrative

The chutzpah some of these people have, SMDH.

Rep. Jasmine Crockett was on CBS News’ ‘Eye on Politics’ when she gave this doozy of a comment about Joe Biden’s obvious cognitive decline:

🚨NEW: Jasmine Crockett calls Biden's decline "false narrative" and suggests he was sharp as a tack — before finally acknowledging even if he was "mentally deficient," she was fine with it🚨



"If Joe Biden was like mentally deficient in some way and he was still able to keep this… pic.twitter.com/PevkrlSxzt — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) May 31, 2025

Where to start with this?

First, she goes full on ‘who are you going to believe? Me, or your lying eyes’ on the topic. Of course, do we have to remind you that we had strong evidence of Joe Biden’s cognitive decline during the 2020 election? We compiled that evidence, which mainly is composed of video clips, here. We suppose she will claim that they are cheap fakes.

And as for her complaint that it is the past, therefore irrelevant, as we regularly point out, this all might lead to the voiding of one or more executive actions, up to and including the appointment of a Supreme Court justice, depending on what the facts show. And it speaks to the honest of her and other Democrats. Both are obviously currently relevant.

Then by the end, Crockett tries to argue that a cognitive declined Biden is somehow better than Trump.

Democrats still defending Biden’s continue decline is dumb. They’re just making themselves look more and more foolish.



Everyone could see he was collapsing cognitively and physically.



Joe was never competent to serve. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) May 31, 2025

This must be an ad for someone running against her. — Tracy Cowley (@tcgoldrush) May 31, 2025

It probably will be.

@JasmineForUS it's called treason and you participated in the cover up and so did your boo Eric. — Hope Otto (@otto_hope) May 31, 2025

She’s not stupid about this. She’s a liar. An in-your-face liar. She’ll say anything not caring a whit for what is true. She thrives on the attention it brings her. So she’s a narcissist, too. — Dragoon (@Dragoon581898) May 31, 2025

The phrase one friend used was ‘stupid like a fox’—an obvious take off on ‘crazy like a fox.’

This is the end product of someone who is incredibly confident yet simultaneously stupid= the perfect politician. AOC has this — Jason Francis Libertarian.Patriot 🇺🇸 🇨🇦 (@Frankywitz08) May 31, 2025

We’d respectfully disagree. It’s more like she thinks her constituents are stupid. Every time she acts low class or stupid, she’s not being herself. She’s telling you what she thinks of her constituents. This act is a profound insult to them.

"It never happened, but if it did happen, I'm happy about it." — Sole Voice Of Reason (@SonOfAristotle) May 31, 2025

What a special kind of answer. https://t.co/vyVMDQxH6n — Beth Van Duyne (@Bethvanduyne) May 31, 2025

I’m sorry, but if Jasmine Crockett is the new face of the Democrat party, they’ve already thrown in the towel for 2028. She’s horrible. At least Buttigieg is very smart and well spoken. https://t.co/ReTNRZMeyO — Alt-Middle (@MiddleAlt38607) May 31, 2025

Of course, Buttigieg’s problem is summed up by one wag who said that Buttigieg did such a terrible job as Secretary of Transportation that people actually knew who the Secretary of Transportation was.

Seriously, name three other Secretaries of Transportation.

You can’t can you? This author can only remember Elizabeth Dole because she was significant in a court case we studied in law school and the fact she was married to Bob Dole raised an eyebrow. We can’t remember any others.

@JasmineForUS @RepJasmine is so controlled she can’t use her brain 😂! @SholdonDaniels we deserve better representation! Let’s do everything we can to make sure that she doesn’t win another term! It makes no sense at all. There has to be something mentally wrong with her. 🇺🇸 https://t.co/JyfxaU9G6J — iRieNest | 𝘁𝗮𝗹𝗮𝘄𝗮𝗵.𝗹𝗼𝗼𝗽𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴.𝗲𝘁𝗵 (@IrieNest) May 31, 2025

Continuously peeing on our legs while telling us it’s raining ☔️. The majority of people (I hope 🙄) are more aware of their rain showers. — Smoke&Mirrors (@cjwilly56) May 31, 2025

We have eyes in our head, and others in her party are now admitting to having seen it, along with leftist MSM, so why won’t she just acknowledge it already? pic.twitter.com/qJDheq4etX — Marie Isabella (@MarieIsabellaB) May 31, 2025

Jasmine Crockett is a psyop to lower the bar on how retarded someone in congress can be to rehabilitate AOC. https://t.co/aTTe7i6yu3 — Mechanism_Eight (@mechanism__8) May 31, 2025

Wait… that is oddly plausible.

Yep. The quiet part out loud. Always the way of Democrats… https://t.co/TRV8HUbrza — Belchee (@Belchee007) May 31, 2025

Exactly.

Finally:

Keep letting her talk — Nonya (@NorCalMatteo) May 31, 2025

Yes, there is an old saying: ‘Leftists want conservatives to shut up. Conservatives want leftists to keep talking.’

