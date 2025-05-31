Woman Suing Seven Oil and Gas Companies for Her Mother’s Death
San Diego Councilman Calls ICE Terrorists, Urges Public to ‘Fight Back’
Blowhard Troll Says Lawyer Julie Hamill Should Be DISBARRED for 'Misgendering' and 'Transp...
VIP
Bono's Music: Great for Road Trips, But Please Spare Us the Political Preening
WaPo Columnist Asks Jake Tapper If He Would Have Gotten to the Story...
Prayers up for DJ Daniel As He Faces Grim News
The Body Count Increases! Bono Tells Joe Rogan 300K People Have Died Thanks...
Supercut Shows Media Claiming Trump Had Early Onset Dementia, Heart Disease
Chuck Todd Insists the Democrat Party, Not the Media, Is to Blame for...
Abandoned by Biden: Astronauts' Harrowing Nine-Month Fight for Survival and Fear They'd Ne...
Sheriff Grady Judd Explains Shooting Suspect 68 Times: 'I Guess We Ran Out...
Preemptively Autopen Pardoned Dem Rep. Raskin Wants Probe Into Legitimacy of Trump's Pardo...
Jake Tapper's Eerie Mute Mode After Befuddled Biden Brags He Could Whup Him
Dave Weigel Denies Democrats’ 2028 Doom: Mask Zealots and Ethnic Cleansing Hysteria

WATCH: Jasmine Crockett Says Biden's Cognitive Decline Was a False Narrative

Aaron Walker
Aaron Walker | 8:45 PM on May 31, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

The chutzpah some of these people have, SMDH.

Rep. Jasmine Crockett was on CBS News’ ‘Eye on Politics’ when she gave this doozy of a comment about Joe Biden’s obvious cognitive decline:

Advertisement

Where to start with this?

First, she goes full on ‘who are you going to believe? Me, or your lying eyes’ on the topic. Of course, do we have to remind you that we had strong evidence of Joe Biden’s cognitive decline during the 2020 election? We compiled that evidence, which mainly is composed of video clips, here. We suppose she will claim that they are cheap fakes.

And as for her complaint that it is the past, therefore irrelevant, as we regularly point out, this all might lead to the voiding of one or more executive actions, up to and including the appointment of a Supreme Court justice, depending on what the facts show. And it speaks to the honest of her and other Democrats. Both are obviously currently relevant.

Then by the end, Crockett tries to argue that a cognitive declined Biden is somehow better than Trump. 

Recommended

Woman Suing Seven Oil and Gas Companies for Her Mother’s Death
Brett T.
Advertisement

It probably will be.

The phrase one friend used was ‘stupid like a fox’—an obvious take off on ‘crazy like a fox.’

We’d respectfully disagree. It’s more like she thinks her constituents are stupid. Every time she acts low class or stupid, she’s not being herself. She’s telling you what she thinks of her constituents. This act is a profound insult to them.

Advertisement

Of course, Buttigieg’s problem is summed up by one wag who said that Buttigieg did such a terrible job as Secretary of Transportation that people actually knew who the Secretary of Transportation was.

Seriously, name three other Secretaries of Transportation.

You can’t can you? This author can only remember Elizabeth Dole because she was significant in a court case we studied in law school and the fact she was married to Bob Dole raised an eyebrow. We can’t remember any others.

Advertisement

Wait… that is oddly plausible.

Exactly.

Finally:

Yes, there is an old saying: ‘Leftists want conservatives to shut up. Conservatives want leftists to keep talking.’

RELATED: Prayers up for DJ Daniel As He Faces Grim News

LAWSPLAINING: Margot Cleveland Suggests That the FBI Has Systematically Violated Defendants’ Rights

LAWSPLAINING: PBS Claims They Have a First Amendment Right to Your Tax Dollars

KNOCKOUT: Sanity Prevails at World Boxing. Imane Khelif Hardest Hit

‘First Do No Harm:’ Fisking John Oliver on the Transgender/Sports Issue

The Question Isn’t Whether Trump Can Revoke Biden’s Pardons. It’s Whether They Were Issued at all

Editor’s Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie.  

Help us continue exposing their grift by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags: BIDEN MENTAL HEALTH MENTAL ILLNESS JASMINE CROCKETT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Woman Suing Seven Oil and Gas Companies for Her Mother’s Death
Brett T.
Sheriff Grady Judd Explains Shooting Suspect 68 Times: 'I Guess We Ran Out of Bullets'
Brett T.
Blowhard Troll Says Lawyer Julie Hamill Should Be DISBARRED for 'Misgendering' and 'Transphobia' on CNN
Amy Curtis
San Diego Councilman Calls ICE Terrorists, Urges Public to ‘Fight Back’
Brett T.
WaPo Columnist Asks Jake Tapper If He Would Have Gotten to the Story Sooner If It Were Trump
Brett T.
The Body Count Increases! Bono Tells Joe Rogan 300K People Have Died Thanks to USAID Cuts (WATCH)
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Woman Suing Seven Oil and Gas Companies for Her Mother’s Death Brett T.
Advertisement