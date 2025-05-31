Prayers up for DJ Daniel As He Faces Grim News

Blowhard Troll Says Lawyer Julie Hamill Should Be DISBARRED for 'Misgendering' and 'Transp...
Aaron Walker
Aaron Walker | 6:45 PM on May 31, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Regular readers might remember DJ Daniel as the brave young cancer survivor who was made an honorary Secret Service Agent during Trump’s speech before Congress just after inauguration. The featured image shows the moment he was given this distinction.

Well, DJ has gotten some pretty rough news, which the White House shared with the world:

We don’t expect to receive a lot more information and we respect the family’s desire for medical privacy. We hope they will share news as he progresses, but we can understand if they don’t share every detail. He previously was diagnosed with brain and spinal cancer and while this author isn’t a doctor this news strongly suggests that the cancer has spread beyond that tissue. Anyone who has seen what cancer has done to friends or family know that this is grim news.

So, if you are inclined to pray, please consider doing so. Even just knowing that people are praying for him might give DJ Daniel a boost.

And let’s share some positive, on topic reactions.

The cut off text:

He’s doing such important work, healing hearts, spreading light, and speaking truth in ways that reach even the quietest corners of the soul.

Let him keep walking among us. Let his purpose grow even stronger. Let us listen, not just with our ears, but with open hearts because his voice is one You’ve clearly touched.

Here’s a picture from around the time of Trump’s speech:

We are going to go out on a limb and guess the elder Daniel really likes Texas… (and we approve).

Yeah, some of the reactions we saw could not be printed on a Christian website, basically telling cancer exactly what it can do with itself. We share the sentiment, but can’t exactly print it, here, without it being a headache.

The cut off text:

We’re lifting you up in prayer and standing with you, believing for healing, peace, and victory. Keep fighting - you’re not alone.

Finally, let’s hear from the man himself:

Bless this young man.

