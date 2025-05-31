Prayers up for DJ Daniel As He Faces Grim News

Regular readers might remember DJ Daniel as the brave young cancer survivor who was made an honorary Secret Service Agent during Trump’s speech before Congress just after inauguration. The featured image shows the moment he was given this distinction.

Advertisement

Well, DJ has gotten some pretty rough news, which the White House shared with the world:

We’re lifting up Agent DJ Daniel in prayer after his dad, Theodis, shared that DJ is now facing three new tumors.



DJ is one of the strongest, bravest young men—and has now been sworn into 1,351 law enforcement agencies across the country.



Agent Daniel, you're a true legend. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/UH9sCOeWvE — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 30, 2025

"'Just winging it day by day. He does have three new tumors," Theodis said. 'It's rough, there isn't a class that can teach you how to deal with it. You're hearing that your child has a nasty disease.'" https://t.co/5BIpYK5F1H — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 30, 2025

We don’t expect to receive a lot more information and we respect the family’s desire for medical privacy. We hope they will share news as he progresses, but we can understand if they don’t share every detail. He previously was diagnosed with brain and spinal cancer and while this author isn’t a doctor this news strongly suggests that the cancer has spread beyond that tissue. Anyone who has seen what cancer has done to friends or family know that this is grim news.

So, if you are inclined to pray, please consider doing so. Even just knowing that people are praying for him might give DJ Daniel a boost.

And let’s share some positive, on topic reactions.

Special Agent DJ Daniel shares words of wisdom on his IG account after it was revealed that he had been diagnosed with three new tumors.



Last week, DJ's father announced his son had three new tumors, however, the news isn't stopping DJ.



"If somebody makes me have a bad day, I'm… pic.twitter.com/ZPTsMlTcCq — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 31, 2025

Such a beautiful soul, wise beyond his years… God, I ask you with everything in me, wrap DJ in Your arms, hold him close, protect him fiercely… but please, please don’t take him from us.



We need him here. This world needs him here. He’s doing such important work, healing… — Kelli (@KBRussell00) May 31, 2025

The cut off text:

He’s doing such important work, healing hearts, spreading light, and speaking truth in ways that reach even the quietest corners of the soul. Let him keep walking among us. Let his purpose grow even stronger. Let us listen, not just with our ears, but with open hearts because his voice is one You’ve clearly touched.

Here’s a picture from around the time of Trump’s speech:

Father and Son. Theodis Daniel. Devarjae “DJ” Daniel.

Drop a❤🇺🇸 if you love them!! pic.twitter.com/iNA3XBS6tw — Trump Lover❤🇮🇳🇺🇸 (@SUBRATA30016572) May 31, 2025

We are going to go out on a limb and guess the elder Daniel really likes Texas… (and we approve).

Praying for Special Agent DJ Daniel🙏🙏🙏



“But I will restore you to health and heal your wounds,’ declares the Lord.” – Jeremiah 30:17 — AKuehne🇺🇸 (@WifeOfCombatVet) May 31, 2025

Dear Heavenly Father, we worship Lord Jesus, I pray that you may heal DJ completely and peacefully, so he may live a long life praising you and inspiring many. In Jesus Name, amen! — 2025 NYC City Council D1 Republican Party (@Helen4NY) May 31, 2025

He’s such a tough kid. Really love his attitude. — Amiri King (@AmiriKing) May 31, 2025

Mature, smart, funny, and full of positivity. We could all learn a thing or two from this remarkable young man. Quite a personality. Wishing him and his dad all the best. — TMK (@TheMagaKing2_0) May 31, 2025

Advertisement

This kid teaches me about faith. Sometimes kids have incredible faith. — Sothi (@mypuppys15) May 31, 2025

He truly is an amazing young man. Life can be so unfair sometimes. I know his father must be full of pride for his son. — Deplorable_Baby (@Deplorable_Baby) May 31, 2025

No child should ever have to carry this kind of burden

and yet DJ faces it with more courage and grace than most adults ever could.His strength is heartbreaking and inspiring all at once. https://t.co/k2h59dXlVU — Barbara (@DonnaOnions5) May 31, 2025

Yeah, some of the reactions we saw could not be printed on a Christian website, basically telling cancer exactly what it can do with itself. We share the sentiment, but can’t exactly print it, here, without it being a headache.

Learn to be humble.

Be humble.

Live humble.

Stay humble.



Material stuff is not the goal. https://t.co/H8CnxptXk7 — JoelGoesDigital (@JoelGoesDigital) May 31, 2025

We are concerned to learn this morning that DJ Daniel is facing new challenges. We've never met a more courageous and inspiring young man. The entire Secret Service family stands with him as he overcomes this next chapter. pic.twitter.com/L6PY743rY7 — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) May 31, 2025

Cecilia and I are praying for DJ Daniel and his loved ones.



DJ exemplifies true Texas grit. His proven ability to weather any storm will no doubt carry him through this one, too.



Texas is with you every step of the way, DJ. pic.twitter.com/jrPZ44EjrN — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) May 30, 2025

Advertisement

I am in tears. DJ Daniel is reportedly fighting 3 more additional Tumors



If you are praying for DJ Daniel, reply with “AMEN”



I am heartbroken 💔 pic.twitter.com/pxzy5JtVDv — MAGA Voice (@MAGAVoice) May 30, 2025

My dear friend DJ Daniel, your strength and faith continue to inspire us all. Though the road ahead is difficult, remember that “with God, all things are possible” (Matthew 19:26).



We’re lifting you up in prayer and standing with you, believing for healing, peace, and victory.… https://t.co/Cm0NrCYK0v — Ben & Candy Carson (@RealBenCarson) May 30, 2025

The cut off text:

We’re lifting you up in prayer and standing with you, believing for healing, peace, and victory. Keep fighting - you’re not alone.

I got a chance to meet them in the airport. DJ is a special kid, but the conversation with his dad was really moving. He loves his son with all his heart and his country a close second. God bless you and your family. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/5HeyIqzsE6 — 01001110x (@01001110_X) May 31, 2025

This poor boy has been bullied, harassed by adults in public and online & had a dozen brain surgeries performed on him.



He has lived such a hard life and doesn’t deserve for it to get harder. I pray he continues to defy the odds, defeats cancer, and fulfills his lifelong dream! https://t.co/bsG5e5XFyD — Jordan Smith (@RealJordanSmith) May 31, 2025

Finally, let’s hear from the man himself:

DJ Daniel’s dad, Theodis, on Friday revealed his son has three new tumors.



DJ shares powerful words as he faces this latest challenge:



“If you’ve got cancer, don’t give up on life. All you gotta do is pray, believe in God, and just keep that negative energy out of your mind.” pic.twitter.com/FbH0C82TXR — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) May 31, 2025

Advertisement

Bless this young man.

RELATED: LAWSPLAINING: Margot Cleveland Suggests That the FBI Has Systematically Violated Defendants’ Rights

LAWSPLAINING: PBS Claims They Have a First Amendment Right to Your Tax Dollars

KNOCKOUT: Sanity Prevails at World Boxing. Imane Khelif Hardest Hit

WATCH: Secret Service Agents on Obama’s Detail Get in a Catfight

‘First Do No Harm:’ Fisking John Oliver on the Transgender/Sports Issue

The Question Isn’t Whether Trump Can Revoke Biden’s Pardons. It’s Whether They Were Issued at all