Heartwarming: Watch Honorary Secret Service Agent DJ Daniel and President Trump at Oval Office Meeting

Amy
Amy  |  9:20 PM on March 05, 2025
Twitchy/Meme

If you watched President Trump's State of the Union address last night, you're familiar with the very touching moment when he made 13-year-old cancer survivor Devarjaye "DJ" Daniel an honorary Secret Service agent. If you missed it, take a look here:

Today, DJ and his family visited the President in the Oval Office:

What an absolutely special moment.

He really is. Humble, grateful, and loving. You can tell he was raised right.

DJ got a lot of love in the replies, and deservedly so:

