Heartwarming: Watch Honorary Secret Service Agent DJ Daniel and President Trump at Oval Office Meeting

If you watched President Trump's State of the Union address last night, you're familiar with the very touching moment when he made 13-year-old cancer survivor Devarjaye "DJ" Daniel an honorary Secret Service agent. If you missed it, take a look here:

13-year-old D.J. Daniel was diagnosed with brain cancer and doctors gave him only five months to live. That was more than six years ago.



He’s always dreamed of becoming a police officer.



During his prime-time speech before Congress, President Trump made D.J.’s dream come true… pic.twitter.com/S4tkr4Ckyr — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 5, 2025

Today, DJ and his family visited the President in the Oval Office:

DJ Daniel, newest member of the United States Secret Service, meets President Trump in the Oval Office! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/MshogUuMK9 — Margo Martin (@MargoMartin47) March 5, 2025

What an absolutely special moment.

OMG, DJ is the sweetest kid ❤️🥲❤️ Best Secret Service Agent ever!!! ❤️❤️🥲🥲❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/wpshBCdBua — Victoria 🍊 💃 (@VickanFW) March 5, 2025

He really is. Humble, grateful, and loving. You can tell he was raised right.

DJ got a lot of love in the replies, and deservedly so:

I really love this kid!!!! — The Only James Magelk (@TheMagelk) March 5, 2025

DJ Daniel is the man! Love this young man! — 🇺🇸 Pismo 🇺🇸 (@Pismo_B) March 5, 2025

This little guy is amazing 🥳 — Kiki (@SomeGirl_0) March 5, 2025

DJ gives the BEST hugs! May God bless and protect him and his family! — January Littlejohn (@JanuaryDoNoHarm) March 5, 2025

I can’t stop crying. Every clip is so sweet and special. I’ll be praying for him, wishing him health, healing, and a long happy future. — thefireypatriot (@thefireypatriot) March 5, 2025

We'll be doing the same.