OOF! Harry Sisson Steps on Gigantic Self-Own Rake Trying to Politicize Pope Francis' Passing

In addition to death and taxes, we need to add one more unassailable certainty in life: whenever a famous figure passes away, the left will try to politicize it.

Advertisement

(Actually, we'd like to keep the number of certainties at two, so Republicans really need to get moving on that whole elimination of the income tax and the IRS thing.)

It is not surprising that the left does this. They are, after all, the party of 'never let a crisis go to waste.' What continues to be amazing is how BAD they are at it, after all of the practice they've had.

And when it comes to faceplating on a ghoulish political take, we can think of no one better than the left's favorite Gen Z 'influencer' Harry Sisson.

This morning, Twitchy reported on the sad passing of Pope Francis, a controversial political figure for sure, but still the head of the Catholic Church and a man of God. The Pope had been ill for a while, so we knew that his passing was coming, and that it would stir up horrible takes from the media, but none was a bigger rake-stomping own goal than Sisson's.

Early this morning -- before the Pope's body had even cooled -- he tried (and failed) to use the death to dunk on Vice President JD Vance.

One of the last things Pope Francis did before his passing was skip the Vatican’s official meeting with JD Vance and instead send a deputy to lecture him on compassion. Gotta love it. Rest in peace, Pope Francis. pic.twitter.com/ppCFNObkcf — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) April 21, 2025

Umm, what?

So, just so we're sure we've got this right, Sisson is claiming that the Pope refused to meet with Vance ... accompanied by a photo of the Pope meeting with Vance.

LOL. Please keep paying this person, Democrats. You're doing GREAT.

If you are going to say JD Vance and Pope Francis didn’t meet, maybe don’t post a picture of JD Vance and Pope Francis meetingpic.twitter.com/rn3KeYQXjI https://t.co/LPKkk9zlkz — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) April 21, 2025

It isn't exactly rocket surgery, you know. But it is SO on brand for Sisson.

We have been trying, but we still can't figure out what Sisson was thinking.

You literally posted a photo of JD Vance and the Pope FROM them meeting yesterday. Are you mentally okay? — John Willow (@JohnathonWillow) April 21, 2025

He is absolutely NOT mentally OK. We're not even sure if he is sentient.

Well your integrity level just went to zero. On the day of his death, you’re going to use the Pope to take an inaccurate, untruthful dig at @JDVance ? You’re a pathetic human being! — Deanna R (@Dejana14) April 21, 2025

Hey, Siri: Why do the Democrats have an approval rating of 21 percent ... and still falling?

this is literally a photo of pope francis meeting jd vance after that meeting cardinal parolin.



in the one moment where catholics are mourning, if you decide to be like the below…you are a bad person, just very deeply a bad person. https://t.co/mQ6vq0FpXU — kaitlin (@thefactualprep) April 21, 2025

We know lots of women who can confirm that Sisson is indeed a deeply bad person.

Advertisement

But this tweet is further proof that he is also a deeply stupid one.

“the pope wouldn’t even meet with JD Vance lmao. Oh and here’s a picture of the exact opposite thing I just said bc truly I am a moron” https://t.co/ErVXEcU4hy — Jessica O’Donnell 🏈 (@heckyessica) April 21, 2025

It's almost too hilariously dumb to be true. Then again, this is Sisson.

And we've got the evidence that he did, in fact, post it.

Claim the Pope refused to meet with JD Vance yesterday accompanied by a photo of the Pope meeting with JD Vance yesterday. Top notch. https://t.co/wMCYHHvOuD — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) April 21, 2025

The DNC should elect him to serve as one of the heads of the party, right alongside David Hogg.

@TwitchyTeam My nomination for the Twitchy Hall of Shame https://t.co/HylgMHpsJn — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) April 21, 2025

Trust us. Sisson not only has a spot in our Hall of Shame, we're building an entire WING for him.

Why does this lying mouthpiece never get community noted for lies?



It would be nice if X made the authoring of community notes more accessible to users. https://t.co/z9QYtxNWPn pic.twitter.com/zUnIA71pPD — 🇺🇸↪️aptain Ⓜ️organ🇺🇸 (@CaptainMorganTN) April 21, 2025

When a Community Note fails to appear, never fear. Twitchy is here.

Harry really looked at the death of a global religious leader and thought, “Perfect time to lie for likes”. Then had the audacity to include a photo proving himself wrong. Turning the Pope’s passing into political fanfiction? That’s not just tasteless…it’s straight up… — Liz Roberts (@CoopandKCmom) April 21, 2025

Advertisement

The last line of the post above reads, '... it's straight up embarrassing.'

Which is kind of Sisson in a nutshell.

This is very confusing. You post a picture from the meeting yesterday you’re claiming was skipped.



Are you trying to confuse your followers? Probably half of them will believe your words over the picture, and that’s hilarious. — Jason Schmitz (@jsn_schmitz) April 21, 2025

The only people we know dumber than Sisson are those who follow him and believe anything he ever says.

WTF is wrong with you? https://t.co/otod1LYJNX — Anika (@gracebebe47) April 21, 2025

Whew. That is a big question, alright. But we're going to come back to that one later because the answer will be an endless list.

For now, we'll just enjoy Sisson's humiliation yet again.

Even if Vance and Pope Francis didn't meet, as Sisson claimed, his would still be a vile post trying to politicize the death of the man who leads a religion of more than 1.3 billion people.

But leave it to Harry Sisson to not only be vile, but also galactically stupid in trying to make a point.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.



Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.