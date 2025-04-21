OOF! Harry Sisson Steps on Gigantic Self-Own Rake Trying to Politicize Pope Francis' Passing

GI-NOPE: Woman Sues Navy After Her Application for SEAL Training Is Rejected
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 6:30 PM on April 21, 2025
Twitchy

In addition to death and taxes, we need to add one more unassailable certainty in life: whenever a famous figure passes away, the left will try to politicize it. 

(Actually, we'd like to keep the number of certainties at two, so Republicans really need to get moving on that whole elimination of the income tax and the IRS thing.)

It is not surprising that the left does this. They are, after all, the party of 'never let a crisis go to waste.' What continues to be amazing is how BAD they are at it, after all of the practice they've had. 

And when it comes to faceplating on a ghoulish political take, we can think of no one better than the left's favorite Gen Z 'influencer' Harry Sisson.

This morning, Twitchy reported on the sad passing of Pope Francis, a controversial political figure for sure, but still the head of the Catholic Church and a man of God. The Pope had been ill for a while, so we knew that his passing was coming, and that it would stir up horrible takes from the media, but none was a bigger rake-stomping own goal than Sisson's. 

Early this morning -- before the Pope's body had even cooled -- he tried (and failed) to use the death to dunk on Vice President JD Vance. 

Umm, what? 

So, just so we're sure we've got this right, Sisson is claiming that the Pope refused to meet with Vance ... accompanied by a photo of the Pope meeting with Vance. 

GI-NOPE: Woman Sues Navy After Her Application for SEAL Training Is Rejected
Amy Curtis
LOL. Please keep paying this person, Democrats. You're doing GREAT. 

It isn't exactly rocket surgery, you know. But it is SO on brand for Sisson. 

We have been trying, but we still can't figure out what Sisson was thinking. 

He is absolutely NOT mentally OK. We're not even sure if he is sentient. 

Hey, Siri: Why do the Democrats have an approval rating of 21 percent ... and still falling? 

We know lots of women who can confirm that Sisson is indeed a deeply bad person

But this tweet is further proof that he is also a deeply stupid one. 

It's almost too hilariously dumb to be true. Then again, this is Sisson. 

And we've got the evidence that he did, in fact, post it. 

The DNC should elect him to serve as one of the heads of the party, right alongside David Hogg.

Trust us. Sisson not only has a spot in our Hall of Shame, we're building an entire WING for him. 

When a Community Note fails to appear, never fear. Twitchy is here. 

The last line of the post above reads, '... it's straight up embarrassing.' 

Which is kind of Sisson in a nutshell.

The only people we know dumber than Sisson are those who follow him and believe anything he ever says. 

Whew. That is a big question, alright. But we're going to come back to that one later because the answer will be an endless list. 

For now, we'll just enjoy Sisson's humiliation yet again. 

Even if Vance and Pope Francis didn't meet, as Sisson claimed, his would still be a vile post trying to politicize the death of the man who leads a religion of more than 1.3 billion people. 

But leave it to Harry Sisson to not only be vile, but also galactically stupid in trying to make a point. 

