Articles of Faith: Here Are Some of the Media's Worst Pope Francis Headlines and Hot Takes

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:00 PM on April 21, 2025
AP Photo/Andrew Medichini

Earlier, we brought you the news that Pope Francis died early Easter Monday, following his final public appearance at St. Peter's Square after Easter Sunday Mass.

As always, the media are covering themselves in glory with their headlines on the Pope's death:

They wanted him to be much more political.

Correct.

Kinda what they're saying.

Bingo.

Just some popes.

Here's what The Economist said about Pope Benedict XVI after his passing:

Quite the tone shift.

But The Economist and Apple News weren't the only ones. Here's some of the other headlines:

'More inclusive.'

He made the church far less welcoming to traditionalists, but okay, CNN.

And here's what CNN said about Pope Benedict XVI:

Spot the difference?

Lots of Catholics -- this writer included -- saw this as an attempt to undermine Catholic teaching in the name of 'inclusivity.'

Slate joined in, mad the Pope didn't do more for 'women's rights.'

They wrote:

He was, after all, not a consistent champion for change: Many critics on the Left have charged him with dragging his feet on women’s rights in the church, for example, by appointing token women to high-profile roles rather than opening the institution to more seismic changes. He also moved haltingly when dealing with sexual abuse, spoke harshly at times of “gender ideology,” and was prevented, either by personal belief or by church doctrine, from more fully accepting gay Catholics. He could be considered the most progressive pope in history, but he was still, ultimately, a pope—a man bound by the traditions of an ancient institution.

'The Pope remained Catholic' is the summation of Slate's piece.

'Trailblazing' is one way of putting it.

Interesting choice of words.

The New York Post admitted Pope Francis was to the Left with this headline:

We can only hope it comes back to (right of) center.

Anyway, keep it up, media. You're doing great.

Not.

