Articles of Faith: Here Are Some of the Media's Worst Pope Francis Headlines and Hot Takes

Earlier, we brought you the news that Pope Francis died early Easter Monday, following his final public appearance at St. Peter's Square after Easter Sunday Mass.

Advertisement

As always, the media are covering themselves in glory with their headlines on the Pope's death:

What a perverted way to headline his death. No mention of God.



Just “he didn’t stomp on enough church teachings” and “climate change.” pic.twitter.com/D9FPf5KyEy — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) April 21, 2025

They wanted him to be much more political.

Those who wrote the headlines regard “climate change” and ‘anti-Chrstianity’ as things to be worshiped in their own right. The Creator is of no consequence to them—if they believe in Him at all. — OnTarget (@OnTarget0600) April 21, 2025

Correct.

"He destroyed the Catholic Church but died before he could complete the job." — Wannabee44 (@wannabee44) April 21, 2025

Kinda what they're saying.

Someone important died. Here's how that relates directly to ME and the beliefs that I want to advance. https://t.co/ZhZjRLbyBf — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) April 21, 2025

Bingo.

This IS how the secular media address the popes. https://t.co/TZa8A8ZP8N — Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) April 21, 2025

Just some popes.

Here's what The Economist said about Pope Benedict XVI after his passing:

Pope Benedict XVI was an iron fist in a white glove https://t.co/6GLyuLnyei — The Economist (@TheEconomist) January 9, 2023

Quite the tone shift.

But The Economist and Apple News weren't the only ones. Here's some of the other headlines:

Pope Francis, the 266th Catholic Church leader who tried to position the church to be more inclusive, has died. He was 88.



“His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and of his Church," Cardinal Kevin Farrell said in a statement. "He taught us to live the values… pic.twitter.com/rYju4kqaOM — Variety (@Variety) April 21, 2025

'More inclusive.'

Pope Francis, a voice for the poor who pushed for a more welcoming Catholic Church but faced fierce resistance, dies at 88 https://t.co/oihRRPYtyW — CNN (@CNN) April 21, 2025

He made the church far less welcoming to traditionalists, but okay, CNN.

And here's what CNN said about Pope Benedict XVI:

Former Pope Benedict XVI, who died Saturday in a monastery in the Vatican at the age of 95, asked for forgiveness for those he has “wronged” in the spiritual testament published following his death. https://t.co/EE74T3euYW — CNN (@CNN) December 31, 2022

Spot the difference?

BREAKING: Pope Francis, whose time as head of the Catholic Church was noted for an everyman humility and outreach efforts to people of disparate backgrounds and faiths, has died at 88, the Vatican has confirmed. https://t.co/eRC5bzxsd9 pic.twitter.com/Wv8xXm5gJQ — ABC News (@ABC) April 21, 2025

Lots of Catholics -- this writer included -- saw this as an attempt to undermine Catholic teaching in the name of 'inclusivity.'

Slate joined in, mad the Pope didn't do more for 'women's rights.'

Pope Francis changed a lot about the Catholic Church. One thing cannot be reversed. https://t.co/DmOWXxOwqp — Slate (@Slate) April 21, 2025

They wrote:

He was, after all, not a consistent champion for change: Many critics on the Left have charged him with dragging his feet on women’s rights in the church, for example, by appointing token women to high-profile roles rather than opening the institution to more seismic changes. He also moved haltingly when dealing with sexual abuse, spoke harshly at times of “gender ideology,” and was prevented, either by personal belief or by church doctrine, from more fully accepting gay Catholics. He could be considered the most progressive pope in history, but he was still, ultimately, a pope—a man bound by the traditions of an ancient institution.

Advertisement

'The Pope remained Catholic' is the summation of Slate's piece.

Pope Francis, trailblazing Jesuit with a heart for the poor, dies at 88 https://t.co/zir5GWj4Gt — America Magazine (@americamag) April 21, 2025

'Trailblazing' is one way of putting it.

'Maverick' Pope Francis defied doctors to meet followers before dying hours laterhttps://t.co/Vx374XEI7W pic.twitter.com/slplV8CmBe — The Mirror (@DailyMirror) April 21, 2025

Interesting choice of words.

The New York Post admitted Pope Francis was to the Left with this headline:

Next Pope could swing Vatican’s ideology back towards center: experts https://t.co/wTNzPX1LAs pic.twitter.com/zSayjtSBPJ — New York Post (@nypost) April 21, 2025

We can only hope it comes back to (right of) center.

Anyway, keep it up, media. You're doing great.

Not.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie.



Help us continue exposing their grift by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.