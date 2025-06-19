Obama Whines About Democrats’ Lost Ability to Control Narratives by Flooding the Zone with 'Poop'

Former President Barack Obama keeps reappearing like a seasonal rash. Well, he's back again and trying to convince anyone who will listen how bad things are without him in the White House. Like Chuck Todd on Wednesday, Obama is essentially frustrated, worried, and lost because the Democrat Party and its legacy media partners are no longer able to control narratives in the public arena. Oh, well.

Here’s more. (READ)

Obama is back to sermonize about how bad off America is without his leadership. He’s lamenting the rise of lies and propaganda in the age of Trump: "If you want propaganda to be effective, you don't have to convince people that what you are saying is true. You just have to flood the zone with so much poop. They use a different word. But you have to flood the zone with so much untruth. "This from the man who brought you Benghazi, Russiagate and 'you can keep your doctor.'

Here’s the full exchange, and it’s painful. (WATCH)

He is just saying what the Dems are doing.



Problem is their message didn’t resonate with the people and they didn’t believe their lies or gaslighting. — John Hyde (@The_DrJ3ckyll) June 19, 2025

The Democrat Party and the legacy media are flooding the zone, and nothing sticks anymore because it’s either clearly staged or easily disproven in real-time.

Posters note that even in retirement, Obama can’t help but continue to divide Americans.

The Divider in Chief. He set back race relations 50 years, and was one of the biggest puppets of the Marxist Left that started us on a path of destruction. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) June 19, 2025

One of many examples: pic.twitter.com/ejaGYDW40I — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 19, 2025

"Hands up, don't shoot" was ground zero for all the crap we have going today. He and his 'wingman' f-ed this country up good. — Stryder (@kirapop1996) June 19, 2025

Obama’s ‘wingman’ was Attorney General Eric Holder.

Commenters note that the world has moved on from Obama. His weakened influence was noticeable during the 2024 presidential election, and now he’s headlining a small event most people were not even aware of.

10 years ago Obama is at a WEF Forum Davos type event saying this, and generates wall-to-wall Media coverage.



Now he’s at (*looks closely) “The Connecticut Forum”, and but for people like you nobody even knows this happened.



His evolution into irrelevance is remarkable. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) June 19, 2025

When they are forcing ole Barry to come out, and I assure you it is forced, you know they are in their death throes. — Webmiester (@YourWebmiester) June 19, 2025

I’d be curious to see what his favorability polling would look like these days, even w Dems — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 19, 2025

I agree, desperation lurks — Jeff ♟️ (@RealJeffPlatt) June 19, 2025

Was this the best event the desperate Dems could book him for?

Many were surprised that Obama was struggling to finish his thoughts.

Did Obama forget how to speak? That was painful to watch. Not sure the woman ever blinked. — Russell (@__Russellm) June 19, 2025

Painful. Stale. Monotonous. Self-righteous. The Kamala campaign really exposed his political impotence, and it’s on full display again here. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 19, 2025

Obama was a horrible speaker without the words fed right in front of him... going way back to his senate days. — Kathy Wills (@thecatsblack) June 19, 2025

It's almost like what Biden has was contagious. LOL — Regena (@regenacurbow) June 19, 2025

Obama’s stutter! Obama’s always been a bit of a train wreck without a pre-written speech in hand or a teleprompter in front of him. With his stop-and-start sermonizing, Democrats are much better off with him staying at home.