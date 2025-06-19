Obama Whines About Democrats’ Lost Ability to Control Narratives by Flooding the Zone with 'Poop'

Man Is so Enamored with His AI Chatbot 'Girlfriend' He’s Contemplating Leaving His...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:34 AM on June 19, 2025
AP Photo/Matt Freed

Former President Barack Obama keeps reappearing like a seasonal rash. Well, he's back again and trying to convince anyone who will listen how bad things are without him in the White House. Like Chuck Todd on Wednesday, Obama is essentially frustrated, worried, and lost because the Democrat Party and its legacy media partners are no longer able to control narratives in the public arena. Oh, well.

Here’s more. (READ)

Obama is back to sermonize about how bad off America is without his leadership.

He’s lamenting the rise of lies and propaganda in the age of Trump:

"If you want propaganda to be effective, you don't have to convince people that what you are saying is true. You just have to flood the zone with so much poop. They use a different word. But you have to flood the zone with so much untruth.

"This from the man who brought you Benghazi, Russiagate and 'you can keep your doctor.'

Here’s the full exchange, and it’s painful. (WATCH)

The Democrat Party and the legacy media are flooding the zone, and nothing sticks anymore because it’s either clearly staged or easily disproven in real-time.

Posters note that even in retirement, Obama can’t help but continue to divide Americans.

Obama’s ‘wingman’ was Attorney General Eric Holder.

Commenters note that the world has moved on from Obama. His weakened influence was noticeable during the 2024 presidential election, and now he’s headlining a small event most people were not even aware of.

Was this the best event the desperate Dems could book him for?

Many were surprised that Obama was struggling to finish his thoughts.

Obama’s stutter! Obama’s always been a bit of a train wreck without a pre-written speech in hand or a teleprompter in front of him. With his stop-and-start sermonizing, Democrats are much better off with him staying at home.

