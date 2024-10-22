'Yes, We Klan!' Democrats Use Unintentionally Appropriate Imagery for Halloween Meme

Hilarious Tweep Suggests an Alternate Name for Kamala's Townhall with Maria Shriver
Aaron Walker
Aaron Walker  |  4:40 PM on October 22, 2024
meme

So, election day is coming, and so is Halloween. Apparently, someone at @TheDemocrats official Twitter/X account thought they were being cute by combining the two when they created this seemingly innocuous image:

Oh no…  no, no, no… *laughs*

We are pretty sure they did not expect the reaction they got:

‘White Dudes for Harris’ has a new uniform!

Meep.

Indeed, other people noted another problem with their meme:

You ever hear a joke that works on multiple levels? This would be a meme that fails on multiple levels.

BLANK PAGE: Trump Laughs It Up With Pranksters Who Show Him 'Kamala's Greatest Achievements'
Grateful Calvin
We’re telling you, we want to play poker with Tim Walz. The man has zero poker face.

If he means he was driving while looking at Twitter/X, don’t do that.

Or hear us out, maybe the poster actually knew their history. As we keep saying, the Democrats keep claiming there was a party switch, but we have seen no evidence of it.

But, if we can turn down the snark for a minute, we will say this. We think the best example of the switch that actually happened is Joe Biden. When Joe Biden started in politics, he was a classic example of what we call a 'snarling' racist. This flashback is a perfect example of this:

He was an open, ugly racist, because that was the Democratic Party back then. But over time he softened but he never lost his racism. We think one of the most revealing things he ever said was this:


We want to highlight this quote:

We have this notion that somehow if you’re poor, you cannot do it. Poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids.

This is a racist statement. It shows that he assumes that every white kid is rich and no poor kid is white. Never mind that he actually knows some black kids—for instance, Obama’s daughters—who were rich but weren’t white and anyone with more than two brain cells to rub together knows that there are white people who are poor. Racism is typically not only evidence-free, but often flies in the face of the evidence.

But while Biden has said many racist things, we think this is the most revealing example of how he has evolved on race. It tells you that he believes if you aren’t white, you need special help in life. Thus, for Joe Biden, the way to reach out to nonwhites is to give them free things, handouts and affirmative action and so on, because they can’t make it without Uncle Sam taking care of them, from cradle to grave.

And that is the real party switch. It wasn’t that Democrats were racists and then started to believe in racial equality, while the Republicans suddenly became racists. No, the Republicans always believed in equal opportunity by race, while the Democrats went from being the party of snarling racists to being paternalistic racists like Biden. They went from open hate to the 'soft bigotry of low expectations.' That’s the real change.

Finally, thanks to our own Warren Squire for the joke we used in the title. We don’t want to pull a ‘Kamala Harris’ and commit plagiarism.

