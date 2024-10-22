'Yes, We Klan!' Democrats Use Unintentionally Appropriate Imagery for Halloween Meme

So, election day is coming, and so is Halloween. Apparently, someone at @TheDemocrats official Twitter/X account thought they were being cute by combining the two when they created this seemingly innocuous image:

Boo yourself a favor and vote!



Find your polling location at https://t.co/ZKn8fJEh9z. pic.twitter.com/Ar1YRS1h7w — The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) October 22, 2024

Oh no… no, no, no… *laughs*

We are pretty sure they did not expect the reaction they got:

Democrats are breaking out their old uniforms to go vote https://t.co/pv8gH8Wrf3 — Magills (@magills_) October 22, 2024

Wear your white hood to vote Democrat is a very strong October message! 👻 https://t.co/iLTP0KzQ7i — le Sour Patch Lyds (@sourpatchlyds) October 22, 2024

Dem’s making a play for their old Southern constituency I see, Robert Byrd would be proud https://t.co/HM3GRq9wYd — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) October 22, 2024

‘White Dudes for Harris’ has a new uniform!

lol if you look closely, it’s even got a burning cross. https://t.co/bhqzQq1Q1v pic.twitter.com/ROc0aOCB1j — Eighth Century Woodchipper 🌳🪓 (@BonifaceOption) October 22, 2024

Meep.

Indeed, other people noted another problem with their meme:

You ever hear a joke that works on multiple levels? This would be a meme that fails on multiple levels.

Democrats in white hoods!?



Hmmm… wonder where I saw that before!? pic.twitter.com/G083epokuM — Thomas Musket ⓒ (@ThomasMusket) October 22, 2024

Who TF is running this account?



How stupid are these people campaign “professionals?” — Jack Bauer After Dark (@JackBauerAD) October 22, 2024

We’re telling you, we want to play poker with Tim Walz. The man has zero poker face.

I’m sorry but I don’t have a white hood to wear. 😕 — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🥥Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) October 22, 2024

Bold strategy going with the white hoods but "go with what ya know" is still a strategy I guess. — 1st name bunch of numbers (@HamBandFan) October 22, 2024

Thank god I wasn’t on a bridge when I seen this — Block News (@Newsfromblock) October 22, 2024

If he means he was driving while looking at Twitter/X, don’t do that.

Let the historically illiterate intern post this one, huh? https://t.co/G66EjpkpYz — Amy Curtis 🇮🇱 (@RantyAmyCurtis) October 22, 2024

Or hear us out, maybe the poster actually knew their history. As we keep saying, the Democrats keep claiming there was a party switch, but we have seen no evidence of it.

But, if we can turn down the snark for a minute, we will say this. We think the best example of the switch that actually happened is Joe Biden. When Joe Biden started in politics, he was a classic example of what we call a 'snarling' racist. This flashback is a perfect example of this:

In 1977, Joe Biden said integrating black students would make schools like jungles. #HIAW 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/6edG4UjrhP — Gitmo (Health is a Wealth) 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@Gitmo99) October 5, 2024

He was an open, ugly racist, because that was the Democratic Party back then. But over time he softened but he never lost his racism. We think one of the most revealing things he ever said was this:

We want to highlight this quote:

We have this notion that somehow if you’re poor, you cannot do it. Poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids.

This is a racist statement. It shows that he assumes that every white kid is rich and no poor kid is white. Never mind that he actually knows some black kids—for instance, Obama’s daughters—who were rich but weren’t white and anyone with more than two brain cells to rub together knows that there are white people who are poor. Racism is typically not only evidence-free, but often flies in the face of the evidence.

But while Biden has said many racist things, we think this is the most revealing example of how he has evolved on race. It tells you that he believes if you aren’t white, you need special help in life. Thus, for Joe Biden, the way to reach out to nonwhites is to give them free things, handouts and affirmative action and so on, because they can’t make it without Uncle Sam taking care of them, from cradle to grave.

And that is the real party switch. It wasn’t that Democrats were racists and then started to believe in racial equality, while the Republicans suddenly became racists. No, the Republicans always believed in equal opportunity by race, while the Democrats went from being the party of snarling racists to being paternalistic racists like Biden. They went from open hate to the 'soft bigotry of low expectations.' That’s the real change.

Finally, thanks to our own Warren Squire for the joke we used in the title. We don’t want to pull a ‘Kamala Harris’ and commit plagiarism.

