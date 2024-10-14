LET'S GOOOOO! MSNBC's Steve Kornacki Breaking Down Kamala Harris’s Decline In Popularity I...
PEARL CLUTCHING: The Hill Wonders Where Women Will Get 'Healthcare' If Planned Parenthood'...
Democrats Humiliate Themselves on Cable News: Republicans Take Control!
Bro, Take the L! Mark Hamill Just Accidentally Campaigned FOR Trump/Vance and LOL...
VIP
Time Again to Play 'Media Headline vs. What's in the Actual Story'
VIP
Tim Walz, You Do NOT Get to Call Yourself a 'Girl Dad' When...
WHOA! Bill Clinton Says the Quiet Part OUT LOUD About Laken Riley and...
Sit. DOWN! Rashida Tlaib DRAGGED for Defending 'Jihadist Pals' In Hate-Filled Post Attacki...
Harris Agreeing to Fox News Grilling From Bret Baier Can Only Mean 'Panic...
YUP, He HATES Her --> 10 Sources (!!!) Detail 'Tensions' Between Team Harris...
Sunny Hostin of 'The View' Assigns Blame for Reason Kamala Harris Is Not...
Mollie Hemingway Fixes ABC News' Pathetic Spin After JD Vance Embarrassed Martha Raddatz
CO Mgmt Company Sets Record STRAIGHT on Gangs (Illegals) Taking Over Rental Properties...
Biatch PLEASE! White Women WRECK Lea Thompson for Racist, INSANE Rant About Trump...

Did Kamala Harris Commit Plagiarism? Chris Rufo Has the Receipts and JD Vance Clowns on Her (UPDATED)

Aaron Walker
Aaron Walker  |  1:39 PM on October 14, 2024
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

One of the biggest criticisms of our current Vice President and Democratic nominee for President is that she seems to lack substance. As much as she claims her values haven’t changed, she sure changes her mind an awful lot. She was against fracking, but now she is for it. She was against Trump’s wall, but now she is for it. She was the tie breaking vote to tax tips, but now she is against taxing tips. With all these flip flops, it is reasonable to wonder if she actually believes in anything.

Advertisement

So … this isn’t going to help with that problem:

The cut off text reads:

We independently confirmed multiple violations, which are comparable in severity to the plagiarism found in former Harvard president Claudine Gay's doctoral thesis.

The cut off text reads:

Here is the excerpt, with abbreviations, such as percentages and state names, treated as verbatim substitutions:

Recommended

CO Mgmt Company Sets Record STRAIGHT on Gangs (Illegals) Taking Over Rental Properties in DAMNING Thread
Sam J.
Advertisement

The cut off text reads:

Here is Harris's language, based on the page as it appeared in December 2008, before she published the book:

David Harsanyi shares an important insight on this:

We agree. We are much more concerned about the sections that go beyond copying language presenting statistics. There are only so many ways to present phrases like 'almost half of [N] is…'

Also, plagiarizing … from Wikipedia? Wikipedia is notoriously unreliable. For instance, it once famously said that Condoleezza Rice was a 'concert penis.' That’s not a typo on our part, it was what someone editing Wikipedia thought was funny. We generally eschew it except on really nonpolitical topics, like the history of an arcade game or something like that.

Advertisement

And not for nothing, J.D. Vance is clowning on Harris and it is glorious:

Well, of course, we can see one obvious way they might spin this: A quick search on Amazon reveals that the book is officially written by Kamala Harris and a woman named 'Joan O'C. Hamilton.' (That’s how it is spelled on the book cover and on Amazon.) So, the easy way to be unburdened by what has been apparent plagiarism is to throw Ms. Hamilton under the bus.

Incidentally, we looked up Hamilton’s past works on Amazon and apparently all she does is co-author books. We even found her alleged official website and it gives this biography:

Joan O’C. Hamilton is a California-based writing collaborator and content consultant. She has produced three New York Times best-selling non-fiction books for private clients, and she works with prominent people in business, science & technology, politics, and philanthropy on books, op-ed articles, white papers, annual reports, speeches, and web page content. 

An award-winning journalist and former bureau chief for BusinessWeek Magazine in San Francisco, Joan has many years of experience in journalism and investigative reporting; she is very comfortable with political, business, and technical subject matter; and she has worked closely with some of Silicon Valley’s most successful executives, including HP Inc. Chairman Meg Whitman and former Applied Materials Inc. Chief Executive and Chairman James C. Morgan. … 

Joan is a graduate of Stanford University. She is a longtime contributing editor at Stanford magazine and the author of many cover stories and in-depth feature articles. In 2011 her article 'You Say Up, I say Yesterday' won a Gold Award as Best Article of the Year from the Council for Advancement and Support of Education.

Currently, Joan specializes in working with busy, high-impact individuals whose schedules and personal styles demand flexibility, quick-turnaround drafting, and thoroughly researched and fact-checked finished copy. She is happy to offer references upon request. Clients interested in finding a ghostwriting partner and understanding that process might be interested in this 2013 interview with Joan: [link deleted]

Advertisement

So, take that for what you will.

Finally, we would be remiss if we didn’t mention that allegations of plagiarism actually caused Joe Biden to drop out of one of his prior runs for the presidency:

So, maybe Kamala needs to drop out now and come back when she is senile? Just a thought.

***

Update: 

Heh.

RELATED: Mindy Robinson Claims She Personally Knows the Alleged Third Trump Assassin, Call BS on the Accusation

BREAKING: Third Assassination Attempt on Trump? AND HE’S OUT ON BAIL?!?!?

Dear Jon Stewart: Yes, the Second Amendment Does Protect Freedom of Speech (VIDEO)

WATCH: CBS News’ 60 Minutes DECEPTIVELY EDITS Kamala's Word Salad Response on Israel

Tags: ELECTION KAMALA HARRIS PLAGIARISM CHRISTOPHER RUFO JD VANCE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

CO Mgmt Company Sets Record STRAIGHT on Gangs (Illegals) Taking Over Rental Properties in DAMNING Thread
Sam J.
Bro, Take the L! Mark Hamill Just Accidentally Campaigned FOR Trump/Vance and LOL We Are Here FOR IT
Sam J.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
PEARL CLUTCHING: The Hill Wonders Where Women Will Get 'Healthcare' If Planned Parenthood's Defunded
Amy Curtis
WHOA! Bill Clinton Says the Quiet Part OUT LOUD About Laken Riley and Kamala's Southern Border (Watch)
Sam J.
Biatch PLEASE! White Women WRECK Lea Thompson for Racist, INSANE Rant About Trump Taking LAND From Women
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
CO Mgmt Company Sets Record STRAIGHT on Gangs (Illegals) Taking Over Rental Properties in DAMNING Thread Sam J.
Advertisement