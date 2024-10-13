Mindy Robinson Claims She Personally Knows the Alleged Third Trump Assassin, Calls BS on the Accusation

This is a breaking story, so the 24-hour rule applies; All reports within the first 24 hours are suspect. But we will strive to give you the most accurate information.

Earlier today, we posted on the claim that there was a third attempted assassination on Trump. We will also note that we are seeing significant pushback, saying that this was not an assassination attempt, that the alleged assassin, Vem Miller didn’t intend to harm Trump or possibly anyone else.

This author wants to be clear. We have never even heard of Miller before this afternoon, and everything we know about what is happening is based on what we are told. It's not like we were at the scene when Miller was arrested. And we hope you aren’t skipping over our standard disclaimer: Information in a breaking news cycle can be radically incorrect.

For instance, we remember covering the Gabby Giffords shooting for a different site. We remember specifically hearing early on that Federal Judge John Roll had been shot and immediately killed. Then we remember hearing reports that he was alive, after all, but in serious condition and on his way to the hospital. Then we heard he was dead again and ultimately he was always dead immediately on the scene. The point we are making is that in these kinds of breaking news cycles, you can hear multiple reports that are often diametrically opposed to each other, and some or all of them could be 100% wrong. So we have learned to be 100% skeptical of everything we are hearing at a time like this, and we recommend that you do the same.

Thus, to be very blunt, we don’t know if Miller wanted to kill the once and future president, Donald Trump, Sr. We are not even sure we trust what the local police said about his search. We are open to every factual claim we have conveyed to you as being just plain wrong, especially in the first twenty-four hours.

And that includes everything we are about to share with you. We will let Mindy Robinson speak for herself, but we are going to have to quote her, rather than just embedding her post on Twitter/X, because she used naughty, naughty words and we will have to censor that for this website. Ms. Robinson writes:

The man they just arrested for supposedly ‘trying to kill’ Trump in Coachella....is my good friend and business partner for America Happens, Vem Miller. Vem had just exposed a huge Deep State cover-up involving the Feds and the Bundy Ranch scandal. So I firmly believe this is 100% some kind of set-up in retribution for exposing it. That, or Trump's security team is a bunch of dipshits trying to make up for how badly they failed in Pennsylvania with any kind of ‘win’ they can get, fake or not. There isn't a universe his intention was to kill Trump, he's worked too hard in this movement to expose the Deep State and all the people against him. If he had guns in his car that were illegal, whooptie-fucking do. As a pro-2A advocate, ask me if I give a s—t about a good guy with a gun in an unsafe shithole like California. It doesn't even make sense why his passes would be fake either when we're both usually invited as media to these things. And I'd love to see exactly what this ‘threat’ was he made about Trump.....because I don't believe he said it. I just know it's going to be the most misconstrued b——t thing ever when I finally hear, assuming they even ever tell us. This is the anti-Deep State documentary we did that they're probably targeting him for, where we actually suspected they killed our whistleblower over it....it's that damning to this illegitimate government: https://rumble.com/v5e9k6a-bundy-vs.-deep-state-an-original-america-happens-documentary.html We were also working on a sequel to my Las Vegas shooting cover-up doc as well, which might be another reason why someone would target him for this..... https://rumble.com/v266as0-conspiracy-truths-the-route-91-documentary.html Either way, I stand by Vem Miller....and I will get to the bottom of this b——t. Watch me.

We will say we are skeptical of any claims that he was more or less framed … but that doesn’t mean that we think that never happens. We know from first-hand experience people at least try to frame others for crimes on occasion. So we are skeptical, but we keep an open mind.

She’s not lying! Look at the Directed/Produced By Vem Miller. These people will stop at nothing to prevent the absolute truth coming out! https://t.co/2Lbu7HHdLA pic.twitter.com/SFDyfBmXal — On A Trump Bender 3-Times A Charm! (@TrumpBender_3) October 13, 2024

Wow. Something is very amiss with this entire “attempt.” And Trump camp put out a statement stating it wasn’t an assassination attempt. WTH is going?



All war is deception. https://t.co/FrrOFtm0dq — General Mike Flynn (@GenFlynn) October 13, 2024

We don’t count a statement by anonymous people as a statement of ‘the Trump camp.’ Indeed, there was no good reason on record for those people to be anonymous. But perhaps General Flynn has sources of information that we don't.

The below is an excerpt from Mindy Robinson's long post defending Vem Miller.

Her take doesn't make sense to me.

Why isn't she pausing to ask herself why this savvy Trump fan would be so stupid as to bring illegal weapons to a rally where he knew security would be extra tight?? https://t.co/NuHj4qRTNw pic.twitter.com/EXeDLpLs73 — Polly St George is here. Accept no substitutes! (@FringeViews) October 13, 2024

Looks like there’s more to this ASS@$$ination story than meets the eye. https://t.co/lW8zV0I3t6 — MikeMac (@xMikeMac) October 13, 2024

We just wanted to highlight that post because it shows how people are convinced that they can’t speak plainly about important news events without being snagged by Twitter/X’s algorithms. They should all be abolished and very publicly so.

Arresting non citizen nationals that have exposed the deep state in a documentary isn't stopping an "assassination attempt"on Trump. This is the LAST guy trying to take him out. https://t.co/7unjkExcZh — Freddie Quotes (@_FreddieQuotes_) October 13, 2024

This is interesting. I've researched the Bundy ranch ordeal and watched as Obama's FBI killed LaVoy Finicum I'm cold blood.



This all started as a land grab with the Bureau of Land Management. https://t.co/UHulK6Doqr — 🇺🇲American🇺🇲Cowboy🇺🇲 (@USACowboy3) October 13, 2024

We will also say one other thing. We looked into the Bundy dispute a while back. We won’t get into things like his stand off with the Federal Government but we think that he was right about the underlying legal dispute.

We won’t get into all the ins and outs, but the basic idea is this. The Supreme Court has ruled, and we think correctly, that when a new state is formed, the Federal Government is not supposed to retain very much of its public land, based on the notion of equality between the states. Yet that is exactly what they did, in many of the Western states. Back when we looked into it in 2014, over 80% of the land in Nevada was somehow federal land which makes you wonder what was the point of officially making Nevada a state if the people living within its borders could govern so little? Federal Courts can and should step in and require the federal government to turn over the majority of that land to the state, to be used or transferred according to their own political process. That’s Bundy’s underlying legal argument and we think he was right on that point.

