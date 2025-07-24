NBC News: SCOTUS 'Allows' Trump to Fire Members of the Consumer Product Safety Committee

Jasmine Crockett Says Democrat Party will Use ‘Dark Money’ to Win Back Congress...
Brett T. | 12:00 AM on July 24, 2025
Sarah D.

As attorney Sunny Hostin of "The View" argued Tuesday, “If the comedians are being attacked, then that means our Constitution is being dismantled." Comedians like the hilarious Stephen Colbert. So if a television broadcast network loses $40 million a year producing a $100 million show to recite DNC talking points and decides to cancel the show, that's an infringement on the constitutional right to have a late-night comedy program.

It's a good thing we have the Supreme Court that we have interpreting the Constitution as written. They've found Article II, which grants certain powers to the Executive branch. So it's good of SCOTUS to "allow" President Donald Trump to fire members of the Consumer Product Safety Commission. It was news to us while DOGE was doing its thing that if you have a job with the federal government, you're guaranteed that job for life.

NBC News reports:

The Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed President Donald Trump to fire members of the Consumer Product Safety Commission, a federal agency set up by Congress to be independent of political pressures.

The justices, granting an emergency request filed by the Trump administration, blocked a Maryland-based federal judge’s ruling that reinstated Mary Boyle, Alexander Hoehn-Saric and Richard Trumka Jr., all of whom had been appointed by then-President Joe Biden.

Without the three members in place, the five-member commission would for now lack the necessary quorum to fulfill its obligation to protect consumers from defective products.

Under existing law, members can only be removed for “neglect of duty or malfeasance,” but Trump went ahead and fired members anyway, as he has done at other agencies with similar restrictions as part of his aggressive efforts to reshape the federal government.

That last paragraph wasn't from an op-ed, but was included in the "straight news" piece.

Surprisingly, NBC News reporter Lawrence Hurley didn't track down an "expert" to tell us how many people will die as a result of these firings.

NBC News knows better than this "compromised" Supreme Court, which is all in Trump's pocket, according to the replies.

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

