NBC News: SCOTUS 'Allows' Trump to Fire Members of the Consumer Product Safety Committee

As attorney Sunny Hostin of "The View" argued Tuesday, “If the comedians are being attacked, then that means our Constitution is being dismantled." Comedians like the hilarious Stephen Colbert. So if a television broadcast network loses $40 million a year producing a $100 million show to recite DNC talking points and decides to cancel the show, that's an infringement on the constitutional right to have a late-night comedy program.

Advertisement

It's a good thing we have the Supreme Court that we have interpreting the Constitution as written. They've found Article II, which grants certain powers to the Executive branch. So it's good of SCOTUS to "allow" President Donald Trump to fire members of the Consumer Product Safety Commission. It was news to us while DOGE was doing its thing that if you have a job with the federal government, you're guaranteed that job for life.

JUST IN: The Supreme Court allows President Trump to fire members of the Consumer Product Safety Commission, a federal agency set up by Congress to be independent of political pressures. https://t.co/GK85xFUpVc — NBC News (@NBCNews) July 23, 2025

NBC News reports:

The Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed President Donald Trump to fire members of the Consumer Product Safety Commission, a federal agency set up by Congress to be independent of political pressures. The justices, granting an emergency request filed by the Trump administration, blocked a Maryland-based federal judge’s ruling that reinstated Mary Boyle, Alexander Hoehn-Saric and Richard Trumka Jr., all of whom had been appointed by then-President Joe Biden. Without the three members in place, the five-member commission would for now lack the necessary quorum to fulfill its obligation to protect consumers from defective products. Under existing law, members can only be removed for “neglect of duty or malfeasance,” but Trump went ahead and fired members anyway, as he has done at other agencies with similar restrictions as part of his aggressive efforts to reshape the federal government.

That last paragraph wasn't from an op-ed, but was included in the "straight news" piece.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission is not in the Constitution. — Senator Beauregard Claghorn (@SenBeauClaghorn) July 23, 2025

The Constitution is so important that a completely unconstitutional federal agency has been operating for 15 years, so don’t you dare disrespect the Constitution! https://t.co/FKW0iX40xi — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) July 23, 2025

Surprisingly, NBC News reporter Lawrence Hurley didn't track down an "expert" to tell us how many people will die as a result of these firings.

We have 3 branches of government under the Constitution. There is no room to invent extras that can make rules. — anne witkowski (@anwit07) July 23, 2025

*Sad Trombone Noises*



Not sorry this is happening to the Lawfare you support. — Usually Right (@normouspenis) July 23, 2025

Yes, it WAS set up to be "independent from political pressures", but it never was. — Mags (@MagravatorMag) July 23, 2025

They are appointed by the President and can be removed by the President. — Mark Caton (@MarkCaton19) July 23, 2025

Learn to code — Nobel Will (@WilliamNobel11) July 23, 2025

I voted for this. 🇺🇲🇺🇲 — @ Snipers Up Range (@SnipersUpRange) July 23, 2025

The Supreme Court didn't allow @POTUS to fire them, they affirmed he has the constitutional POWER to fire them. @comcast is the Communist National Broadcasting Channel @NBCNews Spin your 🐂💩 — Larry The Lounge Lizard (@Lounge_Lizard1) July 23, 2025

Advertisement

That pesky Article 2 strikes again. You’d think a news organization would know that. You’d think. — InFlyoverCountry (@littles1313) July 23, 2025

NBC News knows better than this "compromised" Supreme Court, which is all in Trump's pocket, according to the replies.

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.