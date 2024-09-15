WATCH: Local Sheriff Verifies That Trump is Getting LESS PROTECTION Than Joe Biden

Now That He's Been Shot at AGAIN, Here Is Some of the MOST...
Aaron Walker
Aaron Walker  |  6:53 PM on September 15, 2024
meme

This is a breaking story, so the 24-hour rule applies: All reports within the first 24 hours are suspect. But we will strive to give you the most accurate information.

***

As you surely know, there was apparently a second assassination attempt on Trump today. We won’t cover all the details, but just go to the main page and keep scrolling.

Instead, we are going to focus on one thing and we won’t mince words, folks. We are actually angry to hear this, so much so that we are struggling to keep our language family-friendly. Here is an excerpt from Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw’s press conference, along with FBI and Secret Service officials, as he explains why they didn’t have the entire golf course surrounded: Because Trump is not the sitting president.

Seriously, watch:

We will try to keep our words civil, but we are furious to hear that.

That is not an excuse to ‘short’ Trump’s protection. That would be true even if someone hadn’t already shot him once, but it is even less of an excuse the first attack.

After the first attempt on Trump’s life and some horrifying revelations about the failures of his protection came to light, we wrote that there are only two explanations for those failures: Either gross negligence, or a deliberate decision to neglect Trump’s safety. We haven’t shared it on Twitchy, but this author has decided negligence is no longer an adequate explanation because we simply can’t believe anyone would be this incompetent. We will stress that this author was and is speaking for himself when he says that:

The cut off text reads:

For instance, I wrote this almost a month ago: 

‘Gross negligence is the best explanation for this security failure. And the worst explanation is a deliberate decision to neglect Donald Trump’s safety. That is the range of explanations. There is no version of events where everyone involved did a good job. Indeed, if we were Trump, we would consider hiring our own heavily armed security.’

Here’s where I wrote that: https://twitchy.com/aaronwalker/2024/07/15/trumps-shooter-spotted-half-an-hour-before-shooting-n2398414 

Well, this is it. This video [quoted in the post] is my tipping point. I can no longer credibly believe anyone is this incompetent at their job. I am not even slightly trained to handle this kind of security but I understand that you needed personnel on that roof. And certainly I would understand it after people who were professionals told me to do it. So how can anybody in the Secret Service pretend they didn’t realize they needed to do this?

As I point out in my article, we know for a fact that the Biden administration has been playing politics with the Secret Service. We know this because they have denied Secret Service protection to Robert Kennedy Jr. even after a man attempted to ássāssinate him. By any rational measure, you have to give at least some Secret Service protection to Kennedy and the fact they weren’t was obviously a political decision.

And this is a political decision, too, only much darker. This wasn’t incompetence. Someone in the agency decided to deliberately neglect @realDonaldTrump’s protection hoping that someone would get a lucky shot in.

I’m not saying that Thomas Crooks was part of a conspiracy. Frankly, I don’t believe any conspiracy would choose him as its instrument. He missed an easy shót. I have a friend who was just an ordinary marine, who swears he could’ve easily made that shot, and he’s not exactly a sharpshooter. (I’m not putting him down I’m just saying he’s not in that elite club.)

But I do think someone decided to neglect Trump’s security in the hope that tragedy would strike. 

And is it that hard to believe? They have worked themselves up into thinking Trump is the second coming of Adölf Hítler. If you actually believed that, how hard would you work to protect him? 

So I think someone decided to proverbially leave the door wide open and we are simply lucky that a complete incompetent metaphorically walked through it. I could be wrong but this is what I believe based on all the facts I have seen. Incompetence [on the part of the Secret Service] is no longer a sufficient explanation.

(Sorry for the weird accent marks over certain letters. I do this to avoid Twitter’s censoring algorithms)

Yes, it is fair to say our posts on Twitter/X can go on for a bit. And just to be crystal clear, we are not saying any of the boots-on-the-ground Secret Service agents and other law enforcement officers were involved. We suspect someone higher up in the Biden-Harris  Administration decided to ‘short’ Trump’s protection and those boots-on-the-ground types are doing the best they can within their orders. 

But otherwise, we stand by this analysis and this new information only confirms it. Trump is a former president and a leading contender to replace the current president. Trump and Kamala Harris should receive the same level of protection as Joe Biden, without exception. They should not be denied the equal protection of our laws.

Because these two assassination attempts weren’t just an effort to kill one guy. They were an attack on our democracy—to use a phrase the Democrats love to use these days. As we wrote when denouncing the Biden administration for denying protection to Robert Kennedy Jr.:

After all, in 1960 the American people made John Kennedy, Sr., the President of the United States and who decided Lyndon B. Johnson was going to be president, instead? One guy. And in 1968, Robert Kennedy, Sr., might have been able to win the Democratic Party nomination and become president of the United States, but one guy decided that wasn’t going to happen, either. That is an outrage in any republic. Power in a republic is supposed to come from the people, not some random nutball. And, while such assassinations can’t be prevented 100% of the time, it is important to try to prevent as many as reasonably possible.

As we keep saying, the danger to our democracy is coming from the Democratic party.

Some reactions:

Just a little more than two months ago.

We share your rage.

Yes.

We think you are being too kind, sir.

We aren’t sure, but our educated guess is he is simply reporting the decision made by someone else in the Federal Government. While we are angry to hear Bradshaw say that, we are not sure our anger should be directed at him.

This is probably the most us regular people can do.

RELATED: WATCH: Hank Azaria Shows Us How Chief Wiggum Would Respond to Reports of People Eating Cats and Dogs

Scott Hayes, Who Allegedly Shot a Pro-Hamass Protester Appears in Court, Gets Decision on Bail (VIDEO)

WATCH: Pro-Israel Protester Shoots Pro-Hamass Protester. Was it Self-Defense?

WATCH: Deliberate or Dementia? Biden puts on a … Trump Hat?! (UPDATE: More Video!)

Elon Musk Has the BEST Reaction to Taylor Swift’s Election Endorsement (LOL) 

VILE: The Onion Makes a Joke About Corey Comperatore’s Death

Tags: ASSASSINATION BIDEN CRIME CRIMINAL FLORIDA KAMALA HARRIS

