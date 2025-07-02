Daily Mail: Boulder Terror Suspect's Wife Struggles With Modesty In ICE Detention

Three days ago, 82-year-old Karen Diamond died from injuries sustained in the Boulder, CO terror attack. The suspect, Mohamed Soliman, threw incendiary devices and used a flamethrower on a group of peaceful protesters holding vigil for the Israeli hostages in Gaza.

Diamond was a Holocaust survivor and an innocent woman targeted by a pro-Palestinian Muslim terrorist.

But the Daily Mail has found the real victim here: Soliman's wife, who is struggling in ICE detention.

Boulder terror suspect's Muslim wife says she's 'struggling to preserve her modesty' at ICE detention facility https://t.co/eBlH6OSygE — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) July 1, 2025

Here's more:

The wife of an Egyptian migrant accused of murdering an elderly Jewish woman with a flamethrower at a Colorado protest has said she is struggling with 'preserving her modesty' in ICE custody. Hayal El Gamal and her five children are being held inside the South Texas Family Residential Center in Dilley, Texas, 73 miles southwest of San Antonio. El Gamal and her kids, aged 18, 15, 7 and two four-year-olds, were detained after her husband Mohamad Soliman was arrested for allegedly firebombing a Colorado demonstration honoring the October 7 victims on June 1. ... In a lawsuit, also seen by the outlet, seeking their release and due process, El Gamal said her children's experience at the facility was 'traumatic'. The suit adds that she has had trouble sleeping and issues with preserving her modesty in observance of her Islamic faith. No further details on the modesty issues were shared and no pictures of El Gamal are available. The family had entered the US on B1 visitor visas in 2022 and are seeking asylum, their attorney Eric Lee said.

Oh well.

It's even harder to struggle for your modesty when you're in flames. — Jim Pacing His Cage 🕊 (@iamisgo11) July 2, 2025

Yes.

Well, we're trying to preserve our country, sooooo.. — Mike Moss (@_MikeMoss) July 1, 2025

And protect innocent Jews demonstrating in Colorado.

No one, and I mean f*****g no one, cares. Lolololololol — @BlazingApathy (@BlazingApathy) July 2, 2025

Nope. Not a soul.

Good to see what matters to you is her 'modesty' not her husband's murders — Loren (@SDCLoren) July 1, 2025

They're trying to garner sympathy for the guy who burned protesters alive.

Not working.

Did you ever give a s**t about the modesty of female athletes? https://t.co/BG6Vm7psIZ — Lake Bum (@dustopian) July 2, 2025

Nope.

Well, then she should've talked her husband out of murdering that woman for being a Jew. https://t.co/pp0kuzggzR — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) July 2, 2025

It would've been the smart play.

We do not.

Easy solution is to just go back home.



She was here illegally. So leave and be as modest as you want. https://t.co/SOcbQfWzba — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 1, 2025

That's the way to solve this.

I would have a lot more sympathy if she wasn't continuing to cover for the husband https://t.co/iu1pLWqGg8 — Michael Fakeman 🇺🇦🇮🇱📟 Tax Tips 420% (@ThirdAndJauan) July 1, 2025

Even then, sympathies are limited.

Put her first in line for deportation. https://t.co/cHaVxd0W5Z — MaryAnnNotGinger 💋 (@MAnotGinger) July 1, 2025

Yep. Expedite that process.

