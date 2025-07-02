Daily Mail: Boulder Terror Suspect's Wife Struggles With Modesty In ICE Detention

VIP
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 10:00 PM on July 02, 2025
ImgFlip

Three days ago, 82-year-old Karen Diamond died from injuries sustained in the Boulder, CO terror attack. The suspect, Mohamed Soliman, threw incendiary devices and used a flamethrower on a group of peaceful protesters holding vigil for the Israeli hostages in Gaza.

Diamond was a Holocaust survivor and an innocent woman targeted by a pro-Palestinian Muslim terrorist.

But the Daily Mail has found the real victim here: Soliman's wife, who is struggling in ICE detention.

Here's more:

The wife of an Egyptian migrant accused of murdering an elderly Jewish woman with a flamethrower at a Colorado protest has said she is struggling with 'preserving her modesty' in ICE custody. 

Hayal El Gamal and her five children are being held inside the South Texas Family Residential Center in Dilley, Texas, 73 miles southwest of San Antonio. 

El Gamal and her kids, aged 18, 15, 7 and two four-year-olds, were detained after her husband Mohamad Soliman was arrested for allegedly firebombing a Colorado demonstration honoring the October 7 victims on June 1.

...

In a lawsuit, also seen by the outlet, seeking their release and due process, El Gamal said her children's experience at the facility was 'traumatic'.

The suit adds that she has had trouble sleeping and issues with preserving her modesty in observance of her Islamic faith. No further details on the modesty issues were shared and no pictures of El Gamal are available.

The family had entered the US on B1 visitor visas in 2022 and are seeking asylum, their attorney Eric Lee said.

Oh well.

Yes.

And protect innocent Jews demonstrating in Colorado.

Nope. Not a soul.

They're trying to garner sympathy for the guy who burned protesters alive.

Not working.

Nope.

It would've been the smart play.

We do not.

That's the way to solve this.

Even then, sympathies are limited.

Yep. Expedite that process.

