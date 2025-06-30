Colorado Woman Dies From Injuries Sustained In Boulder Terror Attack

Back on June 1, a group of peaceful demonstrators in Colorado was attacked by Mohamed Soliman because the group -- Run for Their Lives -- was holding a rally in support of Israeli hostages held by Hamas. Soliman, a pro-Palestinian illegal immigrant threw incediary devices at the group, injuring several of them.

Now, sadly, one of those victims has died.

DENVER (AP) — An 82-year-old Colorado woman who was injured in a Molotov cocktail attack on demonstrators in support of Israeli hostages this month has died, according to court documents filed Monday. — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) June 30, 2025

Here's more from the Daily Mail:

An 82-year-old woman injured in the June 1 attack on Boulder protesters supporting the release of Hamas hostages as died, officials said Monday - as they upgraded charges against suspect Mohamed Soliman to murder. He will now face two murder charges in connection with the death of Karen Diamond, who 'died tragically as a result of the severe injuries that she suffered in the attack,' the office of Boulder District Attorney Michael Dougherty said in a release. 'This horrific attack has now claimed the life of an innocent person who was beloved by her family and friends,' Dougherty said. 'Our hearts are with the Diamond family during this incredibly difficult time.'

This is awful.

"An 82-year-old woman injured in the June 1 attack on Boulder protesters supporting the release of Hamas hostages has died, officials said Monday, as they upgraded charges against suspect Mohamed Soliman to murder."



Just awful news. May justice be served.https://t.co/PA8s3Xx5vb — Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) June 30, 2025

As the Daily Mail reported, Soliman now faces murder charges.

This is the result of Biden letting in millions of illegals and the media defending antisemitism in Palestine — Patrick Henry,The2nd (@patrickhenry2nd) June 30, 2025

A direct result.

Colorado DOES NOT have a death penalty

Attn AG Pam Bondi :

Get this guy in the federal system first for death penalty — Big Cat Tech (@PMaxiums) June 30, 2025

We'd be fine with that.

Interesting how this woman's name isn't everywhere. I don't even know it https://t.co/MhKfumBbVR — Armin Rosen (@ArminRosen) June 30, 2025

Karen Diamond.

That's her name.

This is what globalize the intifada means in real life. https://t.co/l4fYLYhvsW — Alexandra R. (@Alexa_MRo) June 30, 2025

Yes.

Violence, terror, and death.

The “globalize the intifada” movement claims another life https://t.co/snb3uOdANl — Jay Asliken 🕋☪️✈️ (@assliken) June 30, 2025

Tomorrow we'll get thinkpieces on 'Islamophobia' again.

It won't be. Polis abolished the death penalty. — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) June 30, 2025

The Feds, however, have not.

May the terrorist live a long, miserable life in prison, followed by eternity in hell. https://t.co/ghiOsiw1vE — Taxpayer1234 🇺🇸🇮🇱🇺🇸🇮🇱🇺🇸🇮🇱🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@Taxpayers1234) June 30, 2025

No objection here.

Awful. Now it’s not just attempted murder. It’s murder. Globalized Intifada is deadly. By definition & design. https://t.co/2ctxPJA7a0 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) June 30, 2025

And the Left cheers for it.

God bless this woman. I pray for her immortal soul and for all who loved her.



As for her attacker, nothing less than the deâth penalty is justice.



The value of a right is demonstrated by the remedy. This woman had a right to live. This man violated it. Nothing less than the… https://t.co/GaK09tJylh — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) June 30, 2025

The entire post reads:

The value of a right is demonstrated by the remedy. This woman had a right to live. This man violated it. Nothing less than the deáth penalty is the correct remedy or else the government is denigrating her right to life.

Perfectly stated.

To Karen Diamond's family and friends, we extend our sincerest sympathies and condolences. May her memory be a blessing.

