She Learned NOTHING: Kathy Griffin Posts Grotesque 'Headless' TikTok Including Donald Trum...
Michelle Obama's Jaw-Dropping Motherhood Claims Unleash a Firestorm of Controversy
BBC's Crocodile Tears: Gleefully Airs Bob Vylan's Antisemitic Tirade, Then Plays Innocent

Colorado Woman Dies From Injuries Sustained In Boulder Terror Attack

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:30 PM on June 30, 2025
AP Photo/Michael Sohn

Back on June 1, a group of peaceful demonstrators in Colorado was attacked by Mohamed Soliman because the group -- Run for Their Lives -- was holding a rally in support of Israeli hostages held by Hamas. Soliman, a pro-Palestinian illegal immigrant threw incediary devices at the group, injuring several of them.

Now, sadly, one of those victims has died.

Here's more from the Daily Mail:

An 82-year-old woman injured in the June 1 attack on Boulder protesters supporting the release of Hamas hostages as died, officials said Monday - as they upgraded charges against suspect Mohamed Soliman to murder.

He will now face two murder charges in connection with the death of Karen Diamond, who 'died tragically as a result of the severe injuries that she suffered in the attack,' the office of Boulder District Attorney Michael Dougherty said in a release.

'This horrific attack has now claimed the life of an innocent person who was beloved by her family and friends,' Dougherty said. 'Our hearts are with the Diamond family during this incredibly difficult time.'

This is awful.

'You Must OPEN Your Eyes!' Infantryman Gives Lefties Crying ISLAMOPHOBIA a BRUTAL Dose of Reality and WOW
Sam J.
As the Daily Mail reported, Soliman now faces murder charges.

A direct result.

We'd be fine with that.

Karen Diamond.

That's her name.

Yes.

Violence, terror, and death.

Tomorrow we'll get thinkpieces on 'Islamophobia' again.

The Feds, however, have not.

No objection here.

And the Left cheers for it.

The entire post reads:

The value of a right is demonstrated by the remedy. This woman had a right to live. This man violated it. Nothing less than the deáth penalty is the correct remedy or else the government is denigrating her right to life.

Perfectly stated.

To Karen Diamond's family and friends, we extend our sincerest sympathies and condolences. May her memory be a blessing.

Tags:

ANTISEMITISM DOMESTIC TERRORISM HAMAS PRO-PALESTINIAN TERRORISM

