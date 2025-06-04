Flaming Idiot: New Video Shows Suspected Colorado Terrorist Accidentally Set Himself Ablaze During Attack

Sen. Cory Booker Quotes Thomas Jefferson and Has Apparently Forgotten Which Party He's...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:40 PM on June 04, 2025
Boulder Police Dept. via AP

It appears the incompetence of suspected Boulder, Colorado, terrorist Mohamed Soliman likely saved the lives of those he was targeting by helping cut his attack short. The attack happened over the weekend. Authorities say Soliman dressed as a gardener to get close to a pro-Israel protest walk before he started hurling Molotov cocktails at participants. New video shows that early in his Molotov rampage, he accidentally set himself on fire.

Check it out. (WATCH)

It shows how terrifying the attack was. Until now, we’ve only seen video of the aftermath and just before he was apprehended.

Posters give Soliman the ridicule he deserves.

It doesn’t pay to be a hotheaded terrorist.

One commenter says making and throwing Molotov cocktails has to be practiced. Others say the new video explains Soliman’s appearance towards the end of his attack.

COLORADO EGYPT ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION ISLAM ISLAMIC TERRORISM PALESTINIANS

