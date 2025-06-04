Flaming Idiot: New Video Shows Suspected Colorado Terrorist Accidentally Set Himself Ablaze During Attack

It appears the incompetence of suspected Boulder, Colorado, terrorist Mohamed Soliman likely saved the lives of those he was targeting by helping cut his attack short. The attack happened over the weekend. Authorities say Soliman dressed as a gardener to get close to a pro-Israel protest walk before he started hurling Molotov cocktails at participants. New video shows that early in his Molotov rampage, he accidentally set himself on fire.

Check it out. (WATCH)

🚨 LMAO! New video shows Illegal Muslim Mohamed Soliman accidentally set HIMSELF on fire during his attack in Boulder



That’s why he’s injured in his mugshot.



Islam isn’t sending their best and brightest, it seems 🤣



h/t @Rightanglenews pic.twitter.com/28LVP7KJAO — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 4, 2025

Free Palestine terrorist who set elderly Israel supporters on fire in Boulder, Colorado is EGYPTIAN ILLEGAL MIGRANT.



Mohamed Sabry Soliman entered the U.S. during the Biden Administration and overstayed his non-immigrant visa in 2022.



Source: @BillMelugin_ / Fox News pic.twitter.com/zkoLsUYfi0 — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) June 2, 2025

This is the first video I’ve seen of the actual attack @CaffMomREDACTED — VK (@vjeannek) June 4, 2025

It shows how terrifying the attack was. Until now, we’ve only seen video of the aftermath and just before he was apprehended.

Posters give Soliman the ridicule he deserves.

Imagine planning this attack for a year, and then lighting your head on fire 😂🔥 pic.twitter.com/u3Kz6uW4lE — Based Electrician⚡️🇺🇲 (@RyanHugeBrain) June 4, 2025

What a failure 🤣 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 4, 2025

Everyone has a plan until their face lights on fire. — DogeMarine (@DogeMarineP) June 4, 2025

It doesn’t pay to be a hotheaded terrorist.

One commenter says making and throwing Molotov cocktails has to be practiced. Others say the new video explains Soliman’s appearance towards the end of his attack.

Well, his research on making Molotov cocktails didn't involve throwing them. Hint, it's not as intuitive as you think as he found out. — JackHudler (@JackHudler) June 4, 2025

That's why he took off his shirt. — Chris Suyenaga (@ChrisSuyenaga) June 4, 2025

...and why he was shirtless for the later videos 😂 — 0fux (@_0fux_) June 4, 2025

That’s what happens when chaos meets careless hatred. Justice served with a twist. — Masculine Based (@MasculineBased) June 4, 2025

Too bad he didnt finish himself off and save everyone else a lof of pain and suffering — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) June 4, 2025

We wish all of these terrorists would direct their hatred at themselves instead of others.