LA Council Member Asks Police Chief to Alert Illegals When ICE Is Coming
VIP
The 'Gender-Affirming Care' Bubble Has Burst
Etsy Threatened With Boycott for Alligator Alcatraz Merchandise; Woman Threatens Assault
VIP
G/O Media Sells Off Its Woke Video Game Site in Fire Sale
Daily Mail: Boulder Terror Suspect's Wife Struggles With Modesty In ICE Detention
The Lincoln Project Says That Everything Donald Trump Touches Dies
Double-Dose of Dem Delusion: Jim Acosta and James Carville Claim Trump Is Planning...
Fr. James Martin Scolds Trump Administration, Compares Alligator Alcatraz to Japanese Inte...
Three Days of No Work: Democrats Are Protesting Employers by Launching ‘The People’s...
Sen. Ted Cruz Shuts Down Climate Alarmist Who Wants to Charge Oil Companies...
He's 'Furious': Congressman Eugene Vindman Whines About Pause In Weapons Shipments To Ukra...
Ripple Effect! Axios Gets DRAGGED Over Story About Illegal Immigration Crackdown Impacting...
Former FBI Employee and Sister Plead Guilty to Bid-Rigging Scheme
Lifeline, Not Lifestyle: Scott Jennings Welcomes Debate on Medicaid Work Requirements

Teetering Tater: Brian Stelter Melts Down Over Paramount/CBS News Paying Out Millions to Trump

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 10:45 PM on July 02, 2025
Twitchy

It’s so satisfying watching the ‘Fake News’ crumbling before our eyes. On Wednesday, Brian Stelter was on CNN flailing about because Paramount decided it was better to give President Donald Trump’s library millions instead of opening itself up to discovery and fully exposing the pro-Kamala Harris machinations behind the scenes at CBS News’ 60 Minutes. We’re still laughing at how it all went down.

Advertisement

Anyway, here’s his hilarious meltdown. (WATCH)

This is a rousing success!

Stelter, ever the dutiful Democrat, was lying that CBS News did nothing wrong. The truth is that 60 Minutes deceptively edited video to make Kamala Harris look more competent. They got caught. Oopsie!

Recommended

Etsy Threatened With Boycott for Alligator Alcatraz Merchandise; Woman Threatens Assault
Brett T.
Advertisement

No matter how many millions it costs, ‘journalists’ will never change because they cannot self-reflect.

Nothing wrong, Brian? The actions of Paramount and CBS show they knew there was plenty of actionable proof to bury them. Posters see it.

Trump is one of the few people on the planet who could take CBS News to task for lying. They settled to prevent the full truth from coming out. It's that simple.

We can’t stress how funny it is that ‘Fake News’ is helping build Trump’s library. The evil that tried to tear him down is paying to build something in his honor.

Advertisement

Better yet would be plaques in the library that point out which ‘news’ network paid for a wing, hallway, or courtyard. Imagine, 'This courtyard sundial is courtesy of 60 Minutes.'

Tags:

BRIAN STELTER CBS NEWS DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP FAKE NEWS KAMALA HARRIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Etsy Threatened With Boycott for Alligator Alcatraz Merchandise; Woman Threatens Assault
Brett T.
Daily Mail: Boulder Terror Suspect's Wife Struggles With Modesty In ICE Detention
Amy Curtis
LA Council Member Asks Police Chief to Alert Illegals When ICE Is Coming
Brett T.
Sen. Ted Cruz Shuts Down Climate Alarmist Who Wants to Charge Oil Companies With Homicide
Brett T.
Lifeline, Not Lifestyle: Scott Jennings Welcomes Debate on Medicaid Work Requirements
Amy Curtis
The 'Gender-Affirming Care' Bubble Has Burst
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Etsy Threatened With Boycott for Alligator Alcatraz Merchandise; Woman Threatens Assault Brett T.
Advertisement