Teetering Tater: Brian Stelter Melts Down Over Paramount/CBS News Paying Out Millions to Trump

It’s so satisfying watching the ‘Fake News’ crumbling before our eyes. On Wednesday, Brian Stelter was on CNN flailing about because Paramount decided it was better to give President Donald Trump’s library millions instead of opening itself up to discovery and fully exposing the pro-Kamala Harris machinations behind the scenes at CBS News’ 60 Minutes. We’re still laughing at how it all went down.

Anyway, here’s his hilarious meltdown. (WATCH)

Brian “Cheap Fakes” Stelter melts down over Paramount’s $16M settlement with Trump.



“CBS did nothing wrong!"



Fake News in shambles. pic.twitter.com/wYM3VGvMZW — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 2, 2025

You can easily gauge the effectiveness of an outcome by the hysteria level of legacy media — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 2, 2025

This is a rousing success!

Stelter, ever the dutiful Democrat, was lying that CBS News did nothing wrong. The truth is that 60 Minutes deceptively edited video to make Kamala Harris look more competent. They got caught. Oopsie!

They did nothing wrong?

They put their finger on the scale of a Presidential election, by editing Kamala’s word salad. — Farm Girl Carrie 👩‍🌾 (@FarmGirlCarrie) July 2, 2025

That’s what they are there to do. So to Bri, it’s “nothing wrong" — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 2, 2025

As long as it benefits their guy, they literally and wholeheartedly believe there’s nothing wrong with it. Their minds are truly broken — Todd (@tblum57) July 2, 2025

Expecting these folks to change, for the better, through logic and introspection .. that’s on us .. they will never change until it costs them TOO much to be wrong .. that cost is measured in millions. — G Man (@GegouxTheodore) July 2, 2025

Dead on. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 2, 2025

No matter how many millions it costs, ‘journalists’ will never change because they cannot self-reflect.

Nothing wrong, Brian? The actions of Paramount and CBS show they knew there was plenty of actionable proof to bury them. Posters see it.

CBS sure thought they did or they wouldn’t have settled.



We have them dead to rights with just the publicly available video. Imagine what they found during discovery. — Simon Unleashed (@SimonSaysKnow) July 2, 2025

Tater labels it a bribe by quoting Democrats saying it was a bribe



That’s their move — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 2, 2025

It’s the oldest trick in the book.



If it was true then why wouldn’t Trump sue every major Fortune 500 company and get the money rolling in?



They know CBS got caught red handed and had hoped the American people would forget about it. — Simon Unleashed (@SimonSaysKnow) July 2, 2025

Trump is one of the few people on the planet who could take CBS News to task for lying. They settled to prevent the full truth from coming out. It's that simple.

We can’t stress how funny it is that ‘Fake News’ is helping build Trump’s library. The evil that tried to tear him down is paying to build something in his honor.

How sweet it’s going to be when the Donald Trump BIG BEAUTIFUL PRESIDENTIAL Library opens before Obama’s. 😂 — Clyp Keeper (@DGrayTexas45) July 2, 2025

Looking forward to the Truth Social post storm when that happens — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 2, 2025

Better yet would be plaques in the library that point out which ‘news’ network paid for a wing, hallway, or courtyard. Imagine, 'This courtyard sundial is courtesy of 60 Minutes.'