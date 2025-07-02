Sen. Ted Cruz Shuts Down Climate Alarmist Who Wants to Charge Oil Companies With Homicide

Three Days of No Work: Democrats Are Protesting Employers by Launching ‘The People’s...
Brett T. | 8:30 PM on July 02, 2025
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Not appearing on our bucket list is being questioned by Sen. Ted Cruz in a Senate hearing. This time, Cruz was questioning David Arkush, the director of Public Citizen's Climate Program, about his article calling for the prosecution of Big Oil for climate deaths. "Of course, you can't put corporations in jail," Arkush said, but "it could be the case that some corporate executives" should be charged with homicide and imprisoned for intentionally killing people via climate change. This reminds us that time New York Gov. Kathy Hochul was sued over a law that would force oil, natural gas, and coal companies to pay $75 billion for spewing carbon emissions.

As The Daily Wire reported in May, a woman filed suit against seven oil companies after her mother, who was on her way to a follow-up appointment for her bariatric surgery, died in her car. The New York Times had left out the malfunctioning air conditioning and surgery in its coverage.

Yes, charge oil company executives for "climate homicide" for knowingly killing people.

