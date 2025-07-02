Sen. Ted Cruz Shuts Down Climate Alarmist Who Wants to Charge Oil Companies With Homicide

Not appearing on our bucket list is being questioned by Sen. Ted Cruz in a Senate hearing. This time, Cruz was questioning David Arkush, the director of Public Citizen's Climate Program, about his article calling for the prosecution of Big Oil for climate deaths. "Of course, you can't put corporations in jail," Arkush said, but "it could be the case that some corporate executives" should be charged with homicide and imprisoned for intentionally killing people via climate change. This reminds us that time New York Gov. Kathy Hochul was sued over a law that would force oil, natural gas, and coal companies to pay $75 billion for spewing carbon emissions.

Last week, a left-wing climate activist told Senators that energy executives could be criminally prosecuted for homicide.



Thankfully, Senator @TedCruz was there to call this theory what it is: a “moonbeam, wacky theory.” 🧵 pic.twitter.com/XGe28ChvT2 — Fmr. Rep. Jason Isaac (@ISAACforEnergy) July 2, 2025

Yet, as absurd as these claims may sound, this kind of legal twisting is exactly how the left advances its anti-energy agenda.



Take Washington State, where left-wing lawyers are exploiting a grieving family by blaming a woman’s death on climate change. https://t.co/YCO2QMzaIV — Fmr. Rep. Jason Isaac (@ISAACforEnergy) July 2, 2025

She was driving in 100-degree weather with no air conditioning.



Never mind that weather forecasts clearly warned of intense heat.



Never mind that the woman was recovering from bariatric surgery. — Fmr. Rep. Jason Isaac (@ISAACforEnergy) July 2, 2025

As The Daily Wire reported in May, a woman filed suit against seven oil companies after her mother, who was on her way to a follow-up appointment for her bariatric surgery, died in her car. The New York Times had left out the malfunctioning air conditioning and surgery in its coverage.

Be it the wild legal theories to wrongfully exploiting people's deaths, the climate cult is deliberately capitalizing every tragedy to induce anxiety and push people toward mental illness.



It’s fearmongering, plain and simple and it’s breaking peoples' brains. — Fmr. Rep. Jason Isaac (@ISAACforEnergy) July 2, 2025

Beyond wacky, the guy is clinically INSANE! — Paul Schatz (@Paul_Schatz) July 2, 2025

Curious as to the mode of transportation the "expert" used to get to the hearing, and how much plastic he had on his person. — Finu Lanu (@lily_drip56270) July 2, 2025

This is truly wild. Throw energy industry executives in jail for selling gasoline? But if gasoline supplies drop, Democratic politicians (like Biden & Newsom) beg the industry to make more? — Hardy Ashmore (@AshmoreHardy) July 2, 2025

Yes, charge oil company executives for "climate homicide" for knowingly killing people.

