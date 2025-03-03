Left Rehashes 'A Day Without Immigrants' and NO ONE Notices Except the Media
NY Businesses Sue Kathy Hochul Over $75 Billion Climate Change Law, Say It Will Make Consumers Pay More

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on March 03, 2025
AP Photo/Hans Pennink

In December, we told you New York planned to charge oil and energy companies for damage from 'climate change.' 

At the time, this writer said those companies should shut down and leave the state. When New Yorkers are without heat in winter and no way to refrigerate or cook food or charge their cell phones, maybe politicians would get the message.

But she'll settle for them suing Hochul, for now:

More from The New York Post:

A coalition of business and trade groups is suing the Hochul administration over a law that will force oil, natural gas and coal companies to pay $75 billion for spewing carbon emissions.

Gov. Kathy Hochul’s administration claimed the law was necessary to combat the companies contributing to climate change for decades — but critics said the extra costs will be passed along to consumers through prices at the pump and heating bills.

'This law is not only illegal and misguided, but it will likely increase the cost of energy, placing an unnecessary burden on New Yorkers and consumers nationwide — especially during a time of already high prices,' Marty Durbin, president of the US Chamber of Commerce’s Global Energy Institute and plaintiff in the case, told The Post.

This is also correct: those fees will be passed along to consumers.

As recently as January, Hochul was pushing for 'inflation refund checks' because she said things were too expensive for New Yorkers.

She knows exactly what she's doing.

They're embracing policies that make energy less affordable, less reliable, and increase the price of everything else. Without impacting climate in any meaningful way.

Insane.

This is why businesses need to be more vocal and tell consumers when prices go up because of Democratic policies.

The problem is the people leaving blue states take their voting habits with them.

Democrats don't care about either of those things.

My God. That's insane.

