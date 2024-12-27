Call Their Bluff: Oil Companies Should Leave NY As State Plans to Charge Them for Climate Change Damage

Back in June, we told you how Vermont was going to require oil companies to pay for damage from 'climate change', following strong storms that caused massive flooding.

Now New York is joining the Green Mountain State in holding oil companies 'accountable' for the same:

New York to charge fossil fuel companies for damage from climate change https://t.co/wsQuX7Eaay — The Associated Press (@AP) December 27, 2024

The AP reports:

Large fossil fuel companies would have to pay fees to help New York fight the effects of climate change under a bill signed Thursday by Gov. Kathy Hochul. The new law requires companies responsible for substantial greenhouse gas emissions to pay into a state fund for infrastructure projects meant to repair or avoid future damage from climate change. Lawmakers approved the bill earlier this year to force big oil and gas companies to contribute to the cost of repairs after extreme weather events and resiliency projects such as coastal wetland restoration and upgrades to roads, bridges and water drainage systems. “The Climate Change Superfund Act is now law, and New York has fired a shot that will be heard round the world: the companies most responsible for the climate crisis will be held accountable,” said state Sen. Liz Krueger, a Democrat who sponsored the bill.

All this will do is make fossil fuels more expensive for Americans, especially middle- and lower-income Americans, because it won't do a thing about controlling the weather.

New York should quit using all crude oil related products. — StanleyFosha (@stanleyfosha) December 27, 2024

If they really believed fossil fuels caused climate change, they'd stop using them.

But the politicians don't want to lose reelection.

LOL. XOM and a few other companies should simply stop shipping to NY. — XBradTC (@xbradtc) December 27, 2024

Yes, they should.

Call their bluff.

New York needs to be charged for the psychos running around the city burning people alive on the subways and stabbings. — Layla (@67lld) December 27, 2024

What's the carbon output of a criminal burning a human alive?

It's all a scam.

Stop selling fuel there. Problem solved. Hope y’all know how to start a fire so you don’t freeze to death. — Jeremy Knauff (@jeremyknauff) December 27, 2024

Good luck with that.

New York state has a huge budget deficit that they have no prospect of fixing.



So they're looking to raise revenue by a new "climate change" tax most that voters in New York have no idea will just be passed on to them in the form of higher energy costs. — Cesare Borgia (@SirCesareBorgia) December 27, 2024

Exactly this.

lol how do you even decide who to fine and how much? Clown country https://t.co/9FTOatB5BC — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 27, 2024

It's completely at the whim of elected politicians.

Put a stopwatch on how long this lasts before a court strikes it down. https://t.co/0TUMJK6tlL — john jackson (@pvtjokerus) December 27, 2024

The lawsuits will be epic.

Let me translate, New Yorkers will be paying double for their energy. https://t.co/qNU3SGDxym — Dan Laughlin (@VoteLaughlin) December 27, 2024

Double? Try quadruple.

Imagine how much pollution we could prevent by no longer shipping food and other supplies into the state. https://t.co/U1zqZC3gPS — Super Journalist (Retired) - JOURN-EL of Skrypton (@Magnum_CK) December 27, 2024

Right? Eat locally-sourced produce and meat, New York.

Save the planet and all that.

This is the dumbest thing I’ve seen recently. All the fossil fuel companies should say "cool then we’ll stop sending fossil fuels to NY so we don’t damage the state anymore, alright?" https://t.co/7z0WBTEDDO — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) December 27, 2024

This is exactly what oil companies should do.

Stop providing goods and services in the state. Take out ads explaining to New Yorkers why they no longer have natural gas or oil to heat their homes in the middle of winter.

Make the politicians squirm.