Call Their Bluff: Oil Companies Should Leave NY As State Plans to Charge Them for Climate Change Damage

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on December 27, 2024
Twitter

Back in June, we told you how Vermont was going to require oil companies to pay for damage from 'climate change', following strong storms that caused massive flooding.

Advertisement

Now New York is joining the Green Mountain State in holding oil companies 'accountable' for the same:

The AP reports:

Large fossil fuel companies would have to pay fees to help New York fight the effects of climate change under a bill signed Thursday by Gov. Kathy Hochul.

The new law requires companies responsible for substantial greenhouse gas emissions to pay into a state fund for infrastructure projects meant to repair or avoid future damage from climate change.

Lawmakers approved the bill earlier this year to force big oil and gas companies to contribute to the cost of repairs after extreme weather events and resiliency projects such as coastal wetland restoration and upgrades to roads, bridges and water drainage systems.

“The Climate Change Superfund Act is now law, and New York has fired a shot that will be heard round the world: the companies most responsible for the climate crisis will be held accountable,” said state Sen. Liz Krueger, a Democrat who sponsored the bill.

All this will do is make fossil fuels more expensive for Americans, especially middle- and lower-income Americans, because it won't do a thing about controlling the weather.

Recommended

Byron Donalds Drops Mother of ALL Truth Bombs About Who REALLY Pardoned Dozens of Killers and Rapists
Sam J.
Advertisement

If they really believed fossil fuels caused climate change, they'd stop using them.

But the politicians don't want to lose reelection.

Yes, they should.

Call their bluff.

What's the carbon output of a criminal burning a human alive?

It's all a scam.

Good luck with that.

Exactly this.

It's completely at the whim of elected politicians.

Advertisement

The lawsuits will be epic.

Double? Try quadruple.

Right? Eat locally-sourced produce and meat, New York.

Save the planet and all that.

This is exactly what oil companies should do.

Stop providing goods and services in the state. Take out ads explaining to New Yorkers why they no longer have natural gas or oil to heat their homes in the middle of winter.

Make the politicians squirm.

