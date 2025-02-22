Right on Cue! The New Trump, Musk and DOGE Media Talking Point Has Been Sent

'Beyond Parody': Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers Fires New Salvo in the Democrats' War...
Doug P.  |  1:38 PM on February 22, 2025
Screenshotted meme

During election season, Donald Trump said exactly what he would do if he were to win the election and get back into the White House, and the vast majority of voters liked what they heard. The result was another election night therapy session on MSNBC

Now, just a month after taking office and doing all the things Trump promised, we're supposed to believe that a massive number of Republican voters are regretting their choice in November.

It's a total load of BS, but, just like with previous issues, you can tell a fresh talking point has been sent because many in the media are saying the exact same things all at once. 

These people move in unison like a flock of birds -- birds that are DNC flacks poorly disguised as "journalists."

The word the hack media have obviously been sent is "backlash," and they're running with it:

ABC News decided to get creative and use "pushback" instead of "backlash":

Democrats have been going to town halls to freak out (with some telling the media they voted for Trump and regret it) and of course the media won't be inquisitive enough to wonder if they're being lied to and will just report it the way the Dems want.

Oh, they will. At least until this talking point fails and then they'll move on in unison to the next one.

