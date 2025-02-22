Right on Cue! The New Trump, Musk and DOGE Media Talking Point Has Been Sent

During election season, Donald Trump said exactly what he would do if he were to win the election and get back into the White House, and the vast majority of voters liked what they heard. The result was another election night therapy session on MSNBC:

MSNBC's election night coverage.



This will never get old 😂pic.twitter.com/cB129bKg8R — Community Notes & Violations (@CNviolations) February 20, 2025

Now, just a month after taking office and doing all the things Trump promised, we're supposed to believe that a massive number of Republican voters are regretting their choice in November.

It's a total load of BS, but, just like with previous issues, you can tell a fresh talking point has been sent because many in the media are saying the exact same things all at once.

While Trump records victory after victory, don't forget that we remain in an Information War with a hostile enemy in the form of the Democrat/Media Complex.



See the compilation of current headlines below about supposed backlash in recent Congressional town halls.



Obviously… pic.twitter.com/NgPNsAgMil — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) February 22, 2025

These people move in unison like a flock of birds -- birds that are DNC flacks poorly disguised as "journalists."

The word the hack media have obviously been sent is "backlash," and they're running with it:

Is it possible that we’re finally seeing a real public backlash to Trump’s authoritarianism, the one that was supposed to materialize during the campaign but didn’t?https://t.co/VpSvWTz7r4 — The New Republic (@newrepublic) February 22, 2025

"Never meant to be ruled by a dictator or a king": The DOGE backlash hits Trump districts https://t.co/Z3NhU11z4E — Salon (@Salon) February 21, 2025

"The classic early signs of backlash are beginning to surface — a batch of worrisome polling, angry town hall scenes, protests — and congressional Republicans are beginning to get nervous." https://t.co/j7NGeTf8O0 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) February 22, 2025

ABC News decided to get creative and use "pushback" instead of "backlash":

Some Republicans are facing pushback in their hometowns as Pres. Trump and Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency make severe cuts across the federal government. https://t.co/rk4pI21vbD — ABC News (@ABC) February 22, 2025

Democrats have been going to town halls to freak out (with some telling the media they voted for Trump and regret it) and of course the media won't be inquisitive enough to wonder if they're being lied to and will just report it the way the Dems want.

The backlash from liberals doesn't matter. — Frank (@richardrahl1086) February 22, 2025

Nobody is getting nervous. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) February 22, 2025

Keep telling yourselves this. — " 𝕏" Twit Media Critic (@TwitMediaCritic) February 22, 2025

Oh, they will. At least until this talking point fails and then they'll move on in unison to the next one.