'Will Never Get Old'! Just for Fun Let's Relive MSNBC's Election Night Coverage and Cope Session

Donald Trump has been back in the White House for one month today, and it's been four weeks of winning that shows no sign of letting up.

Today at the White House, Stephen Miller rattled off the long list of what's been started or accomplished in just the last 30 days:

BOOM: Stephen Miller drops a TRUTH BOMB in the White House Press Briefing room on ALL the accomplishments of the Donald Trump administration in its first 30 days.



🔥pic.twitter.com/xB7ANIk7w1 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 20, 2025

We thought it might be fun to relive how Trump v2.0 started, and to do that we'll go all the way back to election night in early November of last year.

Nothing encompasses how the winning officially started quite like the Election Night coverage on MSNBC, which evolved from semi-optimism to horror to coping attempts in just a couple short hours. This is like watching a slow motion progressive train wreck:

Oh the memories! And no, it never gets old.

That clip also had a great comedy bit about the Harris-Walz campaign:

Hopefully the Dems run Harris again and it goes just as "flawlessly."

The best part is the Left learned nothing from the election and have doubled down on the lunacy.