Vance’s Advance: Democrats Fail the ‘Dad Test’ by Making Fun of VP’s Fatherly...
VIP
Jonathan Capehart on PBS Upset Legacy Media Not Pushing Fake Stories About Trump’s...
NBC News' Kristen Welker Dutifully Parrots Dems' 'Cages' Talking Point but Kristi Noem...
VIP
The Left Continues to Abort the Truth About Pro-Life Laws
Alex 'Jose' Padilla Says Trump Is to Blame for Violence Against ICE Carried...
Dem John Fetterman Remembers Trump Assassination Attempt and Firefighter Father’s Heroic S...
THANKS: Vice President Vance Responds to Newsom's Disney Vacay Attack and Makes Gavin...
VIP
One Year After Butler, It's Important to Remember That We Don't Hate the...
We Don't Deserve Dogs: Loyal Good Boy Named 'Superman' Found Waiting for His...
Flashback: George Stephanopolous and Martha Raddatz Blame Trump for Assassination Attempt...
This Is CRAZY: Two Lesbians Are Appalled by Barnes & Noble's LGBTQ Books...
JD Vance Takes the Kids to Disney and Democrats Lose Their Ever Lovin'...
Al Capone's Vault Wasn't His Low Point: Geraldo Rivera Attacks Masked ICE Agents...
Get DRAGGED, You Broken-Brained Troll: Harry Sisson Earns EPIC Ratio for Lame Dunk...

MSNBC Lawyer: Illegal Aliens Might Exercise ‘Their Lawful Right of Self-Defense’ for ICE ‘Kidnappings’

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:30 PM on July 13, 2025
Twitter

MSNBC contributor Joyce Vance seems to believe illegal aliens are justified in shooting federal immigration enforcement agents because they think they’re being kidnapped. No, really.

Advertisement

Hear her for yourself. (WATCH)

Democrats just keep escalating the violent rhetoric.

Posters laugh at the absurd notion that illegal aliens don’t know who is coming for them.

Yes, that’s crazy. Illegal aliens can’t legally own or purchase guns in the U.S.

No illegal alien is surprised or confused when ICE shows up in force to arrest them. It's a ridiculous talking point.

It’s ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats trying to muddy the waters in their sad, dishonest attempt to keep all illegal aliens in the U.S.

Recommended

THANKS: Vice President Vance Responds to Newsom's Disney Vacay Attack and Makes Gavin Look AWFUL
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Posters notice that Democrats are hoping for a deadly confrontation between ICE and the illegal aliens they prioritize over all Americans.

Democrats and their legacy media cohorts are eager for a deadly confrontation between ICE and illegal aliens. They relish the opportunity to lie and spin it to usurp the will of voters who elected President Donald Trump to enforce the nation’s immigration laws and mass deport all illegal aliens. They're going to keep lying and escalating their violent rhetoric until they get what they want.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

Join Twitchy VIP today and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP GUN RIGHTS ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

THANKS: Vice President Vance Responds to Newsom's Disney Vacay Attack and Makes Gavin Look AWFUL
Amy Curtis
Vance’s Advance: Democrats Fail the ‘Dad Test’ by Making Fun of VP’s Fatherly Uphill Run at Disneyland
Warren Squire
NBC News' Kristen Welker Dutifully Parrots Dems' 'Cages' Talking Point but Kristi Noem Easily Crushes It
Warren Squire
JD Vance Takes the Kids to Disney and Democrats Lose Their Ever Lovin' Minds
Eric V.
Castle Doctrine: Lefties LOSE It Over the Thought of Defending Your Home From Intruders
Amy Curtis
This Is CRAZY: Two Lesbians Are Appalled by Barnes & Noble's LGBTQ Books for Babies (WATCH)
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

THANKS: Vice President Vance Responds to Newsom's Disney Vacay Attack and Makes Gavin Look AWFUL Amy Curtis
Advertisement