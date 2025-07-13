MSNBC Lawyer: Illegal Aliens Might Exercise ‘Their Lawful Right of Self-Defense’ for ICE ‘Kidnappings’

MSNBC contributor Joyce Vance seems to believe illegal aliens are justified in shooting federal immigration enforcement agents because they think they’re being kidnapped. No, really.

Advertisement

Hear her for yourself. (WATCH)

MSNBC contributor Joyce Vance: Masked ICE agents are at risk of someone exercising "their lawful right of self-defense” because they think they’re being kidnapped. pic.twitter.com/3WpRiqfOIT — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 13, 2025

Democrats just keep escalating the violent rhetoric.

Posters laugh at the absurd notion that illegal aliens don’t know who is coming for them.

As if they don’t know they crossed our borders illegally. lol — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) July 13, 2025

They know exactly who’s coming after them. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 13, 2025

I'm still trying to wrap my head around her saying it's okay for an illegal to pull out a gun in self-defense and shoot an ice officer! — the eagles talons (@Kleeathome) July 13, 2025

Yes, that’s crazy. Illegal aliens can’t legally own or purchase guns in the U.S.

No illegal alien is surprised or confused when ICE shows up in force to arrest them. It's a ridiculous talking point.

Kidnapped? Baloney.

These officers are well marked on their uniforms what they are. If these illegals are being, ‘kidnapped’ why scream out ‘la Migra’? They know exactly who is arresting them. — Farm Girl Carrie 👩‍🌾 (@FarmGirlCarrie) July 13, 2025

This rhetoric is yet another intimidation tactic. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 13, 2025

It's typical leftist behavior to attempt to control the narrative. — WethePeoplearepissed (@GregSta75040098) July 13, 2025

It’s ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats trying to muddy the waters in their sad, dishonest attempt to keep all illegal aliens in the U.S.

Posters notice that Democrats are hoping for a deadly confrontation between ICE and the illegal aliens they prioritize over all Americans.

Is it just me, or are Democrats looking forward to an ICE agent getting hurt or even worse? — Old School Eddie (@Old_SchoolEddie) July 13, 2025

It’s not just you. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 13, 2025

They're baiting the feds for a confrontation. — Roy L. Fuchs 🇺🇸 (@cg_vet) July 13, 2025

They’re hoping one of these illegal aliens gets shot by ICE so they can play that on loop. — HuajatollaChic (@HuajatollaChic1) July 13, 2025

It's not you. They're actively encouraging people to commit violence, even saying protesters need to step up the resistance/see blood to be more effective. These aren't the human beings with hearts that they pretend to be; they're psychos. — DeirdreM (@mit53564) July 13, 2025

Democrats and their legacy media cohorts are eager for a deadly confrontation between ICE and illegal aliens. They relish the opportunity to lie and spin it to usurp the will of voters who elected President Donald Trump to enforce the nation’s immigration laws and mass deport all illegal aliens. They're going to keep lying and escalating their violent rhetoric until they get what they want.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

Join Twitchy VIP today and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.