Vance’s Advance: Democrats Fail the ‘Dad Test’ by Making Fun of VP’s Fatherly Uphill Run at Disneyland

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:00 AM on July 14, 2025
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File

Democrats failed the ‘Dad Test' by not understanding Vice President JD Vance’s staggered gait in a video uploaded to X on Sunday. The video shows Vance running up a hill at Disneyland, where he was vacationing with his family. Fathers and mothers instantly recognized what that run meant, but Democrats somewhat expectedly did not.

Here’s the video. (WATCH)

Vance is a dad and runs like one, too. What a scandal!

Commenters say they know exactly what that run means. Why? They’ve seen it and done it themselves.

We’ve seen the mom version, too.

Even a poster who is not a Vance fan felt compelled to defend him from ignorant Democrats.

Yep, it shows concern without tipping off the kid and scaring them into doing something even more fraught with danger.

Posters have their ideas as to why Democrats are so in the dark in regards to Vance’s advance.

This mocking of Vance over something normal that fathers do only highlights how out of touch Democrats are with average Americans. Dems, your party will be facing its own uphill run in the coming elections if you refuse to learn about the vast majority of voters.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS 2028 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY JD VANCE PARENTAL RIGHTS VIDEO

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

