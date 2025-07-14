Vance’s Advance: Democrats Fail the ‘Dad Test’ by Making Fun of VP’s Fatherly Uphill Run at Disneyland

Democrats failed the ‘Dad Test' by not understanding Vice President JD Vance’s staggered gait in a video uploaded to X on Sunday. The video shows Vance running up a hill at Disneyland, where he was vacationing with his family. Fathers and mothers instantly recognized what that run meant, but Democrats somewhat expectedly did not.

Advertisement

Here’s the video. (WATCH)

🚨 LMAO! This video is currently going viral among Democrats who say JD Vance runs awkwardly.



To a normal person, this looks like a dad running uphill in a theme park to his young children.



Lamest scandal ever.



This comes from the same party that ran Tim Walz. pic.twitter.com/79Ntes0HaX — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 13, 2025

Vance is a dad and runs like one, too. What a scandal!

Commenters say they know exactly what that run means. Why? They’ve seen it and done it themselves.

That is a “don’t freak out the child that’s doing something stupid” run — Matt (@SportsOnly14) July 13, 2025

Yup, we all know that run. — Matt Clark (@MattClarkReport) July 14, 2025

Totally. It’s a completely recognizable dad cadence. ‘I’m beginning in a slightly concerned speed walk and escalating into a moderately concerned trot’ — MDRationalist (@MDRationalist) July 13, 2025

*Moms have this too but we are usually laden with saddle bags holding everyone’s souvenirs, blinking cups, the sunscreen/etc 😂 — MDRationalist (@MDRationalist) July 14, 2025

We’ve seen the mom version, too.

Even a poster who is not a Vance fan felt compelled to defend him from ignorant Democrats.

Can’t believe I’m having to defend Vance here, but he’s running after what I presume is his kid getting into some mischief. It’s the look of a concerned parent who isn’t really sure of the situation. Every parent has made this kind of run before. — Brett DeLawyer A Deñial Correlatioñ (Proud 5.8%er) (@_birdsofwar) July 13, 2025

This is the "child adjacent to danger/trouble" hustle, you don't want them to see you hauling ass so they take off like when you chase them around the yard or house, but you can get there in time so it ain't worth a panic inducing wind sprint. — Sam Rogers (@RealSamRogers) July 13, 2025

Yep, it shows concern without tipping off the kid and scaring them into doing something even more fraught with danger.

Posters have their ideas as to why Democrats are so in the dark in regards to Vance’s advance.

🎯 They must be childless. — Oregon GOP (@Oregon_GOP) July 14, 2025

They're liberals.... so... probably — CopperRose (@CopperRose227) July 14, 2025

Their party is full of men who dress like women and they think they have the right to laugh at others? — We’re Still Under Hostile Occupation 🚨 (@WhenTheHonk) July 13, 2025

Advertisement

Tells you they have nothing else to say anymore. — Martin Matthews (@1MartinMatthews) July 14, 2025

If this is the best they can come up with, we are good for 2028 — Conservative Change Agent (@changemakista) July 14, 2025

This mocking of Vance over something normal that fathers do only highlights how out of touch Democrats are with average Americans. Dems, your party will be facing its own uphill run in the coming elections if you refuse to learn about the vast majority of voters.