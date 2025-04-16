Tom Homan Brings the Hammer Down on Dems Fighting to Bring Back Deported Criminal Illegals

No One Is Above the Law, Right? Delicious Karma Smacks Tish James Right...
Doug P. | 11:49 AM on April 16, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

As you know, congressional Democrats are making their "priorities" loud and clear, and serving and protecting American citizens is not among them.

Congressional Dems, including Sen. Chris Van Hollen, are now planning to pay house calls to illegals the Trump administration has deported, including a man from El Salvador who the State Department and DOJ say is also a member of MS-13:

Another detail about the deported illegal has come to light and apparently these Democrats are willing to overlook it because "Trump bad":

The Dems are also fighting to keep men in women's sports, all while wondering why their approval is barely over 20 percent (which still seems too high).

Tom Homan was asked about the Democrats' plans to travel to El Salvador and Trump's border czar had a message for them:

But wait, there's more:

Watch it all, via @Townhallcom:

Imagine the condition the country would have been in if Trump had not won in November. Yikes.

***

