Tom Homan Brings the Hammer Down on Dems Fighting to Bring Back Deported Criminal Illegals

As you know, congressional Democrats are making their "priorities" loud and clear, and serving and protecting American citizens is not among them.

Congressional Dems, including Sen. Chris Van Hollen, are now planning to pay house calls to illegals the Trump administration has deported, including a man from El Salvador who the State Department and DOJ say is also a member of MS-13:

I’m about to board my flight to El Salvador, where I hope to meet with senior government officials to discuss the return of Kilmar Abrego Garcia.



I also hope to see Kilmar and check on his condition — and remind him that we won’t stop fighting until he’s home. pic.twitter.com/dunE0lytIb — Senator Chris Van Hollen (@ChrisVanHollen) April 16, 2025

Another detail about the deported illegal has come to light and apparently these Democrats are willing to overlook it because "Trump bad":

His wife took out a protective order on him in 2021.



I did not have Democrats coming out in favor of domestic abusers on my 2025 bingo card.



But here we are. https://t.co/CBsJwgTP1v — Amy Curtis 🇮🇱 (@RantyAmyCurtis) April 16, 2025

The Dems are also fighting to keep men in women's sports, all while wondering why their approval is barely over 20 percent (which still seems too high).

Tom Homan was asked about the Democrats' plans to travel to El Salvador and Trump's border czar had a message for them:

REPORTER: “You’ve got Democrats heading down to El Salvador, what is your message to them?”



TOM: “You‘re not going to change anything. We remove terrorists from this country, they’re where they should be.” 🔥 pic.twitter.com/qIKyvfiZBC — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 15, 2025

But wait, there's more:

🔥“[Democrats] would rather go to El Salvador than fix the problem we just talked about in Maryland. Fix the problem in Boston. Fix the problem that just happened in Washington state: two illegal aliens just tortured a woman and left her for dead…but they‘re going to go down… pic.twitter.com/JTXi4L0aO9 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 15, 2025

Watch it all, via @Townhallcom:

Imagine the condition the country would have been in if Trump had not won in November. Yikes.

