Trump WH's Move After Judge Reinstated AP's Access Did NOT Go the Way Lib Media Expected

Doug P. | 9:12 AM on April 16, 2025
Screenshot via The White House

About a week ago we told you that a federal judge had ordered the Associated Press's access to White House events to be restored, citing the First Amendment (we looked but couldn't find "AP has a right to cover White House events" in the 1A). 

Nevertheless, earlier this month the AP celebrated having their access reinstated: 

That sparked a celebration amongst the "journalism" crowd because it was a victory over the Trump administration.

The AP (and others) might have popped the cork on the Champagne a bit too soon, because the Trump press office has now pulled the plug on ALL wire services in the White House: 

D'OH!

"The change appears designed to withstand legal scrutiny." What's the AP style guide say about the usage of "FAFO"?

Also here's a reminder that the AP helped spread the propaganda about "cheap fakes" in order to help the Biden White House call "misinformation" on claims about Biden's condition:

The clip was the first of at least three out-of-context or trimmed videos shared widely over less than two weeks in June to fuel a narrative that Biden is mentally and physically unfit for office.

It’s long been standard practice in politics to spin real moments to make an opponent look bad. Yet the recent spate of misleading videos — which amassed millions of views and were picked up by right-leaning outlets around the world — shows how the reach of social media and real concerns about Biden's age have made the tactic especially powerful in 2024.

That story came out just days before the Biden/Trump debate, and you know how that worked out. But we're now seeing this kind of spin on the Trump White House ending access for wire services:

"Just the facts." Uh huh.

They tried.

