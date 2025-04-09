Here's a story by the Associated Press about the Associated Press winning back its access to the Oval Office and Air Force One. The Associated Press always had a seat in the White House briefing room, so it's not as if they were frozen out entirely. Of course, a judge ordered this, citing the First Amendment.

The Associated Press wins reinstatement to White House events after judge rules government can’t bar its journalists, citing the 1st Amendment. https://t.co/cfT3erOua9 — The Associated Press (@AP) April 8, 2025

The First Amendment says the Associated Press has a right to attend events in the Oval Office? Where did the judge find that in the Constitution?

David Bauder reports, exercising his First Amendment right to speech:

A federal judge ordered the White House on Tuesday to restore The Associated Press’ full access to cover presidential events, affirming on First Amendment grounds that the government cannot punish the news organization for the content of its speech. U.S. District Judge Trevor N. McFadden, an appointee of President Donald Trump, ruled that the government can’t retaliate against the AP’s decision not to follow the president’s executive order to rename the Gulf of Mexico. The decision, while a preliminary injunction, handed the AP a major victory at a time the White House has been challenging the press on several levels. “Under the First Amendment, if the Government opens its doors to some journalists—be it to the Oval Office, the East Room, or elsewhere—it cannot then shut those doors to other journalists because of their viewpoints,” McFadden wrote. “The Constitution requires no less.”

So every journalist from every media outlet has a First Amendment right to attend events in the Oval Office? It could get crowded in there.

Journalists are a protected class, or at least they seem to think so.

What does this have to do with the First Amendment? We need these judges to explain how they come to these decisions.

