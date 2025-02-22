Elizabeth Warren Trips Hard Over Obama While on the Warpath Against Trump's Firing of Military Leaders

President Trump firing the Joint Chiefs Chairman along with others has, predictably, caused the Democrats to flail and scream -- something they never seem to grow tired from even though any effectiveness wore off long ago. The Left's lawfare combined with the constant Chicken Little routine went so far that it ended up helping put Trump back into the White House for four more years.

Democrat Sen. Elizabeth Warren has of course gotten her feathers ruffled over all this and would like everybody else to do the same:

Donald Trump’s firing of military leaders — four-star General Brown and four-star Admiral Franchetti — along with top legal officers is a betrayal of legions of first rate service members who dedicate their lives to our nation’s defense.



This is a growing national security risk. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) February 22, 2025

A president firing military leaders is a "national security risk"? Nice try, Liz.

Happy Saturday, America.



Just posting Article II, Section II of the Constitution for no particular reason. pic.twitter.com/4Yyc1Qqapn — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 22, 2025

The Democrats are trying to say all this is a "constitutional crisis" when what's happening is right there in the Constitution. And they didn't say a word when the same thing happened under a Democrat:

Obama removed at least 200 high-level military officials during his administration, including nine senior commanding generals in 2013. More fired in 2014.



Obama replaced these officials with woke generals & officers, further degrading our military capabilities in the process. https://t.co/XKblmwD1MF — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) February 22, 2025

And Trump is "un-wokifying" the military. It's really that simple, but the Democrats have to pretend that a Commander-in-Chief making moves like this is somehow unprecedented.

This was a common thing of Trump’s first term where people would claim something Trump did was one of the most tyrannical things ever but then you’d find out Obama did it twice and no one complained. https://t.co/CwyvYCSa9X — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) February 22, 2025

Maybe Sen. Warren will remember Obama once saying "elections have consequence," because that's a particularly relevant reminder amid all these Democrat meltdowns.