United Nations Shrew Is Disgusted by German Journalist Reporting Truth on Gaza's Consanguinity Problem

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 9:30 PM on August 03, 2025
Twitchy

Many of the children in Gaza that the Left (and the media) hold up as 'proof' that Israel is starving the nation are actually children who are very ill with other genetic diseases.

And the blunt truth is this: it happens frequently because the rate of consanguinity ('inbreeding') is around 40% in Gaza. This puts any offspring of such unions at greater risk for genetic diseases.

A German journalist had the audacity to point this out, and UN Special Rapporteur (that must be Frech for 'perpetually-offended Karen') was highly offended by this:

Notice Franny here didn't say why Tobias Huch is wrong.

Just that she finds his truthful post 'disgusting' and demands he be fired and ostracized.

This is the reality.

The Left doesn't like reality.

Very interesting.

Yes, he is.

Heh.

The truth hurts.

It sure does.

Well, she works for the U.N., so that's the definition of an unserious and useless person.

Reporting on it is actual journalism.

Totally cooked.

None of it.

It sure does.

Now ask yourselves why. And realize where we are.

