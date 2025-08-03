United Nations Shrew Is Disgusted by German Journalist Reporting Truth on Gaza's Consanguinity Problem

Many of the children in Gaza that the Left (and the media) hold up as 'proof' that Israel is starving the nation are actually children who are very ill with other genetic diseases.

And the blunt truth is this: it happens frequently because the rate of consanguinity ('inbreeding') is around 40% in Gaza. This puts any offspring of such unions at greater risk for genetic diseases.

A German journalist had the audacity to point this out, and UN Special Rapporteur (that must be Frech for 'perpetually-offended Karen') was highly offended by this:

This is one of the most disgusting things I have read in the last months of genocide (and I have developed quite a nerve).



If Germany were a decent country, this 'journalist' career would be over today and so would be any respect towards his persona. https://t.co/bWSZ0hBTj5 pic.twitter.com/xNqiAvkc5T — Francesca Albanese, UN Special Rapporteur oPt (@FranceskAlbs) August 3, 2025

Notice Franny here didn't say why Tobias Huch is wrong.

Just that she finds his truthful post 'disgusting' and demands he be fired and ostracized.

Only around 40% of the marriages are between blood relatives - he should’ve made that clear so people don’t unfairly judge. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🥥Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) August 3, 2025

This is the reality.

The Left doesn't like reality.

I notice you didn’t say he was wrong you just said you were mad he said it which is interesting — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) August 4, 2025

Very interesting.

Why? According to ChatGPT, he's telling truth. pic.twitter.com/4mmsOXdgX6 — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) August 3, 2025

Yes, he is.

Settle down, Frau Goebbels. — Mixy Pisa (@MixyPisa) August 3, 2025

Heh.

He is 100% correct. And the reason is wide-spread cousin marriage. — Niko Sillanpää (@antiantioedipe) August 3, 2025

The truth hurts.

Mad about the tweet but notice there’s no dispute to the claim.



It’s a population littered with cousin-***ing and inbreeding.



Hope this helps! https://t.co/rFpcv9pePP — ℒ (@FletchMatlock) August 4, 2025

It sure does.

I think it’s good that these kinds of non-argument arguments seem to have lost a lot of their cultural potency. Acting offended that someone dared to say something without actually arguing for why what they said is wrong is the mark of an unserious and useless person https://t.co/KIbjYh9zV6 — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) August 4, 2025

Well, she works for the U.N., so that's the definition of an unserious and useless person.

Around 40% of marriages in Gaza are consanguineous marriages and most of those are first cousin marriages. That’s a fact. That is disgusting; reporting on it isn’t. https://t.co/b67hTgZEzV — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) August 3, 2025

Reporting on it is actual journalism.

More mad at noticing than the incest part. This lady is cooked https://t.co/xnGFtZk1OP — Teflon Gone (@TeflonGone) August 3, 2025

Totally cooked.

Which part did he get wrong? https://t.co/37Ss0DMatJ — 🌾Salvatore Zamparutti (@SZamparutti) August 4, 2025

None of it.

The truth upsets these people. https://t.co/5Sv04t0LcI — Andromedan (@Andromedans) August 3, 2025

It sure does.

Now ask yourselves why. And realize where we are.

