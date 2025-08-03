Democrat Circus: Big Top Cory Booker Goes Acrobatic to Avoid Answering Whether or Not He Supports Mamdani

WOW! That was Dumb: Glenn Greenwald Tried to Tell Pennsylvanians What to Think...

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 10:30 PM on August 03, 2025
Senate Television via AP

Zohran Mamdani is the Democrat Party’s NYC mayoral nominee. He’s an admitted Democratic Socialist; his words and ideas reveal him to be a communist. Democrat lawmakers know the question is coming, so they should have an answer. Do you support Mamdani? Yes or no?  It’s a simple question. But most Democrats refuse to answer.

Here’s Cory Booker doing verbal acrobatics to avoid answering the question. (WATCH)

He served up a word salad that would make even Kamala Harris applaud with envy.

It gets funnier. Check this out.

You know it’s bad when even Booker’s fellow Democrats at CNN are calling him out.

Posters say Democrats are in a difficult spot. Mamdani may play well with the party’s young radicals, but he hurts the party nationally.

Democrats are going to have to decide if they’re going to embrace socialism/communism and win a handful of local elections in big cities or if they're going to reject that insanity and remain a viable national party.

Does Booker need a beard? Posters couldn’t help but notice his feeble attempt at facial hair.

The DNC memo went out demanding that Democrat men try to look more manly. All the facial hair in the world is not going to fool Americans into thinking that soy-fueled Democrat male politicians are masculine. Sorry, Cory.

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and has a real chance to become the next mayor of New York City.

Help us continue to report on his radical communist views and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.



2026 ELECTIONS BERNIE SANDERS CORY BOOKER DEMOCRAT PARTY NEW YORK ZOHRAN MAMDANI

