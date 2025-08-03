Democrat Circus: Big Top Cory Booker Goes Acrobatic to Avoid Answering Whether or Not He Supports Mamdani

Zohran Mamdani is the Democrat Party’s NYC mayoral nominee. He’s an admitted Democratic Socialist; his words and ideas reveal him to be a communist. Democrat lawmakers know the question is coming, so they should have an answer. Do you support Mamdani? Yes or no? It’s a simple question. But most Democrats refuse to answer.

Here’s Cory Booker doing verbal acrobatics to avoid answering the question. (WATCH)

Cory Booker launches into verbal trapeze routine to repeatedly avoid answering a simple question about whether or not he supports Mamdani for mayor in NYC.



Seems like a really simple question. pic.twitter.com/xEjjMqf4eZ — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 3, 2025

Way to go Spartacus! — Dangerous Thoughts (@DangerousThinkg) August 3, 2025

The man has a gift for using a whole lot of words to say absolutely nothing.



I’ll give him that. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 3, 2025

He served up a word salad that would make even Kamala Harris applaud with envy.

It gets funnier. Check this out.

Even CNN called him out in the chyron 😂 pic.twitter.com/LPhvmpPo1l — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 3, 2025

You know it’s bad when even Booker’s fellow Democrats at CNN are calling him out.

Posters say Democrats are in a difficult spot. Mamdani may play well with the party’s young radicals, but he hurts the party nationally.

Democrats are in a difficult spot with Mamdani. They're screwed if they support him and they're screwed if they don't. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) August 3, 2025

The left not only can’t separate themselves from the radicals they created, they’re actually moving more radically to the left. It’s a bold strategy cotton — Homesteadlander (@Homesteadlander) August 3, 2025

Remember in the immediate aftermath of the election beatdown when they said they needed to reconnect with average Americans



Good times — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 3, 2025

Watching them squirm on this question is currently one of my favorite comedy genres — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 3, 2025

It is fun. — George Denton (@LGDenton) August 3, 2025

Democrats are going to have to decide if they’re going to embrace socialism/communism and win a handful of local elections in big cities or if they're going to reject that insanity and remain a viable national party.

Does Booker need a beard? Posters couldn’t help but notice his feeble attempt at facial hair.

Is Cory Booker trying to grow a beard?



That looks awful. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) August 3, 2025

He should. He can show beard solidarity with Mayor Pete and Chris Murphy. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 3, 2025

Hoping for a cameo in Kamala's next manly man commercial? — Louise (@Louise81637779) August 3, 2025

The DNC memo went out demanding that Democrat men try to look more manly. All the facial hair in the world is not going to fool Americans into thinking that soy-fueled Democrat male politicians are masculine. Sorry, Cory.

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and has a real chance to become the next mayor of New York City.

