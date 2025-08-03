Gavin Newsom's California: Beloved SF Cyclist Dies After Being Stabbed by Career Criminal

Democrat Circus: Big Top Cory Booker Goes Acrobatic to Avoid Answering Whether or...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 9:00 PM on August 03, 2025
AP Photo/Meg Kinnard

Thanks to the Democratic Party's soft-on-crime policies, an innocent California man is dead.

Colden Kimber was 28 years old.

A criminal with a lengthy record stabbed Kimber while he was waiting for a bus with his girlfriend. This came after Kimber put himself between a woman and her children who were being harassed the suspect.

WATCH:

A completely preventable crime.

They are never going to stand up.

It's long overdue.

The opposition ads write themselves.

This is not 'equity' or 'criminal justice reform.'

Nor is it compassionate to the criminals or the innocent people they murder.

Just incredible.

It doesn't get much scummier than Gavin Newsom.

Truth.

Excellent questions, both.

Where's the lie?

And you're far less likely to get stabbed in those other states, too.

We better not.

