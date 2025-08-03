Gavin Newsom's California: Beloved SF Cyclist Dies After Being Stabbed by Career Criminal

Thanks to the Democratic Party's soft-on-crime policies, an innocent California man is dead.
Colden Kimber was 28 years old.
A criminal with a lengthy record stabbed Kimber while he was waiting for a bus with his girlfriend. This came after Kimber put himself between a woman and her children who were being harassed the suspect.
WATCH:
Beloved San Francisco cyclist stabbed in the neck and killed in an unprovoked attack while trying to protect a woman and her kids from a crazed junkie.— Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) August 2, 2025
I hope you’re sitting down, but the junkie was out on bail, and this is just another senseless murder in Gavin Newsom‘s lawless… pic.twitter.com/VU7ND68xKP
A completely preventable crime.
Are the people of San Francisco and, really, all of California ever going to stand up and say, “Enough is enough?” As Barack Obama famously said, elections have consequences. Is this the world they want for themselves and their children? Toxic empathy is sick and evil. pic.twitter.com/NowuE5iCJC— Rochelle Wentz (@rochellewentz) August 3, 2025
They are never going to stand up.
A lot of senseless knife attacks lately. When will we start dealing with mental illness crisis in this country?— Unagi (@brownrobin64) August 3, 2025
It's long overdue.
I'm really looking forward to Gavin Newsom's presidential campaign ads.— Kevin McGuire (@AmericanBear76) August 3, 2025
The opposition is going to have ads already made up!
The opposition ads write themselves.
It's another "mental health diversion" case where SF judges just release crazy people back to the street. Now look what happened.— T Wolf 🌁 (@Twolfrecovery) August 3, 2025
Recommended
This is not 'equity' or 'criminal justice reform.'
Nor is it compassionate to the criminals or the innocent people they murder.
As usual, he was out on bail. Well, he’s indignant so “no bail.” Likely another case like the one I wrote about with Zavien Wright who has a long and violent record but has since been released even after kidnapping and battery charges. https://t.co/IYgrgBCjYU https://t.co/OzLccaHLIh pic.twitter.com/oXnFT434dR— 💥Susan Dyer Reynolds🗞️ (@SusanDReynolds) August 3, 2025
Just incredible.
Never-ending misery of life under The Scum in California. https://t.co/tQLY142Zsq— James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) August 3, 2025
It doesn't get much scummier than Gavin Newsom.
Junkies with any violent history at all should not be allowed out on the streets. Period.— PeterSullivanish (@SpaceGrenadier) August 3, 2025
They should be locked away in maximum security prisons. https://t.co/v5qgsWeOLP
Truth.
Progressive voting killed this hero.— Lee Cheng (@leechcheng) August 3, 2025
How much more will San Francisco and California voters take? How stupid are we?https://t.co/OVRPkjPy3f pic.twitter.com/0LVHnpAe6i
Excellent questions, both.
Human life means nothing to Gavin Newsom. He'd pimp out his kids if it meant he would be president. https://t.co/5pxgNp2tee— Henry (@NotHankHill_) August 3, 2025
Where's the lie?
Two reasons we left CA— DDI Capital (@mjschl) August 3, 2025
1. Single family home prices are totally insane.
2. Drug crazed lunatics on nearly every street corner.
Hard to justify raising a family in a 1,300 sq ft house when a 4,500 sq ft house in other states is half the price. https://t.co/47XyIL95Py
And you're far less likely to get stabbed in those other states, too.
Gavin Newsom - wants to bring California to the rest of America. The question is - does the rest of America want it? https://t.co/qmjAdbMzmr— Bo Snerdley (@BoSnerdley) August 3, 2025
We better not.
