Gavin Newsom's California: Beloved SF Cyclist Dies After Being Stabbed by Career Criminal

Thanks to the Democratic Party's soft-on-crime policies, an innocent California man is dead.

Colden Kimber was 28 years old.

A criminal with a lengthy record stabbed Kimber while he was waiting for a bus with his girlfriend. This came after Kimber put himself between a woman and her children who were being harassed the suspect.

WATCH:

Beloved San Francisco cyclist stabbed in the neck and killed in an unprovoked attack while trying to protect a woman and her kids from a crazed junkie.



I hope you’re sitting down, but the junkie was out on bail, and this is just another senseless murder in Gavin Newsom‘s lawless… pic.twitter.com/VU7ND68xKP — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) August 2, 2025

A completely preventable crime.

Are the people of San Francisco and, really, all of California ever going to stand up and say, “Enough is enough?” As Barack Obama famously said, elections have consequences. Is this the world they want for themselves and their children? Toxic empathy is sick and evil. pic.twitter.com/NowuE5iCJC — Rochelle Wentz (@rochellewentz) August 3, 2025

They are never going to stand up.

A lot of senseless knife attacks lately. When will we start dealing with mental illness crisis in this country? — Unagi (@brownrobin64) August 3, 2025

It's long overdue.

I'm really looking forward to Gavin Newsom's presidential campaign ads.

The opposition is going to have ads already made up! — Kevin McGuire (@AmericanBear76) August 3, 2025

The opposition ads write themselves.

It's another "mental health diversion" case where SF judges just release crazy people back to the street. Now look what happened. — T Wolf 🌁 (@Twolfrecovery) August 3, 2025

This is not 'equity' or 'criminal justice reform.'

Nor is it compassionate to the criminals or the innocent people they murder.

As usual, he was out on bail. Well, he’s indignant so “no bail.” Likely another case like the one I wrote about with Zavien Wright who has a long and violent record but has since been released even after kidnapping and battery charges. https://t.co/IYgrgBCjYU https://t.co/OzLccaHLIh pic.twitter.com/oXnFT434dR — 💥Susan Dyer Reynolds🗞️ (@SusanDReynolds) August 3, 2025

Just incredible.

Never-ending misery of life under The Scum in California. https://t.co/tQLY142Zsq — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) August 3, 2025

It doesn't get much scummier than Gavin Newsom.

Junkies with any violent history at all should not be allowed out on the streets. Period.



They should be locked away in maximum security prisons. https://t.co/v5qgsWeOLP — PeterSullivanish (@SpaceGrenadier) August 3, 2025

Truth.

Progressive voting killed this hero.



How much more will San Francisco and California voters take? How stupid are we?https://t.co/OVRPkjPy3f pic.twitter.com/0LVHnpAe6i — Lee Cheng (@leechcheng) August 3, 2025

Excellent questions, both.

Human life means nothing to Gavin Newsom. He'd pimp out his kids if it meant he would be president. https://t.co/5pxgNp2tee — Henry (@NotHankHill_) August 3, 2025

Where's the lie?

Two reasons we left CA

1. Single family home prices are totally insane.

2. Drug crazed lunatics on nearly every street corner.

Hard to justify raising a family in a 1,300 sq ft house when a 4,500 sq ft house in other states is half the price. https://t.co/47XyIL95Py — DDI Capital (@mjschl) August 3, 2025

And you're far less likely to get stabbed in those other states, too.

Gavin Newsom - wants to bring California to the rest of America. The question is - does the rest of America want it? https://t.co/qmjAdbMzmr — Bo Snerdley (@BoSnerdley) August 3, 2025

We better not.

