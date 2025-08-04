VIP
Monday Morning Meme Madness

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp | 6:00 AM on August 04, 2025
Fuzzy Chimp

Life begins on the other side of Monday. We're all just trying to get through the worst day of the week, and our mission is to make it just a little bit easier.

As they say, laughter is the best medicine, so we've compiled some of the funniest memes, clips, and jokes we scoured from Twitter/X this week and we're passing them on to you, our Twitchy friends.

Let's get cooking!

Yep, we started the Monday memes with a dad joke, and we're not sorry at all!

LOL. 'Run, you idiot!' Good times.

Yes, the media and their leftist buddies spent the week hyperventilating about Sydney Sweeney's American Eagle jeans commercial, but at least we had some laughs.

Translation: 'Dad is awesome.' 😂

If your Monday looks anything like this, you're probably doing okay. 😂

We want one of these!

Okay, first, he posed for the photo, so he thought it was funny too. Second, y'all are just as bad as us! 😂

LOL.

This is disturbingly accurate. 😂

We gotta admit this one is true, fellas.

LOLOLOL!

'I used to just argue about the facts.' 😂😂😂

HAHA! Perfection.

Oh no! That's bordering on cruel and unusual pranking.

Sometimes it's just funny, though. Check out this kid pranking his mom …

Bwahaha!

What a great example of perseverance this kid and his awesome family are.

It do be like that.

We want to see the video of the first day of school. 😂

LOL! That would push anybody over the edge.

(Language Warning)

That's bloody brilliant, mate!

LOLOLOL!

The non-drinkers are only allowed to play beer pong with Angel Reese.

HAHAHA!

We know you can all relate.

We're pretty sure our Twitchy readers would totally do this with us. 😂

We remember. You know what else we remember?

Every. Single. One. 😂

Admit it, you all did this.

The 'bad court reading' had us dying. 💀

LOLOLOL! We found that one way too funny.

'You guys eat like crap. How can you have so much energy?' 😂

How can one NOT make that joke? 😂

Anyone who has ever been camping can understand how this could happen.

Sorry, Gram. We're not giving up our air fryers!

Bwahaha! Oh man, we're cracking up. This lady is hilarious!

We'd be willing to bet Bruce Lee had the best Mondays.

This is why the internet was invented. 😂

There's nothing like finding joy in the simplest things. 😂

LOL.

We know we've shared them a few times, but this clip of Carol Burnett and Tim Conway came across our feed this week, and we just had to share.

Classic!

Have a great Monday, Cheese Bags! Yep, that works. 😂

Who knows what this week has in store for us, but we know y'all will rock it out and meet us back here next week for another round of laughs!

Until we meme again …

