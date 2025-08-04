Monday Morning Meme Madness

Life begins on the other side of Monday. We're all just trying to get through the worst day of the week, and our mission is to make it just a little bit easier.

As they say, laughter is the best medicine, so we've compiled some of the funniest memes, clips, and jokes we scoured from Twitter/X this week and we're passing them on to you, our Twitchy friends.

Advertisement

Let's get cooking!

Did you hear that Simon and Garfunkel have a shortened version of their biggest hit?



Abridged Over Troubled Water — Church Curmudgeon (@ChrchCurmudgeon) July 29, 2025

Yep, we started the Monday memes with a dad joke, and we're not sorry at all!

LOL. 'Run, you idiot!' Good times.

Yes, the media and their leftist buddies spent the week hyperventilating about Sydney Sweeney's American Eagle jeans commercial, but at least we had some laughs.

Kid started doubting mom's life choices 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Z2CH9VDOUa — Daily Know (@xDaily_Know) July 28, 2025

Translation: 'Dad is awesome.' 😂

If your Monday looks anything like this, you're probably doing okay. 😂

We want one of these!

Okay, first, he posed for the photo, so he thought it was funny too. Second, y'all are just as bad as us! 😂

Stop, why is this so funny? 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/StvdClXxvv — Mrs B (@attackdogX) July 27, 2025

LOL.

This is disturbingly accurate. 😂

It's funny because it's true 👇😂😂 pic.twitter.com/afknTLqFMW — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) July 27, 2025

We gotta admit this one is true, fellas.

LOLOLOL!

Every husband must know this secret pic.twitter.com/uHLbui5xuJ — De Christian Life (@DeChristianLife) July 29, 2025

'I used to just argue about the facts.' 😂😂😂

HAHA! Perfection.

Oh no! That's bordering on cruel and unusual pranking.

Sometimes it's just funny, though. Check out this kid pranking his mom …

Lol, this guy is awesome. You just know he does this all the time. pic.twitter.com/OQfq4XW9A2 — Paul (@WomanDefiner) August 2, 2025

Bwahaha!

What a great example of perseverance this kid and his awesome family are.

People in the Bible faced the same challenges we face today. Here we see Samson trying to give his cat a pill. pic.twitter.com/fApzeuxIHB — Debbi דְבוֹרָה (@RedeemedRags) August 2, 2025

It do be like that.

The dad is dying laughing pic.twitter.com/ZM8H4aPDsX — NRM84 (@Mappy6984) July 28, 2025

We want to see the video of the first day of school. 😂

Advertisement

LOL! That would push anybody over the edge.

(Language Warning)

That's bloody brilliant, mate!

LOLOLOL!

The non-drinkers are only allowed to play beer pong with Angel Reese.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

HAHAHA!

Prayers going up! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/jAhKup4Ppw — Declaration of Memes (@LibertyCappy) August 3, 2025

We know you can all relate.

Low key a death race 💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/nfZAsScnlv — NRM84 (@Mappy6984) July 29, 2025

We're pretty sure our Twitchy readers would totally do this with us. 😂

if you remember the old ways can be friends pic.twitter.com/Go3Z7KcDER — memeslich 💀 dnd memes (@memeslich) August 2, 2025

We remember. You know what else we remember?

If you remember these from when you were a kid like I do, welcome to the club. They look a lot older than it feels like they should. 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/fjjVd31IzV — Johnny B. Good (@Cat5SMASHICANE) August 2, 2025

Every. Single. One. 😂

Admit it, you all did this.

No means no!!!!!! Although he does make a decent argument, but no means no dammit. 💯🤣 pic.twitter.com/glXv0mDcUN — Johnny B. Good (@Cat5SMASHICANE) July 29, 2025

Advertisement

The 'bad court reading' had us dying. 💀

LOLOLOL! We found that one way too funny.

'You guys eat like crap. How can you have so much energy?' 😂

How can one NOT make that joke? 😂

This camper owner handled this like a champ. The ending was the best. pic.twitter.com/LjIMxfC53n — The Disrespected Trucker (@DisrespectedThe) July 30, 2025

Anyone who has ever been camping can understand how this could happen.

Sorry, Gram. We're not giving up our air fryers!

Bwahaha! Oh man, we're cracking up. This lady is hilarious!

We'd be willing to bet Bruce Lee had the best Mondays.

Did you see that video of Rashida Tlaib smacking a cafeteria steam tray with a spoon and think “wow I wish some dude goofed off and made a bunch of stale Vine memes with it”?



Well, boy howdy are you in luck! pic.twitter.com/kYPELr1Q3B — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) July 26, 2025

This is why the internet was invented. 😂

Advertisement

There's nothing like finding joy in the simplest things. 😂

LOL.

We know we've shared them a few times, but this clip of Carol Burnett and Tim Conway came across our feed this week, and we just had to share.

Remember when we used to laugh at Carol Burnett and Tim Conway? 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/2HcPMFjPbR — Farm Girl Carrie 👩‍🌾 (@FarmGirlCarrie) August 2, 2025

Classic!

Definitely stealing this pic.twitter.com/iCpxHPZRNp — Declaration of Memes (@LibertyCappy) August 2, 2025

Have a great Monday, Cheese Bags! Yep, that works. 😂

Who knows what this week has in store for us, but we know y'all will rock it out and meet us back here next week for another round of laughs!

Until we meme again …

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!