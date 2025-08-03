WOW! That was Dumb: Glenn Greenwald Tried to Tell Pennsylvanians What to Think About Fetterman

John Fetterman, the Carhartt-clad Senator from Pennsylvania, should be used to it by now. Since taking office after the 2022 midterms, he has constantly been at odds with his own party, despite voting with them over 90% of the time.

He caught flak for saying something to the effect that he'd rather see Trump succeed than see America fail. Which wasn't nearly as bad as the heat he took for meeting with then-President-elect Trump at Mar-A-Lago, or later agreeing to meet with nominees Pete Hegseth and Kash Patel before voting against both during their confirmations.

The first term Senator doesn't blindly tow the party line (even though he usually votes for it) and frequently finds himself in hot water for it.

Nothing has enraged the left more than Fetterman's staunch support of Israel and the embattled ally's right to defend itself. A position he has refused to change, no matter how much pressure the left applies.

In my front office I have displayed the posters of the innocent Israelis kidnapped by Hamas.



They will stay up until every single person is safely returned home. pic.twitter.com/qxCmvC97uY — U.S. Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) November 7, 2023

Even when the pro-Hamas crowd showed up at his home, Fetterman did not waver. He did stand on his roof a wave an Israeli flag, while the terror-supporting protesters below lost their minds.

Pro-Palestinian protesters showed up to John Fetterman’s home to chant that he supported genocide. Fetterman went to his roof & waved an Israeli flag at them. I can’t believe it, but I’m starting to really like & respect Fetterman. 2024 is wild, y’all. pic.twitter.com/G9WLTxHXP6 — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) January 27, 2024

Fetterman has again come out strongly in his support for Israel after Hamas released a video of Israeli hostage Evyatar David. The savage cruelty of Hamas is on full display as the emaciated David is shown being forced to dig what is assumed to be his own grave.

I had the honor to meet with his family in my office. I cannot even begin to imagine the horror of this video for them.



I continue to stand with these families and every last hostage.



Hamas: send these poor souls home, disarm, and end this hell on earth in Gaza. pic.twitter.com/nCMJLQZ4Cl — U.S. Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) August 2, 2025

He also took a shot at Hamas' biggest benefactor, Iran, after the terror-supporting regime low-key threatened to restart its nuclear weapons program.

And Israel has plenty of missiles and knows where they sleep. 🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/WXQlnanyxB — U.S. Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) August 1, 2025

You'd think Iran would be smarter after the tag team butt kicking the US and Israel just laid on them.

The latest leftist to be perpetually peeved by Fetterman's refusal to submit to the left's demand to denounce Israel is Glenn Greenwald. All the way from his residence in Brazil, Glenn presumed to know what Pennsylvanians were thinking about their Senator.

Imagine being a citizen of Pennsylvania: you hear John Fetterman campaign for the Senate by vowing to prioritize your wages, cost of living, health care and your kids' housing and college costs:



Only to watch him devote himself to Israel upon being elected, like Ritchie Torres: https://t.co/LYhT0US8tT — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) August 3, 2025

He follows up his antisemitic take on Fetterman with a meme, which we guess was meant to shame him for being supported by AIPAC.

So stunning, very brave.

Not only is Glenn not very bright, but he's not paying attention. If Fetterman doesn't bow to pressure from his fellow Democrats in Congress, he's certainly not going to care what a vegan 'Journalist' living in South America has to say.

As far as Pennsylvania goes, Fetterman has been front and center, working across the aisle with fellow Pennsylvania Senator Dave McCormick. The two may not agree on much, but have stood shoulder to shoulder with each other when they find common ground.

Most recently, he was a speaker at an AI and energy summit hosted by McCormick at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh. A summit that resulted in over $90 billion in investments in Pennsylvania. Including a commitment from Westinghouse to build ten new nuclear reactors in the state, which promises to create thousands of jobs in the next few years.

The two were both deeply involved in the merger between Nippon and US Steel, another job-creating deal for Pennsylvanians.

So not only has Greenwald shown himself to be an Antisemite, he's also displayed that he has no idea what he's talking about.

John was involved in the Nippon/US Steel deal which saved thousands of jobs and will create more. He was also involved in the energy summit at CMU where over 90 billion was secured for AI and energy infrastructure projects.



Your antisemitic claim holds no water. — AmErican (@Flipper628) August 3, 2025

Yeah, Glenn, we get it.



You hate Jews. — Jack Bauer after dark 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JackBauerAD) August 3, 2025

Imagine living in Brazil and sucking up to a leftist totalitarian and then telling Americans what to think. — streiff (@streiffredstate) August 3, 2025

Like we said, Glenn's not the brightest bulb in the chandelier.

Fetterman is pretty much the only Democrat senator who works across the aisle, on getting China out of our farmland, on bringing jobs to PA, and does it without Trump Derangement Syndrome. He happens also to be pro Israel. Weird line of attack. https://t.co/U8bw9kPZLJ — David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) August 3, 2025

U.S. Senators do shape foreign policy, it’s baked into the Constitution. They ratify treaties, authorize war, and oversee diplomacy.



The idea that they should stay silent on global conflicts is abdication. — Will Ricciardella (@WillRicci) August 3, 2025

Probably not the way Glenn saw this going while he was typing his BS post.

Flight 93 crashed in Pennsylvania on September 11, 2001



Pennsylvanians know better than most people that terrorism can come home very quickly. It’s easy for you to write that off because you live in Brazil these days rather than any country likely to be targeted by the… https://t.co/AsHlIpRJWg — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) August 3, 2025

The post continues:

It’s easy for you to write that off because you live in Brazil these days rather than any country likely to be targeted by the islamofascists. But as a native Pennsylvanian living in the “great Satan” I recognize that stopping terrorism is an important priority.

Pennsylvania also happens to have one of the largest Jewish communities in the country.

I am a citizen of Pennsylvania and am very happy with my senators, jack*ss. https://t.co/4w5KFWvXXX — Scott Paterno, Shabbos Goy (@ScottPaterno) August 3, 2025

The fact that Fetterman and McCormick are willing to work together has increased support for both.

No one has their finger on the political pulse of Pennsylvania more than our favorite Yinzer, Salena. If she agrees, you know it's true.

I actually am a citizen of Pennsylvania and while Fetterman is still a disappointment 90% of the time he is still far better than any other Democrat and not as bad as I expected him to be — Whale Psychiatrist ™️ (@k_ovfefe2) August 3, 2025

We hold no delusions about John. He may be the most based Democrat in Congress, but he's still a Democrat through and through. He is, however, consistent in his convictions, and credit where credit is due, he's worked hard to bring jobs to Pennsylvania, and has been willing to reach across the aisle to do so.

Glenn would be wise to stick to Brazilian politics and leave Pennsylvania to Pennsylvanians. He might not have come off looking so dumb and uninformed if he had.

