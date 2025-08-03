WOW! That was Dumb: Glenn Greenwald Tried to Tell Pennsylvanians What to Think About Fetterman

Democrat Circus: Big Top Cory Booker Goes Acrobatic to Avoid Answering Whether or...
VIP
Eric V.
Eric V. | 11:00 PM on August 03, 2025
AP Photo/Ryan Collerd, File

John Fetterman, the Carhartt-clad Senator from Pennsylvania, should be used to it by now. Since taking office after the 2022 midterms, he has constantly been at odds with his own party, despite voting with them over 90% of the time.

He caught flak for saying something to the effect that he'd rather see Trump succeed than see America fail. Which wasn't nearly as bad as the heat he took for meeting with then-President-elect Trump at Mar-A-Lago, or later agreeing to meet with nominees Pete Hegseth and Kash Patel before voting against both during their confirmations.

The first term Senator doesn't blindly tow the party line (even though he usually votes for it) and frequently finds himself in hot water for it.

Nothing has enraged the left more than Fetterman's staunch support of Israel and the embattled ally's right to defend itself. A position he has refused to change, no matter how much pressure the left applies.

Even when the pro-Hamas crowd showed up at his home, Fetterman did not waver. He did stand on his roof a wave an Israeli flag, while the terror-supporting protesters below lost their minds.

Fetterman has again come out strongly in his support for Israel after Hamas released a video of Israeli hostage Evyatar David. The savage cruelty of Hamas is on full display as the emaciated David is shown being forced to dig what is assumed to be his own grave.

He also took a shot at Hamas' biggest benefactor, Iran, after the terror-supporting regime low-key threatened to restart its nuclear weapons program.

You'd think Iran would be smarter after the tag team butt kicking the US and Israel just laid on them.

The latest leftist to be perpetually peeved by Fetterman's refusal to submit to the left's demand to denounce Israel is Glenn Greenwald. All the way from his residence in Brazil, Glenn presumed to know what Pennsylvanians were thinking about their Senator.

He follows up his antisemitic take on Fetterman with a meme, which we guess was meant to shame him for being supported by AIPAC.

So stunning, very brave.

Not only is Glenn not very bright, but he's not paying attention. If Fetterman doesn't bow to pressure from his fellow Democrats in Congress, he's certainly not going to care what a vegan 'Journalist' living in South America has to say.

As far as Pennsylvania goes, Fetterman has been front and center, working across the aisle with fellow Pennsylvania Senator Dave McCormick. The two may not agree on much, but have stood shoulder to shoulder with each other when they find common ground.

Most recently, he was a speaker at an AI and energy summit hosted by McCormick at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh. A summit that resulted in over $90 billion in investments in Pennsylvania. Including a commitment from Westinghouse to build ten new nuclear reactors in the state, which promises to create thousands of jobs in the next few years.

The two were both deeply involved in the merger between Nippon and US Steel, another job-creating deal for Pennsylvanians.

So not only has Greenwald shown himself to be an Antisemite, he's also displayed that he has no idea what he's talking about.

Like we said, Glenn's not the brightest bulb in the chandelier.

Probably not the way Glenn saw this going while he was typing his BS post.

The post continues:

It’s easy for you to write that off because you live in Brazil these days rather than any country likely to be targeted by the islamofascists. But as a native Pennsylvanian living in the “great Satan” I recognize that stopping terrorism is an important priority.

 Pennsylvania also happens to have one of the largest Jewish communities in the country.

The fact that Fetterman and McCormick are willing to work together has increased support for both.

No one has their finger on the political pulse of Pennsylvania more than our favorite Yinzer, Salena. If she agrees, you know it's true.

We hold no delusions about John. He may be the most based Democrat in Congress, but he's still a Democrat through and through. He is, however, consistent in his convictions, and credit where credit is due, he's worked hard to bring jobs to Pennsylvania, and has been willing to reach across the aisle to do so.

Glenn would be wise to stick to Brazilian politics and leave Pennsylvania to Pennsylvanians. He might not have come off looking so dumb and uninformed if he had.

