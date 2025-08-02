Get This Lady Some Xanax, Stat! Boomer Granny Loses Her Mind Over Emil...
American Eagle Doesn’t Back Down, Says the Ad ‘Always Was About the Jeans’
Smithsonian Museum Removes Trump From Exhibit Due to Partisan Motivations Behind Impeachme...
Sydney Sweeney's Shocking Political Stance Unveiled: Leftists' Minds Absolutely Blown
BULLSEYE: NBC News Reports a Man Is Upset World Dart Federation Rules Bar...
Rep. McBride Nails How Dems' Hate Voters, But Still Thinks He's a Lady
Grab Your Popcorn! Biden Allies Will SPILL THE BEANS on Kamala If She...
NY Times Reports Trump Reviving the Presidential Fitness Test Is Going to Bring...
Neera Tanden Claims She had Biden’s Signed Authorization to Use the Autopen (LAWSPLAINING)
Ballroom Blitz: Dems Line Up Like Sheep to Parrot Schumer's White House Ballroom...
Dem Policies Fail Americans: Illegal with DUI, Domestic Violence Record Kills Mom and...
Mehdi Hassan Rewrites History With Claim Democrats Tried REALLY Hard Not to Politicize...
Another Dem (Pramila Jayapal) Tries to Take a Swipe at Trump Over Prices...
She's So Cringe! Christine Pelosi Teases That She's Running, but Not the Way...

Hamas' Sadistic Cruelty: Starved Hostage Evyatar David Forced to Dig Own Grave in Chilling Video

justmindy
justmindy | 5:15 PM on August 02, 2025
AP Photo/Leo Correa

The ghouls of Hamas have released a video of a Jewish hostage they've held for nearly two years and it truly is disturbing. 

Advertisement

He is also shown on video being forced to dig his own grave. It's absolutely chilling. Hamas are animals.

Hamas forced emaciated Israeli hostage Evyatar David to dig his own grave in a sick new propaganda video, as the twisted terror group continued to stall negotiations to release the remaining living captives. Israeli captives.

In the nearly 5-minute minute video released Friday, David is seen in a tunnel with a ceiling roughly as high as he is tall, crossing off dates on a calendar and digging a grave.

“I haven’t eaten for a few days in a row,” David says in the footage. In the middle of the video, the person behind the camera hands him a can of beans. 

“This can is for two days,” David says. “This whole can is for two days so that I don’t die.

“This is the grave I think I’m going to be buried in. Time is running out.”

The David family, which allowed the release of the nearly 5-minute video, said in a statement sent to the Hostages Families Forum Headquarters, “We are forced to witness our beloved son and brother, Evyatar David, deliberately and cynically starved in Hamas’s tunnels in Gaza — a living skeleton, buried alive. 

“The deliberate starvation of our son as part of a propaganda campaign is one of the most horrifying acts the world has seen.”

Recommended

Get This Lady Some Xanax, Stat! Boomer Granny Loses Her Mind Over Emil Bove Confirmation (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

They want to make sure the world knows they are monsters. 

Oh, there is a more stupid group of people. That group is the people who support them. 

Their contempt for Jewish people and Israel is quite clear. 

Not everybody, but way too many people. 

Advertisement

The members of Hamas are doing just fine. They only people starving are hostages and other innocents who don't support Hamas. 

Never forget these are the terrorists Israel is fighting. 

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you!

Tags:

HAMAS ISRAEL PALESTINIANS PRO-PALESTINIAN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Get This Lady Some Xanax, Stat! Boomer Granny Loses Her Mind Over Emil Bove Confirmation (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Sydney Sweeney's Shocking Political Stance Unveiled: Leftists' Minds Absolutely Blown
justmindy
Smithsonian Museum Removes Trump From Exhibit Due to Partisan Motivations Behind Impeachments
Amy Curtis
Neera Tanden Claims She had Biden’s Signed Authorization to Use the Autopen (LAWSPLAINING)
Aaron Walker
BULLSEYE: NBC News Reports a Man Is Upset World Dart Federation Rules Bar Him From Cheating
Amy Curtis
Ballroom Blitz: Dems Line Up Like Sheep to Parrot Schumer's White House Ballroom Talking Points
Eric V.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Get This Lady Some Xanax, Stat! Boomer Granny Loses Her Mind Over Emil Bove Confirmation (WATCH) Amy Curtis
Advertisement