Hamas' Sadistic Cruelty: Starved Hostage Evyatar David Forced to Dig Own Grave in Chilling Video

The ghouls of Hamas have released a video of a Jewish hostage they've held for nearly two years and it truly is disturbing.

Hamas releases disturbing new video of hostage Evyatar David looking starved and skeletal https://t.co/TW4EvWYnNV pic.twitter.com/v4du4qpqsZ — New York Post (@nypost) August 2, 2025

He is also shown on video being forced to dig his own grave. It's absolutely chilling. Hamas are animals.

Hamas forced emaciated Israeli hostage Evyatar David to dig his own grave in a sick new propaganda video, as the twisted terror group continued to stall negotiations to release the remaining living captives. Israeli captives. In the nearly 5-minute minute video released Friday, David is seen in a tunnel with a ceiling roughly as high as he is tall, crossing off dates on a calendar and digging a grave. “I haven’t eaten for a few days in a row,” David says in the footage. In the middle of the video, the person behind the camera hands him a can of beans. “This can is for two days,” David says. “This whole can is for two days so that I don’t die. “This is the grave I think I’m going to be buried in. Time is running out.” The David family, which allowed the release of the nearly 5-minute video, said in a statement sent to the Hostages Families Forum Headquarters, “We are forced to witness our beloved son and brother, Evyatar David, deliberately and cynically starved in Hamas’s tunnels in Gaza — a living skeleton, buried alive. “The deliberate starvation of our son as part of a propaganda campaign is one of the most horrifying acts the world has seen.”

How psychopathic is Hamas?



It forced starving hostage Evyatar David to DIG HIS OWN GRAVE for the cameras. pic.twitter.com/iMa404St4s — Eylon Levy (@EylonALevy) August 2, 2025

There’s this thing Hamas does where when the international sentiment is most with them, they go out of their way to show how depraved they are.



It’s almost like they enjoy embarrassing the Eurotrash and others, knowing they’ll still fall in line. https://t.co/gMwOk9yZGA — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) August 2, 2025

They want to make sure the world knows they are monsters.

It’s possible there isn’t a more collectively stupid people than the “Palestinians.” — Smaack (@Smaack99) August 2, 2025

Oh, there is a more stupid group of people. That group is the people who support them.

It's why I've stopped referring to these Eurotrash as gullible.

No, they're active participants in the attempt at destroying Israel and they should be treated as such. — HaShem's Favorite Son (@NotVictorGodwin) August 2, 2025

Their contempt for Jewish people and Israel is quite clear.

Everybody forgot about the hostages and Oct 7th... — Melissa Sebree AKA Your Mother (@MelissaSebree) August 2, 2025

Not everybody, but way too many people.

Whilst the left screams famine in gaza they say nothing of Hamas starving people. Hypocrites and idiots,all of them. — Sara Brunel (@SaraJane101) August 2, 2025

The Hamas propoganda unit made a mistake. In minute 02:31 of their disgusting video, a Hamas terrorists gives Evyatar a can of food. One can see that the terrorists' arm is thicker than both Evyatar's legs. The only people being starved in Gaza are the hostages. pic.twitter.com/ddU03WzwWd — Ophir Falk (@FalkOphir) August 2, 2025

The members of Hamas are doing just fine. They only people starving are hostages and other innocents who don't support Hamas.

Evyatar David – Before & After Hamas Captivity



He was a bright, healthy young man. Now, after 665 days—starved & caged by Hamas—he is barely recognizable.



Evyatar’s frail body & hollow eyes resemble the haunting images of Jews in Nazi concentration camps.



Bring THEM home NOW pic.twitter.com/JCLZxqsz7W — Alex Witkoff (@Alex_Witkoff) August 1, 2025

Never forget these are the terrorists Israel is fighting.

