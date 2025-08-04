President Trump Swoons Over Sydney Sweeney When He Discovers She Is a Republican

Monday Morning Meme Madness
justmindy
justmindy | 7:00 AM on August 04, 2025
Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Today, President Trump found out Sydney Sweeney is a registered Republican in Florida.

That was a hilarious response. 

Maybe not 99%, but the smart ones are. 

He loves her work.

He really is.

They're fantastic.

Also, those.

What's not to love!

She needs a hat. A red one.

Now, she just needs a red MAGA hat.

It really is the best. 

Oh, he's having a blast.

She truly is.

Oh, they are livid.

Maybe this will make them brave!

Oh, that would be absolutely epic.

