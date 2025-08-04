President Trump Swoons Over Sydney Sweeney When He Discovers She Is a Republican

Today, President Trump found out Sydney Sweeney is a registered Republican in Florida.

🚨 LMAO! President Trump’s reaction to Sydney Sweeney being a registered Republican is GOLDEN



“Oh, now I love her ad...If she is a registered Republican, I think her ad is fantastic.” 🤣🔥 pic.twitter.com/dX7bvfVqg8 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 4, 2025

That was a hilarious response.

99% of celebrities are right wing. The only thing stopping them from being open about their views is the woke left media who would cancel them and take away everything they’ve ever worked for https://t.co/zm8WvY8J46 — Blake (@Blake_Bussieres) August 4, 2025

Maybe not 99%, but the smart ones are.

Her ad. He said he loves her ad. https://t.co/whjGWAlRFZ — Kevin in ABQ (@KevinInABQ) August 4, 2025

He loves her work.

He really is.

That’s the charm, sharp, real, and straight from the gut. Trump’s wit always lands with power. https://t.co/UJnI5n7VLu — Tan (@alinatan222) August 4, 2025

She really does have great jeans 🤣pic.twitter.com/7WIavA9cAd — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) August 4, 2025

They're fantastic.

And great genes.



We need more of her. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 4, 2025

Also, those.

I don’t understand how you can’t NOT LOVE this dude! He’s endless entertainment, he’s stopping wars, and saving the BEST country! What more does he have to do?! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 — J (@JBaR1x1) August 4, 2025

What's not to love!

Trump just gave the best endorsement money can’t buy.. 😂

Sydney Sweeney just went from Hollywood darling to MAGA legend in 5 seconds flat. — Emilia Henderson (@Emilia__writes) August 4, 2025

She needs a hat. A red one.

Trump never misses a beat — turns a Hollywood question into a MAGA endorsement in under 10 seconds. 🤣When politics meets pop culture, he knows exactly how to make it go viral. — Advaita (@Advaita0511) August 4, 2025

Now, she just needs a red MAGA hat.

How do people not think we are living in the best timeline rn. Incredible — Zark G. Muckerber (@ZarkGMuckerber) August 4, 2025

It really is the best.

Anybody notice he smiles way more since he was shot? I think he's decided to live his best life❤️ — Al Keyhall (@Sally136E) August 4, 2025

Oh, he's having a blast.

She's a national treasure now lol — Alpha-Bravo (@aburk203) August 4, 2025

She truly is.

Sydney Sweeney's charm just keeps growing! — harparr (@harparr1) August 4, 2025

Thats great! 🤣🤣 Anything to make the Democrats angry! — Emily (@MrsAmericanVGov) August 4, 2025

Oh, they are livid.

Trump really said, 'Support the party, get the endorsement!' 😂 This man is pure entertainment. — Maya William (@Akshaya6071) August 4, 2025

It's absolutely nuts that people in Hollyweird have to keep it secret when they're Republican. Let's hope more come forward! — M. Meyers (@MMeyers376121) August 4, 2025

Maybe this will make them brave!

He needs to invite her to the White House. Imagine that photo op melting the left. — Joshua Engelmann (@JoshuaEngelman3) August 4, 2025

Oh, that would be absolutely epic.

