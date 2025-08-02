Sydney Sweeney's Shocking Political Stance Unveiled: Leftists' Minds Absolutely Blown

Get This Lady Some Xanax, Stat! Boomer Granny Loses Her Mind Over Emil...
justmindy
justmindy | 4:45 PM on August 02, 2025
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Sydney Sweeney just keeps getting better and better. Not only is she a talented actress, gorgeous and photographs well, apparently she is a registered Republican. She is registered in Florida so we'll assume Governor DeSantis was the one who won her over to the party. He has that effect on lots of people.

I don't know who Sydney Sweeney voted for last fall. The internet claims to have dug up her voter registration this week – weirdos – and it says she's a registered Republican. Spoiler alert!

Honestly? That's probably true. I'm just going off what my gut says, and my gut says she's a Republican. At the very least, it tells me she's not an unhinged liberal with 14 booster shots and a "my body, my rights" shirt tucked away in her closet. 

But do you know why I also think she leans right? Hell, why everyone assumes that she does after this week? Because she's a hot, seemingly normal, blonde chick with big boobs and no political opinion. 

She's a hot girl who isn't crazy. That's how I know she's not a Democrat. Again, the internet claims to have figured it out on their own, but I already know. We all do, deep down. 

They hated her family before they hated her.

That's an easy choice. 

It's ok to be normal. 

Also, true.

Andrew Breitbart would be proud.

Thanks, Ron DeSantis.

This would guarantee the GOP keeps the House and the Senate. 

