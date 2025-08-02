Sydney Sweeney's Shocking Political Stance Unveiled: Leftists' Minds Absolutely Blown

Sydney Sweeney just keeps getting better and better. Not only is she a talented actress, gorgeous and photographs well, apparently she is a registered Republican. She is registered in Florida so we'll assume Governor DeSantis was the one who won her over to the party. He has that effect on lots of people.

I thought the Sydney Sweeney attacks from the left over the blue jeans ad were super strange. But she moved to Florida and registered as a Republican last summer in the state. This is why they hate her. https://t.co/fcJDpFbz8w — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) August 2, 2025

I don't know who Sydney Sweeney voted for last fall. The internet claims to have dug up her voter registration this week – weirdos – and it says she's a registered Republican. Spoiler alert! Honestly? That's probably true. I'm just going off what my gut says, and my gut says she's a Republican. At the very least, it tells me she's not an unhinged liberal with 14 booster shots and a "my body, my rights" shirt tucked away in her closet. But do you know why I also think she leans right? Hell, why everyone assumes that she does after this week? Because she's a hot, seemingly normal, blonde chick with big boobs and no political opinion. She's a hot girl who isn't crazy. That's how I know she's not a Democrat. Again, the internet claims to have figured it out on their own, but I already know. We all do, deep down.

A lot of people forgot the backlash Sydney faced when members of her FAMILY, not even her, were spotted wearing MAGA hats.



They’ve been LOOKING for an excuse to drag her through the mud. https://t.co/RJLwaFwMvX — CJ Pearson (@thecjpearson) August 2, 2025

They hated her family before they hated her.

That's an easy choice.

Take notes chicks… turn from the woke mind virus and come back to the light. https://t.co/rZg039CrpZ — Par.for.the.course (@27dban) August 2, 2025

It's ok to be normal.

We, conservative women, are sane, smart and sexy. I said what I said. https://t.co/0hON3GqcME — Clara (@claramanoucheka) August 2, 2025

They hate her because she’s a white attractive straight woman. https://t.co/S6T6Q5lHDt — Demosthenes (@DemosthenesGame) August 2, 2025

Also, true.

It’s not like it used to be. I suspect a lot more in Hollywood lean right now than they did 15 years ago.



We are winning back the culture. https://t.co/pbGPnyhSYa — Ryder Selmi (@RyderSelmi) August 2, 2025

Andrew Breitbart would be proud.

She’s a threat to the left wing Hollywood uniparty. This is why they came for her so aggressively over this ad. They ordered the code red on her. She’s a young, hot Republican actress. They can’t let that happen. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) August 2, 2025

By the way, props to her. Move to a state with no income tax, actually take the time to register to vote in your new state, and have the huge balls to do it as a Republican when your entire industry is left wing. I like her even more. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) August 2, 2025

Thanks, Ron DeSantis.

Hear me out – Sydney Sweeney doing ads for Republican congressional candidates. — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) August 2, 2025

This would guarantee the GOP keeps the House and the Senate.

