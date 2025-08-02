Sydney Sweeney's Shocking Political Stance Unveiled: Leftists' Minds Absolutely Blown

Sydney Sweeney just keeps getting better and better. Not only is she a talented actress, gorgeous and photographs well, apparently she is a registered Republican. She is registered in Florida so we'll assume Governor DeSantis was the one who won her over to the party. He has that effect on lots of people.
I thought the Sydney Sweeney attacks from the left over the blue jeans ad were super strange. But she moved to Florida and registered as a Republican last summer in the state. This is why they hate her. https://t.co/fcJDpFbz8w— Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) August 2, 2025
I don't know who Sydney Sweeney voted for last fall. The internet claims to have dug up her voter registration this week – weirdos – and it says she's a registered Republican. Spoiler alert!
Honestly? That's probably true. I'm just going off what my gut says, and my gut says she's a Republican. At the very least, it tells me she's not an unhinged liberal with 14 booster shots and a "my body, my rights" shirt tucked away in her closet.
But do you know why I also think she leans right? Hell, why everyone assumes that she does after this week? Because she's a hot, seemingly normal, blonde chick with big boobs and no political opinion.
She's a hot girl who isn't crazy. That's how I know she's not a Democrat. Again, the internet claims to have figured it out on their own, but I already know. We all do, deep down.
A lot of people forgot the backlash Sydney faced when members of her FAMILY, not even her, were spotted wearing MAGA hats.— CJ Pearson (@thecjpearson) August 2, 2025
They’ve been LOOKING for an excuse to drag her through the mud. https://t.co/RJLwaFwMvX
They hated her family before they hated her.
Hmmm...which one are you gonna choose? https://t.co/5J6RZjydrG pic.twitter.com/IMnHvigK1k— Steve Gordon (@stevemgordon67) August 2, 2025
That's an easy choice.
Take notes chicks… turn from the woke mind virus and come back to the light. https://t.co/rZg039CrpZ— Par.for.the.course (@27dban) August 2, 2025
It's ok to be normal.
We, conservative women, are sane, smart and sexy. I said what I said. https://t.co/0hON3GqcME— Clara (@claramanoucheka) August 2, 2025
They hate her because she’s a white attractive straight woman. https://t.co/S6T6Q5lHDt— Demosthenes (@DemosthenesGame) August 2, 2025
Also, true.
Now she’s even hotter! #RepublicansAreHot https://t.co/rkJb9dmcJL— Matthew Micheline (@mjmhamptons) August 2, 2025
It’s not like it used to be. I suspect a lot more in Hollywood lean right now than they did 15 years ago.— Ryder Selmi (@RyderSelmi) August 2, 2025
We are winning back the culture. https://t.co/pbGPnyhSYa
Andrew Breitbart would be proud.
She’s a threat to the left wing Hollywood uniparty. This is why they came for her so aggressively over this ad. They ordered the code red on her. She’s a young, hot Republican actress. They can’t let that happen.— Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) August 2, 2025
By the way, props to her. Move to a state with no income tax, actually take the time to register to vote in your new state, and have the huge balls to do it as a Republican when your entire industry is left wing. I like her even more.— Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) August 2, 2025
Thanks, Ron DeSantis.
Hear me out – Sydney Sweeney doing ads for Republican congressional candidates.— Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) August 2, 2025
This would guarantee the GOP keeps the House and the Senate.
