Elon Musk Smacks Down Reuters’ Starlink Whoppers Since Facts Are Apparently Optional

Elon has apparently decided he is not taking it anymore.

The United States has threatened to cut off Ukraine's access to Starlink satellite internet terminals if Kyiv does not reach a deal with the U.S. regarding critical mineral resources, Reuters reported on Feb. 21, citing three sources familiar with the negotiations. U.S. and Ukrainian officials are currently negotiating the terms of a revised minerals deal after President Volodymyr Zelensky refused to sign an initial proposal. U.S. President Donald Trump said earlier on Feb. 21 that the parties are "pretty close" to an agreement. U.S. negotiators have warned that Ukraine would lose access to Starlink terminals, owned by billionaire Elon Musk's company SpaceX, if Kyiv did not sign the deal, sources told Reuters. Starlink internet terminals have played a crucial role in securing communications in the war in Ukraine. Last year, Ukraine said that approximately 42,000 terminals were in operation across the military, hospitals, businesses, and aid organizations.

Elon quickly shut this down.

This is false.



Reuters is lying. They are second only to AP (Associated Propaganda) as legacy news liars. https://t.co/UwbDPk7MWj — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 22, 2025

Elon is very happy to have his own social media platform to shut down this nonsense now.

The media is a disease infecting our citizens and dividing our country. Facts. https://t.co/9CpJjlbtGo — CondoKat (@CondoKat) February 22, 2025

They wonder why the public no longer trusts them.

Imagine if there was no forum on which to push back against lies like this one which crete deeply divisive narratives, and the courts were corrupt?

You don’t have to imagine. That was the case just 2 short years ago before Elon bought Twitter. Now media can ignore, lie, deny… https://t.co/5psSGi8OG9 — Rebecca Weaver (@RWeave717) February 22, 2025

WHY don't you suspend Reuters (or any other media organization that continually-knowingly lies) account for a week-for disinfo?



If/when they complain, it will DRAW ATTENTION to their LIE... which will be a freakin' WIN- WIN!! @realDonaldTrump @SharylAttkisson @BrendanCarrFCC https://t.co/tGgdITKFQh — Question Everything 🇺🇸 (@No__Fear__) February 22, 2025

Honestly, Elon should. Elevate voices of truth from independent and conservative media.

Why someone would post false information about Starlink on a social media platform owned by the man responsible for Starlink is beyond me. — Shawn Farash (@Shawn_Farash) February 22, 2025

One day they will learn.

The Kiev Independent lol- funded by USAID 😂🤣 — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) February 22, 2025

That checks out.