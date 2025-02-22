Elon Musk Smacks Down Reuters’ Starlink Whoppers Since Facts Are Apparently Optional

New York Post Says Canadians Are 'Poutine' U.S. Travel Plans on Hold Over...
justmindy
justmindy  |  3:45 PM on February 22, 2025
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Elon has apparently decided he is not taking it anymore. 

The United States has threatened to cut off Ukraine's access to Starlink satellite internet terminals if Kyiv does not reach a deal with the U.S. regarding critical mineral resources, Reuters reported on Feb. 21, citing three sources familiar with the negotiations. 

U.S. and Ukrainian officials are currently negotiating the terms of a revised minerals deal after President Volodymyr Zelensky refused to sign an initial proposal. U.S. President Donald Trump said earlier on Feb. 21 that the parties are "pretty close" to an agreement. 

U.S. negotiators have warned that Ukraine would lose access to Starlink terminals, owned by billionaire Elon Musk's company SpaceX, if Kyiv did not sign the deal, sources told Reuters. 

 Starlink internet terminals have played a crucial role in securing communications in the war in Ukraine. Last year, Ukraine said that approximately 42,000 terminals were in operation across the military, hospitals, businesses, and aid organizations.

Elon quickly shut this down.

Elon is very happy to have his own social media platform to shut down this nonsense now.

They wonder why the public no longer trusts them.

Honestly, Elon should. Elevate voices of truth from independent and conservative media.

One day they will learn.

That checks out.

Tags: ASSOCIATED PRESS ELON MUSK FAKE NEWS REUTERS UKRAINE

