Full of Sith: Star Wars Actor Mark Hamill Bashes the Color of Trump’s Lightsaber on The View

Star Wars actor Mark Hamill was on The View recently to bash President Donald Trump for his May the Fourth post. He said Trump was full of ‘Sith,’ a reference to the Jedi’s Dark Side foes. He then discussed the best way to mock Trump.

Mark Hamill says mockery is the “kryptonite” to “malignant narcissists” like Donald Trump. The Star Wars legend (Luke Skywalker) mocked a viral AI image of Trump wielding a red lightsaber, calling it “proof positive” he’s “full of Sith.” “He should be holding a green lightsaber, not an evil red lightsaber.”

Always great to earn credibility by going on The View.



That’s how we know you’re a serious individual. 🧐 — Have_It_Make_Sense (@Pop_Collapse) June 6, 2025

We need a sarcasm button on X.

One poster says he didn’t even know who Hamill was. We’re sure he gets that a lot.

Had it not been for this post, I never would’ve known who he was. Hollywood for the most part has become largely irrelevant. — Jordan M. Thomas (@PensivePoet97) June 6, 2025

That’s why I made sure to include “Luke Skywalker” in the post caption.



Hamill became largely irrelevant as an actor after the original trilogy. — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) June 6, 2025

The Farce is with him. — Name is Sfoot (@TheBestest_Boy) June 6, 2025

With his Star Wars heyday far behind him, many just know him for his bitter, unhinged Trump rants on social media.

Posters say it’s Hamill who has joined the Dark Side, not Trump.

Mark Hamill became a Sith Lord in real life — Angry Elephant (@Craptocracy) June 6, 2025

Mark Hamill turned to the Dark Side many years ago and the hate has clouded his mind it has. — The Great Aggregator (@DynoSauR4Truth) June 6, 2025

Good for Mark Hamill, still milking his role in 3 great movies from 42-48 years ago. — Alex (@AlexUSA1776) June 6, 2025

Did @MarkHamill replace Rob Reiner as the left coast idiot? — Sunchaser (@Sunchasegirl) June 6, 2025

Rob Reiner deleted his X account and checked into a mental health facility shortly after Trump was elected in 2024. Hamill stopped posting regularly on X in November 2024, but posts occasionally to promote his projects. So, not a full replacement for Reiner. But he does post a lot over on Blue Sky, where sane people aren't exposed to him.