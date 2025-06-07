Smuggle Snuggle: Jennings Says Dem Chris Van Hollen is Reigniting His Bromance with...
Full of Sith: Star Wars Actor Mark Hamill Bashes the Color of Trump’s Lightsaber on The View

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:45 AM on June 07, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Star Wars actor Mark Hamill was on The View recently to bash President Donald Trump for his May the Fourth post. He said Trump was full of ‘Sith,’ a reference to the Jedi’s Dark Side foes. He then discussed the best way to mock Trump.

Start here. (READ)

Mark Hamill says mockery is the “kryptonite” to “malignant narcissists” like Donald Trump.

The Star Wars legend (Luke Skywalker) mocked a viral AI image of Trump wielding a red lightsaber, calling it “proof positive” he’s “full of Sith.”

“He should be holding a green lightsaber, not an evil red lightsaber.”

Here’s the clip. (WATCH)

We need a sarcasm button on X.

One poster says he didn’t even know who Hamill was. We’re sure he gets that a lot. 

With his Star Wars heyday far behind him, many just know him for his bitter, unhinged Trump rants on social media.

Posters say it’s Hamill who has joined the Dark Side, not Trump.

Rob Reiner deleted his X account and checked into a mental health facility shortly after Trump was elected in 2024. Hamill stopped posting regularly on X in November 2024, but posts occasionally to promote his projects. So, not a full replacement for Reiner. But he does post a lot over on Blue Sky, where sane people aren't exposed to him.

